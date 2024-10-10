5 of the best homemade soups in Dundee

On a chilly winter’s day in Dundee, sometimes all you want is a cosy bowl of homemade soup.

But where does it best? We’ve done the work for you with our top tips for tasty soup in Dundee.

Whether it’s a traditional Scotch broth, stick-to-your-ribs lentil or spicy curried parsnip you fancy, here are some of the best soups on offer in the city.

1. The Flame Tree Café

The Flame Tree Café has been a firm favourite for lunch in Dundee since opening in 2015, offering a diverse menu which provides vegan and gluten-free options.

This popular and friendly independent establishment is a reliable option for homemade soups and they offer a lunch deal of a large bowl of the soup of the day with any sandwich, wrap or classic toastie.

You can also add a mug of soup to any other food item.

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am – 4pm, Sunday 11am – 4pm

Address: 20 Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

2. The Auld Tram

An original Dundee horse-drawn tram – which operated in the 1870s and is one of the oldest examples in existence today – houses coffee and sandwich bar The Auld Tram. And they have really tasty homemade soups.

Sister restaurant to Bridgeview Station on Riverside Drive, The Auld Tram serves up high-quality soups and bloomer sandwiches as well as gourmet teas, coffees and soft drinks.

With huge sandwiches handmade to order, this is a beloved lunch spot for both locals and tourists passing through.

It’s cash only, though, so make sure you come prepared.

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am – 4pm

Address: 54 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AT

3. Empire State Coffee

The lunch deal here provides the choice of two soups and a huge array of sandwiches from toasted paninis to filled ciabatta, focaccia and great gluten free options.

The soups are always original and interesting recipes, obviously homemade, thick and filling with a vegetarian option. Our favourite is the vegetable and chickpea soup.

You can get your order to take-away, but if you’re eating in, the café is relaxed and friendly with extra seating downstairs.

The range of sweet treats and Empire State Coffee’s expertly roasted coffee is a massive bonus too.

Opening times: Monday to Friday 7.30am – 4.30pm, Saturday 7.30am – 5pm, Sunday 9am – 4.30pm

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY

4. The Parlour

Run by Dundee chef Gillian Veal, on the city’s West Port, The Parlour offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, frittata, various cakes and great homemade soup.

The signless exterior of Parlour in Dundee leads customers into a cosy setting inside, with very limited seats so get there early if you want to eat-in.

They cater for vegans, gluten-free and vegetarians in an imaginative, colourful, healthy and delicious way.

You will be delighted with anything you order here.

Opening times: Monday 8am – 6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8am – 6.30pm, Saturday 8am – 5pm, Sunday 9.30am – 3pm

Address: 58 West Port Unit 9, Dundee

5. Fisher and Donaldson

The traditional tearoom café in the Fisher & Donaldson on Whitehall Street does not disappoint in its traditional homemade soups.

Their warming and hearty soups tend to be the standard recipes such as lentil or tomato and basil and can be accompanied for a very reasonable price by a hot filled roll or tasty sandwich.

The only drawback here is the lack of gluten free options on offer.

Opening times: Takeaway: Mon – Sat: 9am – 5pm ​Café: Mon-Sat: 9am-5pm

Address: 12 Whitehall Street, Dundee