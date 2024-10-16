Inside Taymouth Castle as Victorian landmark opens doors to locals after multi-million-pound refurbishment

Locals got a glimpse of the refurbished Taymouth Castle in Perthshire for the first time last weekend.

More than 400 guests attended a community open day at the development on Saturday, where they enjoyed guided tours of the Victorian landmark‘s restored interior.

It also spotlighted local artisans who played crucial roles in the multi-million-pound restoration, including stonemasons, interior designers and expert contractors and joiners.

Rainbow Glass Studios recounted how they meticulously preserved eight windows at the top of the castle’s grand staircase.

The windows were originally commissioned by the first Marquess.

Crafted by William Collins in 1812, they depict the coats of arms of the Campbells of Breadalbane and Glenorchy and their relatives.

Partnership Flooring also revealed how they repaired and restored the flooring, while David Fisher & Sons and Reproduction Plaster Company explained how they restored and preserved original 19th-century mouldings.

Attendee Liz Meharg from Aberfeldy said: “I found the craftsmen, their work, pride and passion very moving.

“The skills to take on such a task are just incredible and to be able to see what has been done was a real honour.

“All I can say is well done to all.”

Taymouth Castle Estate manager David O’Donoghue said: “It was a pleasure to see their expressions of wonder as they entered the castle as many of them had seen the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the work began to save the building.

“Many were thankful of the careful way in which we preserved the original features which was a true feat of craftsmanship.”

It comes after campaigners hit out at the event, claiming it was a ploy to curry favour among locals ahead of possible planning battles.

The development has been mired in controversy after it was bought by US developer Discovery Land Company in 2019.

More than 160,000 people have signed a petition against plans for 145 luxury homes around a private clubhouse and golf course on the estate.

Campaign group Protect Loch Tay claims it will turn the area into a “private resort for the mega-rich”.