Perth College stalker told police: ‘I wanted to cause drama for no reason’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth College stalker told police: ‘I wanted to cause drama for no reason’

Self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch, who claims to resemble Prince and Gianni Versace, told one victim "Your dog is getting shot."

By Jamie Buchan
Valentino Murdoch
Stalker Valentino Murdoch.

A twisted social media stalker who set up fake accounts to troll two former college classmates with hateful messages and threats told police he simply wanted to “cause a drama for no reason”.

Self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch, who claims to resemble Prince and Gianni Versace, told one victim “Your dog is getting shot.”

He invented the online persona Alison Dubois – named after a celebrity psychic – to menace the women.

In his posts he made repeated references to cancer and car crashes.

Valentino Murdoch. Image: Twitter

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old, from Aberfeldy, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

Murdoch who had his own podcast called Inside the Gucci Glen – his name for Aberfeldy – appears to have since deleted most of his social media accounts including his website, where he was selling Cameo videos for £16 a go.

He was ordered to appear at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week but did not show up.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson noted Murdoch had stated in a letter that “it would not be in his best interests to attend”.

Previously, he was excused from appearing, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia.

In his absence, he was fined £500.

Twitter troll

The court heard Murdoch had gone to Perth College with both complainers, who were also in their 20s.

In March 2021, he commented on one’s Instagram posts using the account Alisonduboiiis.

Murdoch began posting under the name Alisonduboiiiiis

“Remember Perth College?” he wrote. “Saw print-outs of your nasty tweets.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be sis.”

Singer Lady Gaga, whose followers are affectionately known as “little monsters”, was tagged in the post.

The campaign of abuse continued with posts from an account called Carrotexterminatorrrrrrr.

The court heard that one of the woman had ginger hair.

Murdoch wrote: “Go die,” and “your dog is getting shot.”

Other messages included “your Perth College sucks” and “I hope carrots get cancer.”

He added “Do us all a favour and make sure to crash your car.

“You’re a fat ugly c***.

“Your mum’s a cancer patient, die in hell c***.”

When interviewed by police, he admitted setting up the fake accounts.

He told investigators: “It was to cause drama for no reason.”

College experience was ‘ruined’

One of the victims told us how the comments caused her stress and anxiety.

“It ruined my college experience completely,” she said.

“And if definitely affected my academic performance, as well my confidence in myself and my work.”

She said the messages would come though “in bursts” and she never knew when she next going to be bombarded.

Valentino Murdoch.
Valentino Murdoch. Image: Twitter.

“I kept screenshots of everything as it was clear he was not going to stop,” she said.

“It eventually got to a point where using the block button for his multiplying accounts over several social media platforms wasn’t enough and I had to get the police involved.”

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch, originally from Bosnia, further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

Sheriff Robertson said Murdoch’s letter excusing himself from court was “not in the most satisfying terms”.

He said: “There is support for dealing with this with a financial penalty.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cricket, shots, then McDonald's
A phone with social media on it
Fife sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after…
George Davey
'Psychopath' who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail
Stirling Sheriff Court
Ex-Royal Marine banned for dangerous Stirlingshire drive day before head scan
Bruce Randall
Kirkcaldy man embezzled nearly £100k in three years from sick father
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dealers caught with kilo of coke and crossbow in Dundee jailed
Keith Cameron
Fife ex-paramedic lecturer avoids prison for 'hideous' crimes including hoarding photos of children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pensioner's admissions and brick thrower
Edinburgh High Court sign
Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for 'disturbing' sex crimes in Fife
Kemnay Gardens
Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street