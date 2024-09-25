In pictures: How beautiful Dundee, Fife, Angus and Stirling landmarks look from the air

New book by award-winning Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed contains stunning aerial images of local landmarks.

They include aerial pictures of Dundee, Broughty Ferry, St Andrews, Arbroath, the Bell Rock, Lunan Bay, Elie, St Monans and Stirling.

And today we can reveal nine of the best Courier Country images in Scotland From The Air.

Take a look at some of the atmospheric images below.

Scotland From the Air offers readers a breathtaking exploration of Scotland’s stunning landscapes, as captured through the lens of modern drone and helicopter technology.

Who is Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed?

“Scotland is a beautiful country, and it can often look even more stunning from the air,” Shahbaz said before upcoming events to promote the book.

“The technology we have today allows us to view the world from perspectives that were once the sole domain of birds and pilots.

“This book is my way of sharing that perspective with others, showing the world just how majestic Scotland truly is.”

Support of Dundee actor Brian Cox

Shahbaz recently returned to TV screens as a BBC Landward presenter. He says the journey to create Scotland From the Air was one marked by long hours and a passion for his craft.

Shahbaz is especially grateful to Dundee actor Brian Cox for writing the foreword.

The book’s launch coincides with a series of book signings. They include Dundee’s Waterstones on Saturday September 28 and Perth Art Gallery at 7pm on Thursday October 24.