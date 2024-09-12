Woman, 43, charged over death of 97-year-old man in Dundee

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 97-year-old man in Dundee.

The woman was initially charged over an alleged assault and attempted robbery of the man at a house on Dryburgh Gardens on April 15 this year.

She appeared in court two days later and was remanded in custody.

Police say the pensioner received hospital treatment for serious injuries but died on May 25.

Woman due to reappear in court over pensioner’s death

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further inquiries were carried out and, as a result, the 43-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the man’s death.

“She is expected to reappear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

The man has not been named by officers.