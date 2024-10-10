Dundee tech firm’s senior management shake-up as £8m revenue drop reported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tech firm’s senior management shake-up as £8m revenue drop reported

Waracle has posted a loss of more than £878,000 in its annual accounts.

By Paul Malik
Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle. Picture: Alan Richardson.
Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle. Picture: Alan Richardson.

Dundee tech firm Waracle has posted a loss of more than £878,000 in its annual accounts, as it undergoes a series of leadership changes.

The company, which has grown from a team of 10 to 200 over the last decade, said the market for digital product services had slowed in the last year.

It comes as Waracle makes changes at the top, after Chris Martin stepped down as CEO replaced by David Tuck in September.

And director David Romilly this week announced he was stepping back from the day-to-day running of the company after 15 years. He will stay on as a shareholder.

Waracle posted a pre-tax loss of £878,000 to the end of December 2023.

David Tuck, Waracle’s new CEO Image: Alan Richardson/ pix-ar.co.uk

The year before Waracle made a profit of more than £900,000.

Revenue shrunk from £23.3m in 2022 to £15m in 2023, but directors remain sure their underlying business remains strong, with new clients and contracts “in the pipeline”.

Waracle posts loss

In their annual report, outgoing CEO Chris Martin said: “The market for digital product services has slowed somewhat compared with previous years.

“While there is still reasonable demand in the market, contracting cycles now appear longer and there is increasing pressure on rates as customers seek to manage the economic challenges of the last 12 months.

“While we have successfully retained our key clients and continue to provide strategic services to these clients, there has been a notable reduction in demand for new project initiatives.

“It has also proven to be increasingly challenging to secure new enterprise clients in the market, where competition remains fierce.

Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle with staff. Waracle, Image: Alan Richardson/ Pix-AR.co.uk

“We were also unsuccessful in a re-tendered contract at an existing energy client, which was attributed to pricing, albeit we remain a strategic supplier to this client across several key initiatives.

“Despite the reduced revenue and profitability, the underlying business remains strong, with a growing sales pipeline and several new clients secured over the last quarter that have excellent potential for growth.

“In view of the challenging environment, there has been a phased reduction in operating costs to reposition the business for the current market.

“Notwithstanding the revenue impact, the company’s balance sheet and cash position remains strong.”

Company’s acquisitions

Mr Martin notes Waracle had made a number of investments in research and development, as well as the acquisition of Glasgow-company Screenmedia.

He continued: “In June Waracle successfully completed the acquisition of Screenmedia, a well established Glasgow-based design and software engineering agency.

“The acquisition will integrate our team – with its expertise in mobile app, digital product development and Artificial Intelligence (Al) – with Screenmedia’s award-winning team, taking Waracle to 200+ employees.

Kenny Shaw of Screenmedia with Chris Martin of Waracle. Image: Waracle

“This is a strategic acquisition that enhances our digital capabilities, extends our customer base and delivers an associated increase in revenue and profitability.

“We believe that this acquisition significantly improves Waracle’s positioning in the market and will deliver significant benefits in the short to medium term.

“Despite the reduced demand, analysts predict that the global market for digital transformation and related technologies will see sustained growth through 2030.

“While the previous 12 months have not met expectations, we believe that the growth outlook for Waracle remains positive and are confident that we have the right strategy to achieve our long-term objectives.

“The board wishes to thank everyone involved in Waracle for their dedication, professionalism and uncompromising delivery focus during the last year and we look forward to working with our Screenmedia colleagues in an enlarged Waracle business through 2024.”

David Romilly steps-down

Meanwhile, David Romilly will remain a shareholder at Waracle, and said the company was in “great shape” with David Tuck at the helm.

He added: “After an incredible 15 years at Waracle I’ve decided to step back from the business day-to-day.

“Fifteen years is a long time with any firm, If I was playing for Dundee United I’d be due my testimonial.

David Romilly Pic Alan Richardson/Pix-AR.co.uk

“The desire for new experiences has grown and I can’t shake that feeling to build something new.

“Waracle has been fun, enlightening and hard work — there really is no experience like it and I look back with incredible fondness at the 200+ person company I’ve helped build and the relationships I’ve made.

“With David Tuck at the helm, the company is in great shape, and I’ve no doubt the next chapter of Waracle’s journey will be bigger and better for Waracle staff and customers alike.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with David and have been blown away with his leadership, experience and ambition for the company. I know Waracle is in very good hands.”

