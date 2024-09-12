Sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after childhood abuse in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after childhood abuse in Fife

The woman went online to urge others targeted by Darren Gibson to speak to detectives.

By James Mulholland
A phone with social media on it
The woman took to social media to find more of Gibson's victims. Image: Shutterstock.

A young sexual assault victim from Fife used social media to contact others preyed upon by her abuser and bring him to justice.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was targeted by Gibson in 2008 and 2009 when she was aged just 12-years-old.

He repeatedly had unlawful sex with her at locations in Kelty.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said in the years following, the woman realised she was the victim of sexual assault and strove to bring to justice Gibson, now 32.

He said: “The complainer publicised her concerns about the conduct of the accused on social media with a view to encouraging other girls who had been involved with him to come forward and support her intended report to the police.

“When she did make her report, she provided details of the other complainers, all of whom she had been in contact with.”

Rapes and assaults

On Thursday, Gibson, of Kelty pled guilty to rape, sexual assault and threatening behaviour before judge Lord Young.

The court heard how Gibson sexually abused five women between 2008 and 2019.

Mr McVicar told the court Gibson had unlawful sex with two other schoolgirls.

He sexually assaulted another female in 2014, who woke one evening to find him lying on top of her.

Mr McVicar said: “The complainer was alarmed and shouted out, asking the accused what he was doing, to which he replied: ‘I’m not finished yet’.

“The complainer asked ‘finished what? I was sleeping’ to which he replied ‘we are having sex’.”

“The complainer told the accused ‘no’ and explained to him that they were not going to have sex as she was sleeping.

“The accused became abusive when the complainer refused to have sexual intercourse and went into a mood, falling asleep.”

Sentencing in Dundee

The court also heard how Gibson raped another woman in 2018 – again while she was sleeping.

Mr McVicar said: “The complainer felt pain.

“The complainer managed to push him away and exclaimed she had been sleeping to which the accused replied ‘you were up for it’.”

Mr McVicar said police arrested Gibson in February 2022.

Defence advocate Mark Stewart KC told Lord Young he would to reserve his mitigation until a sentencing hearing, after reports are prepared, at the High Court in Dundee on October 9.

