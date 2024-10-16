Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag ‘betrayed and humiliated’ after ‘malicious’ trafficking probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag ‘betrayed and humiliated’ after ‘malicious’ trafficking probe

Friends of Dame Ann told The Courier she was left in limbo as a result of the "absurd" charges which took nearly two years to investigate.

Dame Ann Gloag
Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander. Image: Supplied.
By Alasdair Clark

Friends of Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag have criticised the police and Crown Office for their near two-year long probe into “absurd” human trafficking charges.

The Stagecoach co-founder was last week cleared by cops investigating the “malicious” allegations – 21 months after she was first arrested and questioned.

Dame Ann, who resides at Kinfaus Castle, was arrested in January 2023 alongside husband David McCleary, stepdaughter Sarah Gloag, and son-in-law Paul McNeil.

It left her business and charitable work tackling poverty at home and abroad in limbo under a cloud of suspicion.

Dame Ann in Africa.

‘Betrayal and humiliation’

A source close to Dame Ann told The Courier her philanthropy had been repaid with betrayal.

They said: “It’s not only Dame Ann’s personal reputation and wellbeing that has been harmed by the nearly two years spent in limbo as a result of these absurd charges – the essential charitable work carried out by the Gloag Foundation in the UK and abroad has been placed under threat, to the detriment of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“Additionally, Dame Ann has faced numerous business set backs, influenced by the interminably long wait for justice, which will have ultimately harmed economic investment in Scotland.

“The human impact of this saga should also not be forgotten. At the heart of this case is an 81 year old woman whose philanthropy has been repaid with betrayal and humiliation on a global stage.

“The length of this process will have only added to her suffering, and its long term effects.”

Investigation compared to Nicola Sturgeon

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

The investigation was branded a “national disgrace” by fellow businessman Sir Tom Hunter, who said it had been a waste of tax payers money.

And sources have compared the treatment of the businesswoman to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, saying there appeared to be a trend of high-profile investigations taking years to come to a conclusion while reputations are on the line.

“It’s similar. These are two high-profile women with their professional reputations at risk who have had to endure something very few could tolerate.

“There should be some accountability over how these types of cases are handled,” the associate said.

Frustration over SNP finance probe delays

Ms Sturgeon was arrested in June last year but released without charge. She has denied wrongdoing.

SNP insiders have expressed frustration at the length of the investigation into the party’s finances.

Known as Operation Branchform the probe was initially launched in 2021.

One legal expert told The Courier that delays in such high-profile and complex cases could be down to prosecutors in the Crown Office seeking to avoid repeating mistakes in the botched Ranger prosecution. .

Dame Ann Gloag co-founded Stagecoach

A number of people connected to the acquisition of the football club were found to have been victims of a malicious prosecution, with over £60 million in damages paid out so far.

Dame Ann was described as “stoic” throughout the process despite the intense pressure.

A spokesman said: “The threat that these malicious allegations have posed to Dame Ann’s legacy has been devastating and acute.

“The resulting waste of public funds and police time is deeply concerning and raises serious questions.

“Dame Ann looks forward to moving forward with her life and will take time to reflect on the future focus of her charitable giving.”

A spokesperson for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon declined to comment.

Delays could be linked to botched Rangers prosecution

Thomas Leonard Ross KC, a former president of the Scottish Bar Association who specialises in criminal defence, said prosecutors may be cautious to avoid repeating costly errors in previous cases.

He said: “They paid out millions over the Rangers case where a number of errors were made which they accept.

“In the aftermath of that they are likely to be much more careful before they start issuing warrants because that’s come back to cost them quite a lot of money.”

Mr Ross also pointed to different kind of evidence in modern cases which can take an long time to analyse.

But he added: “These are unusual investigations but they are taking a hell of a long time.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal (COPFS) said: “We recognise that the time taken in dealing with these complex and challenging matters has been difficult for those affected.

“COPFS deal with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and takes action where it assesses there is sufficient admissible evidence that a crime has been committed and it is in the public interest to do so.”

In relation to Dame Ann, Police Scotland said all complaints were investigated and the reported passed to the COPFS.

Conversation