Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag human trafficking probe branded ‘national disgrace’

Businessman Sir Tom Hunter said the investigation into the Stagecoach co-founder was a waste of taxpayer's money, after it emerged all charges had been dropped.

By Stuart MacDonald, Pressteam Scotland
Ann Gloag strongly denied human trafficking charges. The crown office has said it will make no further proceedings against her and three other defendents.
Ann Gloag strongly denied human trafficking charges. The crown office has said it will make no further proceedings against her and three other defendents.

Leading businessman Sir Tom Hunter has described the human trafficking investigation into Dame Ann Gloag as a “national disgrace”.

Gloag, co-founder of the transport company Stagecoach, was charged in January last year alongside her husband, David McCleary, and two other family members with alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

She strongly denied the charges and last week the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it would make no further proceedings against her or the three other defendants.

Hunter, one of Scotland’s richest men, has known Gloag, 81, for more than 20 years and has worked with her on a number of projects to support young entrepreneurs in Scotland.

The 63-year-old Sports Division founder said he was convinced from the start the allegations were untrue.

He criticised the length of time it took to drop the charges and the “waste” of taxpayers’ money and police time spent on the probe.

‘Something has gone completely wrong’

Speaking to Lord Willie Haughey on the Go Radio Business Show, Hunter said: “I remember when you phoned me on this and I said ‘That’s not true’.

“Dame Ann Gloag has done more than anybody in Scotland in her charitable work and her business.

“To say there were going to be charges about human trafficking – something has gone completely wrong.

Sir Tom Hunter.
Sir Tom Hunter. Image: Muckle Media

“This has been a waste of Scottish taxpayers’ money and a waste of police time.”

He continued: “Why did anybody not just say ‘There needs to be a quick look at the evidence’ and then say ‘Nothing to answer here’ and move on?

“The stress on that poor woman’s family. This is a national disgrace.”

Charity work

Haughey added: “I was delighted to see the news that Dame Ann Gloag is to face no charges, no further action, for this whole debacle that’s been going on now for years.

“Hopefully now Ann can get on with her life with this cloud gone which should never have been there.”

It is understood Gloag’s accusers were people who were brought to Scotland as part of her charity work.

The Gloag Foundation supports ‘projects that prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas’.

Dame Ann Gloag
Dame Ann Gloag.

Gloag founded Stagecoach with her brother Sir Brian Souter and they have an estimated combined worth of £730 million.

Last week a spokesman for Gloag said: “The threat that these malicious allegations have posed to Dame Ann’s legacy has been devastating and acute.

“The resulting waste of public funds and police time is deeply concerning and raises serious questions.

“Dame Ann looks forward to moving forward with her life and will take time to reflect on the future focus of her charitable giving.”

In response to Hunter’s comments, a spokesperson for the COPFS said: “We recognise that the time taken in dealing with these complex and challenging matters has been difficult for those affected.

“COPFS deal with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and takes action where it assesses there is sufficient admissible evidence that a crime has been committed and it is in the public interest to do so.”

