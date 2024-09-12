Perth College stalker told police: ‘I wanted to cause drama for no reason’

A twisted social media stalker who set up fake accounts to troll two former college classmates with hateful messages and threats told police he simply wanted to “cause a drama for no reason”.

Self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch, who claims to resemble Prince and Gianni Versace, told one victim “Your dog is getting shot.”

He invented the online persona Alison Dubois – named after a celebrity psychic – to menace the women.

In his posts he made repeated references to cancer and car crashes.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old, from Aberfeldy, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

Murdoch who had his own podcast called Inside the Gucci Glen – his name for Aberfeldy – appears to have since deleted most of his social media accounts including his website, where he was selling Cameo videos for £16 a go.

He was ordered to appear at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week but did not show up.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson noted Murdoch had stated in a letter that “it would not be in his best interests to attend”.

Previously, he was excused from appearing, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia.

In his absence, he was fined £500.

Twitter troll

The court heard Murdoch had gone to Perth College with both complainers, who were also in their 20s.

In March 2021, he commented on one’s Instagram posts using the account Alisonduboiiis.

“Remember Perth College?” he wrote. “Saw print-outs of your nasty tweets.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be sis.”

Singer Lady Gaga, whose followers are affectionately known as “little monsters”, was tagged in the post.

The campaign of abuse continued with posts from an account called Carrotexterminatorrrrrrr.

The court heard that one of the woman had ginger hair.

Murdoch wrote: “Go die,” and “your dog is getting shot.”

Other messages included “your Perth College sucks” and “I hope carrots get cancer.”

He added “Do us all a favour and make sure to crash your car.

“You’re a fat ugly c***.

“Your mum’s a cancer patient, die in hell c***.”

When interviewed by police, he admitted setting up the fake accounts.

He told investigators: “It was to cause drama for no reason.”

College experience was ‘ruined’

One of the victims told us how the comments caused her stress and anxiety.

“It ruined my college experience completely,” she said.

“And if definitely affected my academic performance, as well my confidence in myself and my work.”

She said the messages would come though “in bursts” and she never knew when she next going to be bombarded.

“I kept screenshots of everything as it was clear he was not going to stop,” she said.

“It eventually got to a point where using the block button for his multiplying accounts over several social media platforms wasn’t enough and I had to get the police involved.”

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch, originally from Bosnia, further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

Sheriff Robertson said Murdoch’s letter excusing himself from court was “not in the most satisfying terms”.

He said: “There is support for dealing with this with a financial penalty.”

