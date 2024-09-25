Taymouth Castle bosses investigated for alleged planning breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle bosses investigated for alleged planning breach

Critics have called for a halt to works on the Taymouth Estate until the council completes its probe

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and greenery
Have Taymouth Castle developers broken planning rules?

Council bosses are investigating an alleged breach of planning rules by Taymouth Castle developers.

Protest group Protect Loch Tay claims crews are digging deeper than they are allowed at a nearby “borrow pit”.

Taymouth Castle chiefs have permission to extract sand and gravel to a depth of 4m from the site at Inchadney.

But opponents say they have photos which show the works have gone beyond those limits.

It comes just weeks after an application to extend the borrow pit was withdrawn.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed its Planning Enforcement Team is investigating.

Borrow pit, or quarry, showing depth of excavation
Opponents say the works exceed the 4m approved. Image: Protect Loch Tay.

A spokesperson for Taymouth Estate told The Courier if any breach has occurred it will have been “isolated and unintentional”.

The probe has been launched as work continues on the multimillion-pound transformation of Taymouth Castle and estate near Kenmore.

Discovery Land Company plans to build almost 150 luxury homes, costing £4m and upwards, around a private clubhouse and golf course.

Taymouth Castle developers cooperating with planning probe

The Inchadney borrow pit was created to supply materials for groundworks on the Taymouth estate.

It was approved after the developers said it would reduce lorry movements to and from quarries elsewhere.

Taymouth Castle surrounded by forests and mountains
Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The planning permission states that extraction should be kept to approximately 4m deep.

Planning officers are now looking to see whether the developers have gone too far.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We have been informed of this alleged breach of planning control.

“The Planning Enforcement Team are currently investigating this and seeking to resolve the matter.”

Taymouth Estate says it is co-operating with the council.

“We take our duty to preserve and protect historical sites seriously and work within any planning guidelines,” said a spokesperson.

Exposed land on Taymouth Castle estate
The Taymouth Castle estate is being transformed. Image: Clem Sandison.

“If any work is done without following the proper process or in some way goes beyond the planning conditions, it is isolated and unintentional.

“We are collaborating closely with the Perth and Kinross planning department and our local contractors to achieve our goal of 100% compliance.”

‘Regret’ at previous unapproved works

Taymouth Castle developers were investigated for an earlier planning breach last year.

They spoke of their “regret” after work started on the site of a proposed foul water treatment plant before it was given planning approval.

Protect Loch Tay was formed in 2023 to draw attention to Discovery Land Company’s “overdevelopment” at Kenmore.

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Its online petition has attracted more than 160,000 names.

Regarding the current investigation, the group said: “We hope Perth and Kinross Council do not continue in their previous manner and just give retrospective consent.

“There must be consequences for their continued breaches of planning regulations which discourage this behaviour going forward.”

Taymouth Castle project forecast to create hundreds of jobs

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle estate five years ago

Drone image of Taymouth Castle and estate with loch Tay beyond
The Taymouth estate is Discovery Land Company’s first UK location. Image: Taymouth Castle.

The firm specialises in members-only “worlds”, featuring luxury residential homes in private club communities.

The owners have so far spent more than £100 million transforming the landmark into a private members’ clubhouse.

The company has also acquired a number of properties in nearby Kenmore, including the village shop and Kenmore Hotel.

The project is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is forecast to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

