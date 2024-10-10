Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years

A rapist who targeted underage girls and abused partners for more than a decade, before being brought to justice with the help of a social media appeal, has been jailed.

Darren Gibson admitted preying upon women at addresses in Fife between 2008 and 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard previously how a survivor of Gibson’s abuse – who was 12 years old when she was first attacked – contacted others he targeted in order to bring him to justice.

“You abused and manipulated these women,” Lord Young told Gibson, who was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee via video link.

“You sapped their confidence and you left some of them with psychological issues which continue to affect their lives and relationships.”

Between 2008 and 2009, Gibson repeatedly had unlawful sex with the girl in Kelty when she was just 12. Now 32, Gibson was 16 at the time.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said previously: “The complainer publicised her concerns about the conduct of the accused on social media with a view to encouraging other girls who had been involved with him to come forward and support her intended report to the police.

“When she did make her report, she provided details of the other complainers, all of whom she had been in contact with.”

Gibson, of Kelty, previously pled guilty to rape, sexual assault and threatening or abusive behaviour towards multiple females between 2008 and 2019.

Sleeping women targeted

Mr McVicar detailed how a female in 2014 woke one evening to find him lying on top of her.

“The complainer was alarmed and shouted out, asking the accused what he was doing, to which he replied: ‘I’m not finished yet’,” the advocate depute added.

“The complainer asked ‘finished what? I was sleeping’ to which he replied ‘we are having sex’.”

“The complainer told the accused ‘no’ and explained to him that they were not going to have sex as she was sleeping.

“The accused became abusive when the complainer refused to have sexual intercourse and went into a mood, falling asleep.”

Gibson raped another woman in 2018 while she slept with the shameless creep telling the woman “you were up for it”.

Sentencing

Lord Young jailed Gibson for six years.

He said: “I accept you were a young man at the time of some of these offences and it’s probable that your judgement was somewhat immature.

“However, you were considerably older than some of the women you were in a relationship with at that time so that can only go so far.”

Gibson is now subject to the sex offender registration for life and must not approach or contact the complainers for 15 years as part of a non-harassment order.

