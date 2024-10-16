Pair of seafront Lower Largo apartments on sale for almost £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair of seafront Lower Largo apartments on sale for almost £1 million

The two flats enjoy spectacular views and have £625k and £345k price tags. One is currently set up as a lucrative holiday let.

By Jack McKeown
The two flats have an unbeatable seaside setting. Image: Rettie.
The two flats have an unbeatable seaside setting. Image: Rettie.

Eight and 10 Main Street are a pair of Lower Largo apartments in a historic waterfront building with astonishing views.

Sitting beside a slipway in the historic Fife village, they enjoy a superb outlook and the lower flat has a wonderful garden that’s right by the sea.

They’re owned by Amanda and Henry Barge. The couple previously lived in Myres Castle, a 16th Century castle set in 45 acres just outside Auchtermuchty.

They lived in the 10-bedroom castle for around a decade, turning it into a popular wedding venue. Myres Castle featured in The Courier two years ago when the couple put it on sale for £3.5 million.

Amanda and Henry Barge in their seafront garden. Image: Jack McKeown.

They looked at several homes before visiting 8 Main Street in Lower Largo. “As soon as we saw the views we were smitten,” Henry smiles.

Shortly after they bought number 8, number 10 came up for sale and they purchased that as well. They live in the lower apartment and operate the upper flat as a holiday rental.

The flats are on the waterfront in Lower Largo. Image: Rettie.

The couple have carried out an overhaul of both properties. In the upper flat a wall was taken down to create a more open plan living space that lets both the living room and kitchen enjoy sea views.

Beautiful living spaces

The lower apartment has been fully refurbished and is in beautiful condition. Perhaps the most impressive space is the open plan living/dining room which spans the full length of the house. Amanda and Henry added a wood burning stove to keep the room cosy in the winter.

The living room has a cosy wood burner. Image: Rettie.

A modern kitchen faces to the rear of the home. Meanwhile, the superb master bedroom has dual aspect windows to the front and side. The former looks straight out to sea with the latter looking over the slipway and along the coastline.

A slipway offers access to the shore. Image: Rettie.

A modern shower room is at ground level. Stairs lead down to the lower ground level. Ceiling height is partially restricted down here but only people over six feet tall will be impacted.

There are two more double bedrooms on this level, along with a family bathroom and another room that is used as a pantry/utility but could be a bedroom or home office.

The lower ground floor bedroom has characterful timber panelling. Image: Rettie.

One of the bedrooms has wonderful original timber panelling on the walls and ceiling. Being in here at night with a lamp casting a glow and the sound of the waves drifting through the window must feel like being on a ship out at sea.

Garden by the sea

The garden abuts the sea wall and is a wonderful suntrap with spectacular views.

The couple added a garden room that is insulated and has power and light. It would make an amazing home office.

The garden room. Image: Rettie.

Currently there isn’t direct access to the shore but the couple have obtained quotes to reinstate the stone stair that once led from the garden down to the rocky beach below.

The waves grab and rattle the stones, creating a melodic clatter. “The locals call the sound a ‘futtle’” Amanda explains. “It’s a lovely word for a very soothing sound. If you leave the bedroom windows open a chink you can hear it all night long.”

Not many homes can boast views like this. Image: Rettie.

The upper flat, 10 Main Street, occupies the top two levels of the same building. It has a main door entrance that leads up to the first floor where there’s a dual aspect living room and kitchen.

A wood burning stove creates a focal point but it’s the sweeping sea views from the south-facing window that are the top attraction.

The sunroom is a wonderful place to watch the world go by. Image: Rettie.

Another wonderful space is the sunroom, which juts out from the front of the building and enjoys the best vista in the house. It must be a fantastic place to sit with a coffee in the morning or a sunset glass of wine or whisky.

The upper flat has an open plan living room/kitchen. Image: Rettie.

The attic level contains two double bedrooms, one of which enjoys another superb outlook from its dormer window. There is a bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Number 10 came with a holiday let licence and Henry and Amanda have continued to operate it as an Airbnb while using the lower apartment as their main home.

Parking spaces

An area of land across the road offers a parking space for both flats and a couple of useful storage sheds. “Parking spaces in Lower Largo are like hen’s teeth and finding an on-street space in summer can be a nightmare so it’s really good to have our own spot,” Henry says.

The lower apartment has a stunning suntrap garden. Image: Rettie.

When I visit them they have only lived in Lower Largo for a few months. Why have they decided to put both flats on the market so soon? “We thought we would be here longer but a house came up in St Andrews that we really liked so we decided to go for it,” Amanda explains.

The couple have enjoyed their short time living on the waterfront. Image: Rettie.

“We both love St Andrews – there is so much on your doorstep there. And you can get to everything without a car. It’s a 1970s house on Lade Braes and it will be perfect for us.”

Henry smiles and adds: “We’ve gone from a 16th Century house to a 19th Century house to a 1970s house. We’re in danger of becoming modern.”

 

8 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale for offers over £625,000 and 10 Main Street, Lower Largo is on sale for offers over £345,000. Both properties are marketed by Rettie.

