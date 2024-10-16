Inside Taymouth Castle as Victorian landmark opens doors to locals after multi-million-pound refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Inside Taymouth Castle as Victorian landmark opens doors to locals after multi-million-pound refurbishment

More than 400 guests were given a guided tour of the controversial property.

Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey.
Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey at Taymouth Castle on Saturday. Image: Represent Communications
By Chloe Burrell

Locals got a glimpse of the refurbished Taymouth Castle in Perthshire for the first time last weekend.

More than 400 guests attended a community open day at the development on Saturday, where they enjoyed guided tours of the Victorian landmark‘s restored interior.

It also spotlighted local artisans who played crucial roles in the multi-million-pound restoration, including stonemasons, interior designers and expert contractors and joiners.

Ceiling inside Taymouth Castle.
The ceiling inside the castle. Image: Represent Communications
Charlie and Shona Hawes gaze up at the ceiling.
Charlie and Shona Hawes gaze up at the ceiling. Image: Represent Communications
Tour guide Brian.
Tour guide Brian. Image: Represent Communications
Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey.
Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey. Image: Represent Communications

Rainbow Glass Studios recounted how they meticulously preserved eight windows at the top of the castle’s grand staircase.

The windows were originally commissioned by the first Marquess.

Crafted by William Collins in 1812, they depict the coats of arms of the Campbells of Breadalbane and Glenorchy and their relatives.

Partnership Flooring also revealed how they repaired and restored the flooring, while David Fisher & Sons and Reproduction Plaster Company explained how they restored and preserved original 19th-century mouldings.

Left to right: Zoe Harrigan, Stephen and Moira Malcolm from Rainbow Glass Studio who worked on the stained glass windows.
Left to right: Zoe Harrigan, Stephen and Moira Malcolm from Rainbow Glass Studio who worked on the stained glass windows. Image: Represent Communications
Mark Nevin shows some decorative techniques to a visitor.
Mark Nevin shows some decorative techniques to a visitor. Image: Represent Communications
Sarah and Mark Mitchell talk to Zoe Harrigan, conservation manager at Rainbow Glass Studio.
Sarah and Mark Mitchell talk to Zoe Harrigan, conservation manager at Rainbow Glass Studio. Image: Represent Communications

Attendee Liz Meharg from Aberfeldy said: “I found the craftsmen, their work, pride and passion very moving.

“The skills to take on such a task are just incredible and to be able to see what has been done was a real honour.

“All I can say is well done to all.”

Liz Megard in the dining hall.
Liz Megard in the dining hall. Image: Represent Communications
Martin Kelly and Aaron Williams of Thomas Johnstone Limited.
Martin Kelly and Aaron Williams of Thomas Johnstone Limited. Image: Represent Communications

Taymouth Castle Estate manager David O’Donoghue said: “It was a pleasure to see their expressions of wonder as they entered the castle as many of them had seen the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the work began to save the building.

“Many were thankful of the careful way in which we preserved the original features which was a true feat of craftsmanship.”

Peter Douglas of Partnership Flooring.
Peter Douglas of Partnership Flooring. Image: Represent Communications
Shona Howes.
Shona Howes. Image: Represent Communications
The team at Thomas Johnstone Limited talk to visitors.
The team at Thomas Johnstone Limited talk to visitors. Image: Represent Communications

It comes after campaigners hit out at the event, claiming it was a ploy to curry favour among locals ahead of possible planning battles.

The development has been mired in controversy after it was bought by US developer Discovery Land Company in 2019.

More than 160,000 people have signed a petition against plans for 145 luxury homes around a private clubhouse and golf course on the estate.

Campaign group Protect Loch Tay claims it will turn the area into a “private resort for the mega-rich”.

