Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag ‘betrayed and humiliated’ after ‘malicious’ trafficking probe

Friends of Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag have criticised the police and Crown Office for their near two-year long probe into “absurd” human trafficking charges.

The Stagecoach co-founder was last week cleared by cops investigating the “malicious” allegations – 21 months after she was first arrested and questioned.

Dame Ann, who resides at Kinfaus Castle, was arrested in January 2023 alongside husband David McCleary, stepdaughter Sarah Gloag, and son-in-law Paul McNeil.

It left her business and charitable work tackling poverty at home and abroad in limbo under a cloud of suspicion.

‘Betrayal and humiliation’

A source close to Dame Ann told The Courier her philanthropy had been repaid with betrayal.

They said: “It’s not only Dame Ann’s personal reputation and wellbeing that has been harmed by the nearly two years spent in limbo as a result of these absurd charges – the essential charitable work carried out by the Gloag Foundation in the UK and abroad has been placed under threat, to the detriment of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“Additionally, Dame Ann has faced numerous business set backs, influenced by the interminably long wait for justice, which will have ultimately harmed economic investment in Scotland.

“The human impact of this saga should also not be forgotten. At the heart of this case is an 81 year old woman whose philanthropy has been repaid with betrayal and humiliation on a global stage.

“The length of this process will have only added to her suffering, and its long term effects.”

Investigation compared to Nicola Sturgeon

The investigation was branded a “national disgrace” by fellow businessman Sir Tom Hunter, who said it had been a waste of tax payers money.

And sources have compared the treatment of the businesswoman to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, saying there appeared to be a trend of high-profile investigations taking years to come to a conclusion while reputations are on the line.

“It’s similar. These are two high-profile women with their professional reputations at risk who have had to endure something very few could tolerate.

“There should be some accountability over how these types of cases are handled,” the associate said.

Frustration over SNP finance probe delays

Ms Sturgeon was arrested in June last year but released without charge. She has denied wrongdoing.

SNP insiders have expressed frustration at the length of the investigation into the party’s finances.

Known as Operation Branchform the probe was initially launched in 2021.

One legal expert told The Courier that delays in such high-profile and complex cases could be down to prosecutors in the Crown Office seeking to avoid repeating mistakes in the botched Ranger prosecution. .

A number of people connected to the acquisition of the football club were found to have been victims of a malicious prosecution, with over £60 million in damages paid out so far.

Dame Ann was described as “stoic” throughout the process despite the intense pressure.

A spokesman said: “The threat that these malicious allegations have posed to Dame Ann’s legacy has been devastating and acute.

“The resulting waste of public funds and police time is deeply concerning and raises serious questions.

“Dame Ann looks forward to moving forward with her life and will take time to reflect on the future focus of her charitable giving.”

A spokesperson for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon declined to comment.

Delays could be linked to botched Rangers prosecution

Thomas Leonard Ross KC, a former president of the Scottish Bar Association who specialises in criminal defence, said prosecutors may be cautious to avoid repeating costly errors in previous cases.

He said: “They paid out millions over the Rangers case where a number of errors were made which they accept.

“In the aftermath of that they are likely to be much more careful before they start issuing warrants because that’s come back to cost them quite a lot of money.”

Mr Ross also pointed to different kind of evidence in modern cases which can take an long time to analyse.

But he added: “These are unusual investigations but they are taking a hell of a long time.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal (COPFS) said: “We recognise that the time taken in dealing with these complex and challenging matters has been difficult for those affected.

“COPFS deal with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and takes action where it assesses there is sufficient admissible evidence that a crime has been committed and it is in the public interest to do so.”

In relation to Dame Ann, Police Scotland said all complaints were investigated and the reported passed to the COPFS.