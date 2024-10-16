Pair of seafront Lower Largo apartments on sale for almost £1 million

Eight and 10 Main Street are a pair of Lower Largo apartments in a historic waterfront building with astonishing views.

Sitting beside a slipway in the historic Fife village, they enjoy a superb outlook and the lower flat has a wonderful garden that’s right by the sea.

They’re owned by Amanda and Henry Barge. The couple previously lived in Myres Castle, a 16th Century castle set in 45 acres just outside Auchtermuchty.

They lived in the 10-bedroom castle for around a decade, turning it into a popular wedding venue. Myres Castle featured in The Courier two years ago when the couple put it on sale for £3.5 million.

They looked at several homes before visiting 8 Main Street in Lower Largo. “As soon as we saw the views we were smitten,” Henry smiles.

Shortly after they bought number 8, number 10 came up for sale and they purchased that as well. They live in the lower apartment and operate the upper flat as a holiday rental.

The couple have carried out an overhaul of both properties. In the upper flat a wall was taken down to create a more open plan living space that lets both the living room and kitchen enjoy sea views.

Beautiful living spaces

The lower apartment has been fully refurbished and is in beautiful condition. Perhaps the most impressive space is the open plan living/dining room which spans the full length of the house. Amanda and Henry added a wood burning stove to keep the room cosy in the winter.

A modern kitchen faces to the rear of the home. Meanwhile, the superb master bedroom has dual aspect windows to the front and side. The former looks straight out to sea with the latter looking over the slipway and along the coastline.

A modern shower room is at ground level. Stairs lead down to the lower ground level. Ceiling height is partially restricted down here but only people over six feet tall will be impacted.

There are two more double bedrooms on this level, along with a family bathroom and another room that is used as a pantry/utility but could be a bedroom or home office.

One of the bedrooms has wonderful original timber panelling on the walls and ceiling. Being in here at night with a lamp casting a glow and the sound of the waves drifting through the window must feel like being on a ship out at sea.

Garden by the sea

The garden abuts the sea wall and is a wonderful suntrap with spectacular views.

The couple added a garden room that is insulated and has power and light. It would make an amazing home office.

Currently there isn’t direct access to the shore but the couple have obtained quotes to reinstate the stone stair that once led from the garden down to the rocky beach below.

The waves grab and rattle the stones, creating a melodic clatter. “The locals call the sound a ‘futtle’” Amanda explains. “It’s a lovely word for a very soothing sound. If you leave the bedroom windows open a chink you can hear it all night long.”

The upper flat, 10 Main Street, occupies the top two levels of the same building. It has a main door entrance that leads up to the first floor where there’s a dual aspect living room and kitchen.

A wood burning stove creates a focal point but it’s the sweeping sea views from the south-facing window that are the top attraction.

Another wonderful space is the sunroom, which juts out from the front of the building and enjoys the best vista in the house. It must be a fantastic place to sit with a coffee in the morning or a sunset glass of wine or whisky.

The attic level contains two double bedrooms, one of which enjoys another superb outlook from its dormer window. There is a bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Number 10 came with a holiday let licence and Henry and Amanda have continued to operate it as an Airbnb while using the lower apartment as their main home.

Parking spaces

An area of land across the road offers a parking space for both flats and a couple of useful storage sheds. “Parking spaces in Lower Largo are like hen’s teeth and finding an on-street space in summer can be a nightmare so it’s really good to have our own spot,” Henry says.

When I visit them they have only lived in Lower Largo for a few months. Why have they decided to put both flats on the market so soon? “We thought we would be here longer but a house came up in St Andrews that we really liked so we decided to go for it,” Amanda explains.

“We both love St Andrews – there is so much on your doorstep there. And you can get to everything without a car. It’s a 1970s house on Lade Braes and it will be perfect for us.”

Henry smiles and adds: “We’ve gone from a 16th Century house to a 19th Century house to a 1970s house. We’re in danger of becoming modern.”

8 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale for offers over £625,000 and 10 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale for offers over £345,000. Both properties are marketed by Rettie.