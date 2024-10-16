New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic Auchenbowie House south of Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic Auchenbowie House south of Stirling

Construction could be completed by 2026.

By Alex Watson
Auchenbowie House has a rich history. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council
Auchenbowie House has a rich history. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council

A new craft gin and whisky distillery could open just outside Stirling city centre, if planning permission is granted.

A request to build the distillery within the walled garden of the historic A-listed Auchenbowie House has been submitted to Stirling Council.

The proposed plan also includes the construction of other buildings for the likes of cask storage, necessary engineering works for drainage, the creation of two ponds, and upgrades to vehicular access.

There is no intention for the distillery to be opened up to the public, so no shop, bar or tasting room has been factored into the designs.

However, the application says the project will create 15 new jobs.

One of the detailed plans for the distillery’s layout, submitted to the council. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council

Bari Reid, director of Organic Architects said: “The intention is to start making new make for whisky on day one.

“The gin isn’t planned for cashflow like you may see at other new distilleries, the plan is just to make great spirits.”

Construction could be completed by 2026

If approved, construction is expected to begin near the end of 2025 and be completed in 2026.

The idea is for the new distillery to financially secure the future of Auchenbowie House, which has a rich history that can be traced back to the 1500s.

The team behind the planning application say both Robert Burns and Winston Churchill visited the property.

An artist’s impression of what the distillery could look like once built. Image: Organic Architects

Auchenbowie Estate once provided coal needed to power local businesses, including now-closed distilleries.

The new plans were submitted by Organic Architects on behalf of Auchinbowie Limited, headed up by Chen Li, who is also director of Auchenbowie Estates.

You can view the planning application in full here: 24/00603/FUL

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation