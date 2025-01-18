Taymouth Castle house-building starting soon – but village pub plans face delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle house-building starting soon – but village pub plans face delay

Taymouth Castle bosses say they hope to start work on the first multi-million-pound houses in the first quarter of 2025.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle exterior
Up to 140 multi-million-pound houses are planned for the grounds of Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Construction of the first houses on the Taymouth Castle estate could get under way within weeks.

Bosses at the luxury Perthshire resort have told neighbours they intend to make a start in the first quarter of 2025.

It comes after Discovery Land Company purchased the estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The US real estate firm plans to build up to 140 members-only homes, with prices starting at £4 million.

It has already reopened Taymouth Castle to guests following a £100m restoration of the Victorian landmark.

People looking up at ornate ceiling inside Taymouth Castle
The Taymouth Castle restoration has won praise; does that bode well for the houses that will be built in its grounds? Image: Represent Communications.

Plans for 20 estate properties are awaiting approval from Perth and Kinross Council.

Locals briefed on Taymouth Castle houses

The houses were discussed at the January meeting of Kenmore Community Council’s Taymouth Castle Estate liaison group.

Its latest update says: “House building on the estate will start in the first quarter of 2025.

“Duration of building works will depend upon sales of plots and may be spread over a number of years.”

Architect drawing of flat-roofed three storey house with trees behind
Plans for the Taymouth Castle houses are on the council website. Inage McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council.

The update details other signs of progress at the estate, most notably around its James Braid-designed golf course.

“Earth moving at the golf course has ceased,” says the report.

“And major work on the course should be completed by the end of January when golf works contractors will remove the yard storage and equipment.”

Drone view of Taymouth Castle, with golf course in front and wooded hills, Kenmore and Loch Tay beyond.
The new houses will be built around the Taymouth Castle golf course. Image: Taymouth Castle.

Taymouth Castle’s golf coaches are offering taster golf sessions with local primary schools.

And elsewhere, the estate is said to be working on plans to remove fencing beside core paths and replace some of it with lower-level fences or hedges.

Taymouth Castle houses no only sign of change around Kenmore

Beyond the estate grounds, the Taymouth Castle team are making their mark on Kenmore.

However, general manager David O’Donohue revealed plans to re-open the former Taymouth Trading shop as a village pub were unlikely to come to fruition in 2025.

The delay is being blamed on “competing priorities within their development programme”

The community council says it has made clear that a pub is a priority for locals, following the closure of the Kenmore Hotel for refurbishments.

Kenmore Hotel exterior. A four story white building with dark timber out front
The Kenmore Hotel could re-open in 2026. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Taymouth Castle estate has bought the hotel, along with a number of other buildings in the village.

It is due to reopen in 2026.

The village shop reopened last summer following refurbishments.

Elsewhere in Kenmore, the estate is supplying improvements such as new bins, a defibrillator and a ramp at the beach.

And it will provide food for a Burns supper for Kenmore Primary School pupils and parents, as well as continuing to support Warm Welcome lunches at the Reading Rooms.

Castle and community praised for co-operation, despite controversy

Taymouth Castle chiefs have faced some criticism for their activities around Kenmore.

Stone gates at entrance to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The fates of Taymouth Castle and Kenmore have long been linked. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An online petition, created by the Protect Loch Tay protest group, attracted more than 160,000 signatures amid claims the development was turning Kenmore into a ghost town.

The group announced it was folding late last year.

And Kenmore went on to win praise for the way the community has worked with Taymouth Castle owners on the village’s regeneration at a national awards ceremony.

Many locals have said all along that they welcome the development.

The project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

