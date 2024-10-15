Taymouth Castle: Campaigners slam ‘salami slicing’ developers after 400 attend open day

Campaigners have hit out at the developers behind the Taymouth Castle revamp after an open day was declared a success.

A first community open day took place on Saturday, when more than 400 guests were

given guided tours of the Victorian landmark’s restored interiors.

Discovery Land Company’s (DLC) Taymouth Estate project involves a full historic restoration of the castle and the construction of a new north wing.

The US developers also want to build almost 150 luxury homes, costing £4m and upwards, around a private clubhouse and golf course on the estate.

This has provoked heavy criticism and a petition by campaign group Protect Loch Tay has garnered more than 160,000 signatures.

The castle’s general manager, David O’Donoghue, said: “We’re thrillled to have opened our doors to the local community as they are probably the most invested in the restoration of the castle.

“It was a pleasure to see their expressions of wonder as they entered the castle.

“Many of them had seen the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the work began.

“Many were thankful of the careful way in which we preserved the original features

which was a true feat of craftsmanship.”

Campaign group hits out at Taymouth Castle bosses

Protect Loch Tay‘s spokesperson Rob Jamieson describes the castle restoration work as “excellent” and “stunning”.

But he believes the event was a ploy by DLC to curry favour among locals ahead of big planning battles.

He said: “This company has taken an existing planning consent and used a frowned-upon planning method called ‘salami slicing’.

“This is to gradually turn what would have been a luxury hotel open to the public and holiday cabins available to the public into a “world” [to use Discovery Land Company’s own terminology] which will be for the exclusive use of the mega-rich.

“The original public hotel would have generated a huge amount of money for the local economy long term.

“We certainly wish that DLC’s activity at Taymouth and Glenlyon and other holdings in their sporting resort was being conducted with a similar concern for the ‘strictest environmental standards’ given to Taymouth Castle restoration.

“The developers have breached multiple planning regulations and are right now under investigation for their recent alleged breach at Inchadney.

“It is shocking and disappointing.

“They’re not acting in the best interests of the loch, the River Tay and SAC environment or the people of Scotland.

“They are, in fact, endeavouring to extract as much profit as they can from Scotland’s heritage and natural beauty.

“We exist to ‘Protect Loch Tay‘ and environs.”

