Growing disquiet over delays to 4 key Levenmouth rail link projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Growing disquiet over delays to 4 key Levenmouth rail link projects

Fife Council and Network Rail are embroiled in disagreements over who is responsible for finishing bridges and active travel paths.

By Claire Warrender
Wendy Chamberlain at the as yet unopened Methilhill active travel bridge across the Levenmouth rail link
Wendy Chamberlain at the new Methilhill active travel bridge across the Levenmouth rail link, Image: Supplied.

MPs are calling for urgent action to address ongoing delays surrounding the new Levenmouth rail link.

The £116 million direct route to Edinburgh was hailed as transformational when it opened at the start of June.

The Levenmouth rail link is up and running and welcomed by the community. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the two railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge are already well-used.

However, several key aspects of the wider project remain unfinished amid ongoing delays.

And Fife Council and Network Rail are embroiled in disagreements over who is responsible for the work.

The issue is leading to serious disquiet among rail campaigners and other members of the public.

They say it means walkers and cyclists are finding it difficult to cross the river and access Cameron Bridge station.

What remains unfinished?

There are four separate areas of concern.

  • The 420-feet long Duniface Bridge, connecting communities on either side of the railway, is in place but not open. This is because active travel paths are not complete.
  • Access paths to the new Methilhill footbridge remain unfinished.
  • A third bridge between Methil and Mountfleurie will not arrive until next year.
  • Work to finish lighting, paths and road crossings at Cameron Bridge station are also still ongoing.

‘Urgent action and clarification needed’ over Levenmouth rail link delays

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain and Labour MP Richard Baker have now teamed up in a bid to end the delays.

They have been contacted by several concerned members of the public keen to see the work finished..

The Duniface active travel bridge was craned into place in May but is not yet open. Image: Network Rail.
The Methilhill  footbridge is also not open. Image: Levenmouth Building A Railway.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Urgent action and clarification on who is responsible for the completion of these areas, and when these final issues will be addressed, is needed.”

Ms Chamberlain’s North East Fife constituency covers the eastern end of the Levenmouth railway line.

And the Glenrothes constituency covered by Mr Baker includes the Methil and Methilhill area.

‘Meeting regularly to progress project’

Network Rail say they meet regularly with council officials in a bid to progress the project.

A spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the railway we have delivered – alongside our partners and Fife Council – for the local community.

“We are ready to finish any work that is within our remit while continuing to support the council and other partners where we can, to deliver work that is outwith our scope.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council says it is working with Network Rail and Transport Scotland to make sure the Duniface bridge is completed.

Head of transportation John Mitchell said: “Network Rail is working to complete the active travel links to Cameron Bridge station, including the new bridge across the River Leven.

“We are progressing design work on the Mountfleurie Bridge and construction is expected to start later next year.”

More from Fife

Breaking news
Firefighters tackle house fire for more than 5 hours overnight in St Andrews
Ross Hunter
Online first dater abducted and assaulted women in Perthshire and Edinburgh
Darren Gibson
Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years
Officers stopped the car in Kennoway.
Man, 25, charged over weapon possession after police stop car in Kennoway
Riot police were called to the incident in Dunfermline
Man, 35, arrested after police seal off Dunfermline street
Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh's sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right)
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair urges Scottish minister decision on expansion of probe
leaking biomass pipe
Guardbridge 'gridlock' to last for 10 days
Rate My Takeaway visit Anstruther Fish Bar
Anstruther Fish Bar declared best in Scotland by Rate My Takeaway
Wendy Chamberlain at the new Methilhill active travel bridge across the Levenmouth rail link, Image: Supplied.
Historic Fife golf course set for investment talks to safeguard future after EGM vote
Traffic jams at the roadworks by Scoonie Roundabout, Leven, last year.
Disruption expected during four days of roadworks in Leven

Conversation