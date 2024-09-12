‘Sad day’ as Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years in same family

A Cupar toy shop is closing after more than 40 years in the same family.

The owners of Nappy Pin and Toymaster on Bonnygate say the decision is due to a “lack of footfall” in the area.

Paul Stewart, 55, who runs the shop alongside his wife Anita, 53, says keeping it open is “costing us more money every day” and is no longer sustainable.

A closure date has not been set yet.

The shop unit has now been put up for sale.

Family-run Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years

Paul told The Courier: “It is due to a lack of footfall, a lack of trade, and it has come to a point where it is costing us more money every day to keep it open.

“It has been a family-run shop for over 40 years.

“We will miss it, the staff will miss it, but I don’t think the people of Cupar have supported the business enough for it to be sustainable.

“It will be a really sad day for everyone in Cupar that this traditional toy shop will cease to trade.”

Paul and Anita also run the Nappy Pin and Toymaster shop on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, which will remain open.

Paul said: “It seems to be that the residents support the local businesses better in Broughty Ferry.

“Our shop there will stay open.

“We only put the signs up announcing we are closing in Cupar yesterday.

“At one point we had 10 members of staff in Cupar but now there are only three – one of the ladies has been here for 23 years.”

Cupar Nappy Pin and Toymaster closing due to ‘lack of footfall’

Paul originally worked in the family’s shop in Dundee until it closed about seven years ago and he moved to the Cupar store.

He added: “There is just a lack of footfall in the area, it is very different now.

“The business rates and cost of energy don’t help.

“Covid also had a major impact and locals were driven to buying online and then got used to it.

“The effect of that on local businesses has been detrimental.

“This decision has been on the offing for two or three years but in the last few months has come to a head.

“It is a real shame.

“The younger generation in Cupar who come in are always just amazed at seeing a traditional toy shop like this.”

The Nappy Pin and Toymaster store is on the market through Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £165,000.

It comes as a Dundee travel agency owner is opening a new shop on Cupar’s Crossgate this weekend.