Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years

One of Darren Gibson's victims urged others to come forward through social media to help bring him to justice.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Gibson
Darren Gibson has been jailed for six years. Image: Facebook

A rapist who targeted underage girls and abused partners for more than a decade, before being brought to justice with the help of a social media appeal, has been jailed.

Darren Gibson admitted preying upon women at addresses in Fife between 2008 and 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard previously how a survivor of Gibson’s abuse – who was 12 years old when she was first attacked – contacted others he targeted in order to bring him to justice.

“You abused and manipulated these women,” Lord Young told Gibson, who was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee via video link.

“You sapped their confidence and you left some of them with psychological issues which continue to affect their lives and relationships.”

Darren Gibson
Darren Gibson: Image: Facebook

Between 2008 and 2009, Gibson repeatedly had unlawful sex with the girl in Kelty when she was just 12. Now 32, Gibson was 16 at the time.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said previously: “The complainer publicised her concerns about the conduct of the accused on social media with a view to encouraging other girls who had been involved with him to come forward and support her intended report to the police.

“When she did make her report, she provided details of the other complainers, all of whom she had been in contact with.”

Darren Gibson
Darren Gibson. Image: Police Scotland

Gibson, of Kelty, previously pled guilty to rape, sexual assault and threatening or abusive behaviour towards multiple females between 2008 and 2019.

Sleeping women targeted

Mr McVicar detailed how a female in 2014 woke one evening to find him lying on top of her.

“The complainer was alarmed and shouted out, asking the accused what he was doing, to which he replied: ‘I’m not finished yet’,” the advocate depute added.

“The complainer asked ‘finished what? I was sleeping’ to which he replied ‘we are having sex’.”

“The complainer told the accused ‘no’ and explained to him that they were not going to have sex as she was sleeping.

“The accused became abusive when the complainer refused to have sexual intercourse and went into a mood, falling asleep.”

Gibson raped another woman in 2018 while she slept with the shameless creep telling the woman “you were up for it”.

Sentencing

Lord Young jailed Gibson for six years.

He said: “I accept you were a young man at the time of some of these offences and it’s probable that your judgement was somewhat immature.

“However, you were considerably older than some of the women you were in a relationship with at that time so that can only go so far.”

Gibson is now subject to the sex offender registration for life and must not approach or contact the complainers for 15 years as part of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alexander Bell
Learner driver's disgust after pensioner gifted her sex toy during Stirlingshire lesson
Ross Hunter
Online first dater abducted and assaulted women in Perthshire and Edinburgh
Alan Massie
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee man goes on trial accused of baby shaking attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bus ban and bare buttocks
Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh's sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right)
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair urges Scottish minister decision on expansion of probe
Kevin Chaplin
Dundee man left partner 'severely injured' in Arbroath attack
White powder on black background
Dundee pair caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Drew Rogers
Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour