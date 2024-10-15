Taymouth Castle: Campaigners slam ‘salami slicing’ developers after 400 attend open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle: Campaigners slam ‘salami slicing’ developers after 400 attend open day

Protect Loch Tay believes the event was aimed to curry favour with locals.

By Ben MacDonald
Taymouth Castle
An open day was held at Taymouth Castle on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Campaigners have hit out at the developers behind the Taymouth Castle revamp after an open day was declared a success.

A first community open day took place on Saturday, when more than 400 guests were
given guided tours of the Victorian landmark’s restored interiors.

Discovery Land Company’s (DLC) Taymouth Estate project involves a full historic restoration of the castle and the construction of a new north wing.

The US developers also want to build almost 150 luxury homes, costing £4m and upwards, around a private clubhouse and golf course on the estate.

This has provoked heavy criticism and a petition by campaign group Protect Loch Tay has garnered more than 160,000 signatures.

Proposed changes to the Taymouth Castle estate.

The castle’s general manager, David O’Donoghue, said: “We’re thrillled to have opened our doors to the local community as they are probably the most invested in the restoration of the castle.

“It was a pleasure to see their expressions of wonder as they entered the castle.

“Many of them had seen the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the work began.

“Many were thankful of the careful way in which we preserved the original features
which was a true feat of craftsmanship.”

Campaign group hits out at Taymouth Castle bosses

Protect Loch Tay‘s spokesperson Rob Jamieson describes the castle restoration work as “excellent” and “stunning”.

But he believes the event was a ploy by DLC to curry favour among locals ahead of big planning battles.

He said: “This company has taken an existing planning consent and used a frowned-upon planning method called ‘salami slicing’.

“This is to gradually turn what would have been a luxury hotel open to the public and holiday cabins available to the public into a “world” [to use Discovery Land Company’s own terminology] which will be for the exclusive use of the mega-rich.

“The original public hotel would have generated a huge amount of money for the local economy long term.

“We certainly wish that DLC’s activity at Taymouth and Glenlyon and other holdings in their sporting resort was being conducted with a similar concern for the ‘strictest environmental standards’ given to Taymouth Castle restoration.

Discovery Land Company purchased the castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The developers have breached multiple planning regulations and are right now under investigation for their recent alleged breach at Inchadney.

“It is shocking and disappointing.

“They’re not acting in the best interests of the loch, the River Tay and SAC environment or the people of Scotland.

“They are, in fact, endeavouring to extract as much profit as they can from Scotland’s heritage and natural beauty.

“We exist to ‘Protect Loch Tay‘ and environs.”

The Courier has listed seven of the biggest controversies surrounding the castle’s multi-million pound redevelopment.

Conversation