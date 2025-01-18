Taymouth Castle house-building starting soon – but village pub plans face delay

Construction of the first houses on the Taymouth Castle estate could get under way within weeks.

Bosses at the luxury Perthshire resort have told neighbours they intend to make a start in the first quarter of 2025.

It comes after Discovery Land Company purchased the estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The US real estate firm plans to build up to 140 members-only homes, with prices starting at £4 million.

It has already reopened Taymouth Castle to guests following a £100m restoration of the Victorian landmark.

Plans for 20 estate properties are awaiting approval from Perth and Kinross Council.

Locals briefed on Taymouth Castle houses

The houses were discussed at the January meeting of Kenmore Community Council’s Taymouth Castle Estate liaison group.

Its latest update says: “House building on the estate will start in the first quarter of 2025.

“Duration of building works will depend upon sales of plots and may be spread over a number of years.”

The update details other signs of progress at the estate, most notably around its James Braid-designed golf course.

“Earth moving at the golf course has ceased,” says the report.

“And major work on the course should be completed by the end of January when golf works contractors will remove the yard storage and equipment.”

Taymouth Castle’s golf coaches are offering taster golf sessions with local primary schools.

And elsewhere, the estate is said to be working on plans to remove fencing beside core paths and replace some of it with lower-level fences or hedges.

Taymouth Castle houses no only sign of change around Kenmore

Beyond the estate grounds, the Taymouth Castle team are making their mark on Kenmore.

However, general manager David O’Donohue revealed plans to re-open the former Taymouth Trading shop as a village pub were unlikely to come to fruition in 2025.

The delay is being blamed on “competing priorities within their development programme”

The community council says it has made clear that a pub is a priority for locals, following the closure of the Kenmore Hotel for refurbishments.

The Taymouth Castle estate has bought the hotel, along with a number of other buildings in the village.

It is due to reopen in 2026.

The village shop reopened last summer following refurbishments.

Elsewhere in Kenmore, the estate is supplying improvements such as new bins, a defibrillator and a ramp at the beach.

And it will provide food for a Burns supper for Kenmore Primary School pupils and parents, as well as continuing to support Warm Welcome lunches at the Reading Rooms.

Castle and community praised for co-operation, despite controversy

Taymouth Castle chiefs have faced some criticism for their activities around Kenmore.

An online petition, created by the Protect Loch Tay protest group, attracted more than 160,000 signatures amid claims the development was turning Kenmore into a ghost town.

The group announced it was folding late last year.

And Kenmore went on to win praise for the way the community has worked with Taymouth Castle owners on the village’s regeneration at a national awards ceremony.

Many locals have said all along that they welcome the development.

The project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.