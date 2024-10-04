7 of the biggest Taymouth Castle redevelopment controversies

The multimillion-pound redevelopment of Taymouth Castle is seldom far from the news.

The Victorian landmark, and its surrounding golf course and estate, was bought by Discovery Land Company in 2019.

But the launch of an online petition against the US developer’s plans catapulted this sleepy corner of Perthshire into the limelight last summer.

The Protect Loch Tay petition, labelling DLC “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”, has since garnered more than 160,000 signatures.

And Taymouth Castle and the neighbouring village of Kenmore have found themselves the focus of intense global scrutiny

Just last week it emerged Perth and Kinross Council was investigating fresh allegations of unauthorised work by the developers.

But it’s just the latest in a line of controversies around the Taymouth Castle takeover in recent months.

1. Access rows

Fears that public access to the estate will be curtailed have been high among protesters’ grievances.

And in August, Taymouth Castle chiefs told The Courier they remain “fully committed to honouring the letter and spirit of Scotland’s open access laws”.

They spoke out after Ramblers Scotland raised concerns about draft access plans lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

The maps appeared to show missing paths and large areas of the estate sectioned off as “curtilage”.

That’s the term given to land immediately around an individual property, where access can be denied.

Discovery Land Company has said repeatedly it will comply with legal requirements around Scotland’s right-to-roam.

But critics say the developer’s business model of luxurious members-only “worlds” is at odds with those promises.

2. Golf buggy garage axed

Plans for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on the Kenmore estate were scrapped in March.

The proposals had generated widespread criticism, including from Kenmore Community Council.

Residents said the building would block neighbours’ light, spoil their views and cause noise disturbance.

And there was an outcry when it emerged that the proposed site had been set aside for affordable housing in the last local development plan.

3. Sewage works approved despite planning breach

There was anger when Discovery Land Company won permission for a sewage treatment works behind the castle last November.

Campaigners had earlier issued aerial images showing work had already been carried out on the site without approval.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the activity was a breach of planning rules.

But it later gave permission for the “foul water treatment works”, so long as the developer takes steps to protect wildlife in the River Tay.

Critics have raised concerns about the impact on the River Tay Special Area of Conservation and in particular its populations of otters, salmon and lamprey.

4. Resort takeover

The ripples spread beyond Kenmore last September when it emerged that Taymouth Castle bosses had bought the Moness holiday resort seven miles away at Aberfeldy.

They later said the plan was to turn some of the lodges into workers’ accommodation.

But the sale took locals by surprise.

And it came just weeks after Discovery Land Company had pledged to do better at communicating with the public.

The Aberfeldy Development Trust accused the developer of displaying “a dismissive attitude towards community concerns about a decision that will potentially fundamentally impact our town”.

5. £4m-plus homes ‘flood risk’ claims

Sepa added its weight to objections to plans for new luxury homes on the Taymouth Castle Estate in September.

The environment protection agency says the proposed location, beside new flood defences beside the River Tay, would put people and property at risk.

Sepa is urging Perth and Kinross Council to reject plans for nine homes to the east of the castle, and six to the north-east.

And it wants two of the five proposed properties in a third housing zone removed from the application altogether.

In time, Discovery Land Company, wants to build almost 150 members-only properties on its land near Kenmore, with prices starting at £4 million.

6. Protest group accused of fostering xenophobia

Not all of the criticism has been directed at Taymouth Castle developers.

One local community leader accused the Protect Loch Tay campaign of “pandering to conspiracy theorists” in its efforts to raise the alarm.

The claim was made by Bill Oppenheim, chairman of the Loch Tay Association, at the group’s annual meeting in Kenmore last summer.

American Mr Oppenheim said campaigners’ legitimate questions were being “washed away in a tide of nationalism, racism, and xenophobia”.

And he hit out at the “exaggerations, misunderstandings, misstatements, and falsehoods” which had been circulating.

7. False ‘ghost town’ claims

Mr Oppenheim’s comments highlighted a mismatch between what campaigners were claiming was good for Kenmore and what villagers themselves were saying.

A public meeting hosted by John Swinney last July heard visitors were being deterred by false claims that Discovery Land Company’s activities had turned Kenmore into a “ghost town”.

This was harming the many other businesses which depend on tourist trade, said locals.

Kenmore and District Community Council came out fighting last August when it issued a statement accusing Protect Loch Tay of being “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

The protest group defended itself against the attacks, saying: “As there has been no canvassing or polling undertaken, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the ‘majority’ of people in Kenmore support this development.”

And it added: “We would never intentionally share inaccuracies and are not aware of any instances in which this has happened.”

So what now for Taymouth Castle?

Amid all this noise, the transformation of the Taymouth Castle estate continues.

The castle itself has re-opened to private guests following a £100m refurbishment.

The restoration of its James Braid-designed golf course is under way.

And the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026 as part of a £30m investment in the village.

Discovery Land Company, fronted by Arizona-based entrepreneur (and tequila business partner of George Clooney) Mike Meldman, is marketing the first of the £4m homes on the estate to prospective buyers.

And more than 140 people – out of a forecast workforce of 250 – are employed there already.

With a completion date of 2029, it’s likely the controversies will run and run.