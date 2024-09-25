In pictures: How beautiful Dundee, Fife, Angus and Stirling landmarks look from the air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

In pictures: How beautiful Dundee, Fife, Angus and Stirling landmarks look from the air

What's your favourite aerial picture of Dundee, Fife, Angus and Stirling contained in photographer Shahbaz Majeed's new book: Scotland From The Air?

Dundee from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
Dundee from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
By Michael Alexander

New book by award-winning Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed contains stunning aerial images of local landmarks.

They include aerial pictures of Dundee, Broughty Ferry, St Andrews, Arbroath, the Bell Rock, Lunan Bay, Elie, St Monans and Stirling.

And today we can reveal nine of the best Courier Country images in Scotland From The Air.

Take a look at some of the atmospheric images below.

Broughty Ferry from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
Dundee’s Mills Observatory from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
Bell Rock lighthouse from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
Arbroath from the air. Image:. Shahbaz Majeed
Lunan Bay from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
Elie from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed
St Monans from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed.
Stirling from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed.

Scotland From the Air offers readers a breathtaking exploration of Scotland’s stunning landscapes, as captured through the lens of modern drone and helicopter technology.

Who is Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed?

“Scotland is a beautiful country, and it can often look even more stunning from the air,” Shahbaz said before upcoming events to promote the book.

Shahbaz Majeed. Image: Kristy Ashton

“The technology we have today allows us to view the world from perspectives that were once the sole domain of birds and pilots.

“This book is my way of sharing that perspective with others, showing the world just how majestic Scotland truly is.”

Support of Dundee actor Brian Cox

Shahbaz recently returned to TV screens as a BBC Landward presenter.  He says the journey to create Scotland From the Air was one marked by long hours and a passion for his craft.

Shahbaz is especially grateful to Dundee actor Brian Cox for writing the foreword.

The book’s launch coincides with a series of book signings. They include Dundee’s Waterstones on Saturday September 28 and Perth Art Gallery at 7pm on Thursday October 24.

More from Entertainment

CR0049983, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Immersive theatre experience at Dudhope Park with theatre maker Sharron Devine. The performance is called Dud Hopes (cryptonite) Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during the immersive experience which involved walking around Dudhope park listening to music and voice through earphones alongside theatre maker Sharron Devine. Tuesday 17th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Who is the woman walking folk round Dudhope Park with headphones - and what…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Indie music venues column Picture shows; Jeff Chan, owner of Church Dundee. . Church. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 'use it or lose it' plea from indie music venues isn't…
7
Managing director of the St Andrews New Picture House David Morris seated in Cinema One. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews cinema director 'sad but relieved' as builders prepare to move in
3
Of course an area with as much history as Stirlingshire is a great place to go during Doors Open Day season. Image: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock
7 historical spots to discover on Doors Open Days in and around Stirling
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd: Who is Fife comedian behind Netflix hit Baby Reindeer?
6
Margaret Mather MBE at Dundee City Chambers where a civic reception was held to celebrate 54 years of Dundee Junior Showtime. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Humble' roots recalled as Dundee celebrates 54 years of Margaret Mather’s Dundee Junior Showtime
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2
Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize 2024 winner shortlist authors (from left) D V Bishop (David), Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Kim Sherwood and Abir Mukherjee
Best photos of Stirling's Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024
Gayle enjoys a 'pignic' with Pickles the kune kune pig at West Adamston Farm in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I took three little pigs for a walk and 'pig-nic' in Angus - what's…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sacha Taylor big interview Picture shows; Sacha Taylor and mum Charlie Taylor. Ibiza/Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
Perth singer Sacha Taylor's shooting for the stars in Ibiza - and hairdresser mum…
2

Conversation