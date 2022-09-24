Outstanding £3.5 million Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Outstanding £3.5 million Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

By Jack McKeown
September 24 2022, 7.46am Updated: September 24 2022, 9.40am
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.

Standing on the tower roof of Myres Castle I can see the sweep of East and West Lomond and the charming villages of Falkland and Auchtermuchty.

The view was well worth ducking through a waist high door and climbing two narrow flights of a stone spiral staircase.

Myres Castle sits off the road between Auchtermuchty and Falkland, near the village of Dunshalt in the Howe of Fife.

Having grown up just a few miles away, I must have driven past a hundred times without ever realising a fairytale castle lay behind the screen of mature trees and a high stone wall.

“You’re not alone there,” owner Amanda Barge smiles. “You’d be surprised at the number of people in Auchtermuchty who are amazed when they find out there’s a castle here.”

16th Century

The oldest part of the castle dates from 1530. It was built by John Scrymgeour, who also oversaw the refurbishment of Falkland Palace and Holyrood Palace for King James V.

The town clerk of Falkland, Stephen Paterson, expanded the castle in 1611, raising it to three storeys and adding the tower I’ve just stood at the top of.

View from the tower.

Ownership then passed to the Moncreiff family, who had the castle for almost two centuries. They built the north wing along with a new entrance hall in 1750.

In 1887 Myres Castle was bought by James Fairlie and the castle would stay in the family’s hands for more than a century. James Fairlie was chamberlain to three popes and under his direction the walled garden was laid out in the style of the Vatican gardens.

Amanda Barge and her husband Henry bought Myres Castle around nine years ago. While it has predominantly been their family home, the couple have also built it into a successful wedding venue. They also run yoga, writers and artists’ retreats, with the peace and tranquillity providing the perfect setting for relaxation and creativity.

Castle and gardens.

The castle was given a major overhaul in the late 1990s. It was completely rewired and replumbed, and all 10 bedrooms were given en suite bathrooms.

Henry and Amanda improved the castle further, adding a biomass boiler and an 11kW array of solar panels. The renewable heat incentive (RHI) payments mean that the cost of heating the castle is covered in its entirety.

Local wildlife

When I arrive on a bright and sunny morning red squirrels are scurrying around stocking up food for winter. Shortly after I park up a hare bounds merrily across the driveway. Meanwhile three life-size hippos lounge open mouthed in the castle’s pond. These beasts are the work of Tessa Campbell Fraser, renowned sculptor and wife of Rory Bremner.

The enormous drawing room is a beautiful space.

Henry ushers me into the drawing room. Stretching to more than 10×6 metres this huge and magnificent space is lit by three large windows that look to the front of the castle. An enormous wood burning stove is ready to swing into action as the cooler months arrive. Beside the drawing room is a marvellous little turret bar.

The comfortable living room.

Up one floor is a sitting room that has less grandeur and is a nicer size for a couple to enjoy a quiet evening. It too has a large wood burning stove. “We use this room a lot over the winter,” Amanda continues. “With the fire going it’s really cosy.”

What was once the chapel is now a billiards room.

What was once the castle’s chapel has been turned into a games room, with a full size snooker table. A wooden balcony overlooks the room and is where the owning family would have gathered for prayers, looking down on the common people below.

“There’s an old lady in Auchtermuchty who remembers coming here for services on Sundays in the 1950s,” Amanda says.

The new family kitchen.

The couple converted what was a ground level boardroom into a dining kitchen. With windows to the front and rear and glazed doors into the garden it has plenty of light.

Commercial kitchen

As well as the main kitchen there is also a full commercial kitchen at ground level and another kitchen at first floor level. The castle is fully geared up for use as a wedding or exclusive hire venue, or as a bespoke hotel.

Every bedroom is special.

All 10 bedrooms have en suites and they also have their own personality, being differently shaped and decorated in a variety of ways. A ground floor bedroom has its own external door and is accessible for those with mobility problems.

Garden and grounds

Myres Castle has 45 acres of grounds. A belt of mature trees – some of them dating from the 1700s – surround the boundary, giving shelter and privacy.

“We walk around the perimeter of the grounds three times a day with the dogs,” Henry explains. “It’s almost exactly a mile around. Some of our best decision making has happened on those walks.”

The walled garden is extremely special.

The crowning glory is the walled garden – nicknamed the Vatican garden. This beautiful expanse of manicured lawn, flowers, yew hedges and gravel paths is tended by a gentleman called Matthew, who has been the castle gardener through three decades and as many owners.

A special place to relax.

“Matthew knows every square inch of the grounds,” Henry smiles. “We’re very lucky to have him.”

Past the walled garden is a “barnquee” – a mix of canvas, timber and the rear of the walled garden that is a fantastic space used to host wedding parties.

There is a tennis court and even a helipad. “We rented the castle out for the open a few times, to a Nigerian oil firm and to Rolex,” Henry says. “The Nigerian firm arrived by helicopter and flew to the golf.”

Cottage and gate lodge

Myres Castle has a courtyard cottage with three bedrooms. A gate lodge has a living room with wood burning stove, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There is also a luxury ‘shepherd’s hut’ that is fully insulated and has a kitchen/sitting room with wood burner, double bed, shower and WC.

The pretty gate lodge.

Another outbuilding holds a training pool that lets you swim against a current. Meanwhile, one corner of the walled garden has a cedar hot tub and a large chess board.

Tucked away: the shepherd’s hut.

Having spent almost a decade at Myres Castle, Henry, 59, and Amanda, 56, are selling up. The couple have a home in Lower Largo and another on the West Coast of Scotland, and plan to divide their time between both properties.

“It’s been wonderful living here and we will miss it,” Amanda says. “But it feels like time to make a change.”

Myres Castle.

 

Myres Castle, Auchtermuchty, Fife is on sale with Savills for o/o £3.5 million.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

The Warren
The 5 most unique and unusual Airbnbs in Tayside and Fife
0
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.
Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife
0
Possible founder Gary Robertson hopes to have three branches set up.
From furlough to fresh start - Perth man builds new property firm
0
Mid Balchandy and its cottage and bothy sit in an acre of land.
£1.2m Highland Perthshire home comes with five-star holiday cottage and bothy
0
Home buyers are taking home keys from sellers. Image correlating the article about how to sell home easily.
How to sell my home easily – with no upfront costs
Niki Caira in her back garden with the new build development in the background.
Fife Council finds controversial new-build is too close to neighbour - but nothing will…
10
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Angus planners are recommending refusal for 136 new homes on Glamis Road Forfar. Picture shows; Glamis Road housing site. Forfar. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 08/09/2022
136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar's Westfield put on hold
0

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks