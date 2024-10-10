Growing disquiet over delays to 4 key Levenmouth rail link projects

MPs are calling for urgent action to address ongoing delays surrounding the new Levenmouth rail link.

The £116 million direct route to Edinburgh was hailed as transformational when it opened at the start of June.

And the two railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge are already well-used.

However, several key aspects of the wider project remain unfinished amid ongoing delays.

And Fife Council and Network Rail are embroiled in disagreements over who is responsible for the work.

The issue is leading to serious disquiet among rail campaigners and other members of the public.

They say it means walkers and cyclists are finding it difficult to cross the river and access Cameron Bridge station.

What remains unfinished?

There are four separate areas of concern.

The 420-feet long Duniface Bridge, connecting communities on either side of the railway, is in place but not open. This is because active travel paths are not complete.

Access paths to the new Methilhill footbridge remain unfinished.

A third bridge between Methil and Mountfleurie will not arrive until next year.

Work to finish lighting, paths and road crossings at Cameron Bridge station are also still ongoing.

‘Urgent action and clarification needed’ over Levenmouth rail link delays

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain and Labour MP Richard Baker have now teamed up in a bid to end the delays.

They have been contacted by several concerned members of the public keen to see the work finished..

Ms Chamberlain said: “Urgent action and clarification on who is responsible for the completion of these areas, and when these final issues will be addressed, is needed.”

Ms Chamberlain’s North East Fife constituency covers the eastern end of the Levenmouth railway line.

And the Glenrothes constituency covered by Mr Baker includes the Methil and Methilhill area.

‘Meeting regularly to progress project’

Network Rail say they meet regularly with council officials in a bid to progress the project.

A spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the railway we have delivered – alongside our partners and Fife Council – for the local community.

“We are ready to finish any work that is within our remit while continuing to support the council and other partners where we can, to deliver work that is outwith our scope.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council says it is working with Network Rail and Transport Scotland to make sure the Duniface bridge is completed.

Head of transportation John Mitchell said: “Network Rail is working to complete the active travel links to Cameron Bridge station, including the new bridge across the River Leven.

“We are progressing design work on the Mountfleurie Bridge and construction is expected to start later next year.”