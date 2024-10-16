New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic Auchenbowie House south of Stirling

A new craft gin and whisky distillery could open just outside Stirling city centre, if planning permission is granted.

A request to build the distillery within the walled garden of the historic A-listed Auchenbowie House has been submitted to Stirling Council.

The proposed plan also includes the construction of other buildings for the likes of cask storage, necessary engineering works for drainage, the creation of two ponds, and upgrades to vehicular access.

There is no intention for the distillery to be opened up to the public, so no shop, bar or tasting room has been factored into the designs.

However, the application says the project will create 15 new jobs.

Bari Reid, director of Organic Architects said: “The intention is to start making new make for whisky on day one.

“The gin isn’t planned for cashflow like you may see at other new distilleries, the plan is just to make great spirits.”

Construction could be completed by 2026

If approved, construction is expected to begin near the end of 2025 and be completed in 2026.

The idea is for the new distillery to financially secure the future of Auchenbowie House, which has a rich history that can be traced back to the 1500s.

The team behind the planning application say both Robert Burns and Winston Churchill visited the property.

Auchenbowie Estate once provided coal needed to power local businesses, including now-closed distilleries.

The new plans were submitted by Organic Architects on behalf of Auchinbowie Limited, headed up by Chen Li, who is also director of Auchenbowie Estates.

You can view the planning application in full here: 24/00603/FUL

