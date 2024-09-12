‘Sad day’ as Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years in same family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Sad day’ as Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years in same family

The owners of Nappy Pin and Toymaster on Bonnygate say they do not have enough footfall to sustain the business.

By Ellidh Aitken
Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Cupar will close. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Cupar will close. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A Cupar toy shop is closing after more than 40 years in the same family.

The owners of Nappy Pin and Toymaster on Bonnygate say the decision is due to a “lack of footfall” in the area.

Paul Stewart, 55, who runs the shop alongside his wife Anita, 53, says keeping it open is “costing us more money every day” and is no longer sustainable.

A closure date has not been set yet.

The shop unit has now been put up for sale.

Family-run Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years

Paul told The Courier: “It is due to a lack of footfall, a lack of trade, and it has come to a point where it is costing us more money every day to keep it open.

“It has been a family-run shop for over 40 years.

“We will miss it, the staff will miss it, but I don’t think the people of Cupar have supported the business enough for it to be sustainable.

“It will be a really sad day for everyone in Cupar that this traditional toy shop will cease to trade.”

Paul and Anita also run the Nappy Pin and Toymaster shop on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, which will remain open.

Paul describes the store as a ‘traditional’ toy shop. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Paul said: “It seems to be that the residents support the local businesses better in Broughty Ferry.

“Our shop there will stay open.

“We only put the signs up announcing we are closing in Cupar yesterday.

“At one point we had 10 members of staff in Cupar but now there are only three – one of the ladies has been here for 23 years.”

Cupar Nappy Pin and Toymaster closing due to ‘lack of footfall’

Paul originally worked in the family’s shop in Dundee until it closed about seven years ago and he moved to the Cupar store.

He added: “There is just a lack of footfall in the area, it is very different now.

“The business rates and cost of energy don’t help.

“Covid also had a major impact and locals were driven to buying online and then got used to it.

“The effect of that on local businesses has been detrimental.

The shop will stay open as long as possible. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“This decision has been on the offing for two or three years but in the last few months has come to a head.

“It is a real shame.

“The younger generation in Cupar who come in are always just amazed at seeing a traditional toy shop like this.”

The Nappy Pin and Toymaster store is on the market through Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £165,000.

It comes as a Dundee travel agency owner is opening a new shop on Cupar’s Crossgate this weekend.

More from Fife

Police at Midfield Road, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy road sealed off as car crashes after chase
A phone with social media on it
Fife sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after…
Montrose High Street Bank of Scotland
Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close
Harry Thomas from Glenrothes.
Glenrothes boy, 10, features in new Sky documentary after cancer leaves him partially blind
The Exchequer on High Street. Image: Savills
Kirkcaldy pub up for sale for £1.4 million
The works are taking place on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cardenden. Image: Google Street View
Police issue warning to A92 Fife drivers over reduced speed limit
Bruce Randall
Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father
Keith Cameron
Fife ex-paramedic lecturer avoids prison for 'hideous' crimes including hoarding photos of children
Councillor David McDiarmid opposed the Greyfriars Garden plan. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
Claims Fife is in 'danger of being turned into a big holiday park'
10
Provost Land, Leslie.
Police officer hospitalised and man, 34, arrested after Leslie disturbance

Conversation