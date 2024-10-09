Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag slams ‘malicious allegations’ as human trafficking charge dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag slams ‘malicious allegations’ as human trafficking charge dropped

'The threat that these malicious allegations have posed to Dame Ann's legacy has been devastating and acute.'

By Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Dame Ann Gloag.
Dame Ann Gloag. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

No further action will be taken against Dame Ann Gloag, the Perth bus tycoon charged with human trafficking offences last year.

In January 2023, Dame Ann, co-founder of Stagecoach, was charged alongside three family members by Police Scotland for alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

Dame Ann, 81, has strongly denied the charges since the beginning.

And on Wednesday, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal (COPFS) said it would make no further proceedings against her or the three others – two men and a woman.

A Crown Office spokesperson said: “The procurator fiscal received a report relating to two females then aged 81 and 48 and two males then aged 73 and 54, and incidents alleged to have occurred between 2007 and 2022.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, independent Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available, and it is in the public interest to do so.”

‘Waste of public funds’

A spokesperson for the bus tycoon added: “Dame Ann Gloag welcomes the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s decision not to pursue the charges against her and her family members.

“The threat that these malicious allegations have posed to Dame Ann’s legacy has been devastating and acute.

“The resulting waste of public funds and police time is deeply concerning and raises serious questions.

Dame Ann Gloag.

“Dame Ann looks forward to moving forward with her life and will take time to reflect on the future focus of her charitable giving.”

Dame Ann co-founded the Stagecoach bus company in 1980, with her brother Sir Brian Souter, and was made a dame for her business and charity work.

The company is the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator, and is now managed by DWS Infrastructure.

Dame Ann also founded the Gloag Foundation, a charitable trust which works to support projects that “prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas”, according to its website.

Conversation