7 of the biggest Taymouth Castle redevelopment controversies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

7 of the biggest Taymouth Castle redevelopment controversies

The Taymouth Castle revamp has dominated the headlines over the last year.

Taymouth Castle surrounded by greenery
Taymouth Castle is seldom out of the news.
By Morag Lindsay

The multimillion-pound redevelopment of Taymouth Castle is seldom far from the news.

The Victorian landmark, and its surrounding golf course and estate, was bought by Discovery Land Company in 2019.

But the launch of an online petition against the US developer’s plans catapulted this sleepy corner of Perthshire into the limelight last summer.

The Protect Loch Tay petition, labelling DLC “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”, has since garnered more than 160,000 signatures.

And Taymouth Castle and the neighbouring village of Kenmore have found themselves the focus of intense global scrutiny

Just last week it emerged Perth and Kinross Council was investigating fresh allegations of unauthorised work by the developers.

But it’s just the latest in a line of controversies around the Taymouth Castle takeover in recent months.

1. Access rows

Fears that public access to the estate will be curtailed have been high among protesters’ grievances.

And in August, Taymouth Castle chiefs told The Courier they remain “fully committed to honouring the letter and spirit of Scotland’s open access laws”.

Protesters at Kenmore carrying banner which reads 'Those who toil should own the soil'
Protestors marched across Taymouth Castle land this summer. Image: Jim Bond.

They spoke out after Ramblers Scotland raised concerns about draft access plans lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

The maps appeared to show missing paths and large areas of the estate sectioned off as “curtilage”.

That’s the term given to land immediately around an individual property, where access can be denied.

Map showing areas of Taymouth estate blocked off for housing and blocked core paths
The draft access map that sparked alarm.

Discovery Land Company has said repeatedly it will comply with legal requirements around Scotland’s right-to-roam.

But critics say the developer’s business model of luxurious members-only “worlds” is at odds with those promises.

2. Golf buggy garage axed

Plans for a golf vehicle maintenance garage on the Kenmore estate were scrapped in March.

The proposals had generated widespread criticism, including from Kenmore Community Council.

Taymouth Castle.

Residents said the building would block neighbours’ light, spoil their views and cause noise disturbance.

And there was an outcry when it emerged that the proposed site had been set aside for affordable housing in the last local development plan.

3. Sewage works approved despite planning breach

There was anger when Discovery Land Company won permission for a sewage treatment works behind the castle last November.

Campaigners had earlier issued aerial images showing work had already been carried out on the site without approval.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the activity was a breach of planning rules.

But it later gave permission for the “foul water treatment works”, so long as the developer takes steps to protect wildlife in the River Tay.

Critics have raised concerns about the impact on the River Tay Special Area of Conservation and in particular its populations of otters, salmon and lamprey.

4. Resort takeover

The ripples spread beyond Kenmore last September when it emerged that Taymouth Castle bosses had bought the Moness holiday resort seven miles away at Aberfeldy.

They later said the plan was to turn some of the lodges into workers’ accommodation.

But the sale took locals by surprise.

Split image, showing gates of Taymouth Castle estate and aerial view of Moness resort at Aberfeldy.
Taymouth Castle’s purchase of Aberfeldy’s Moness resort ruffled feathers.

And it came just weeks after Discovery Land Company had pledged to do better at communicating with the public.

The Aberfeldy Development Trust accused the developer of displaying “a dismissive attitude towards community concerns about a decision that will potentially fundamentally impact our town”.

5. £4m-plus homes ‘flood risk’ claims

Sepa added its weight to objections to plans for new luxury homes on the Taymouth Castle Estate in September.

The environment protection agency says the proposed location, beside new flood defences beside the River Tay, would put people and property at risk.

Sepa is urging Perth and Kinross Council to reject plans for nine homes to the east of the castle, and six to the north-east.

Architect drawing showing flat roofed timber and stone house against bund next to River Tay
Architect drawings show the homes up against flood defences. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

And it wants two of the five proposed properties in a third housing zone removed from the application altogether.

In time, Discovery Land Company, wants to build almost 150 members-only properties on its land near Kenmore, with prices starting at £4 million.

6. Protest group accused of fostering xenophobia

Not all of the criticism has been directed at Taymouth Castle developers.

One local community leader accused the Protect Loch Tay campaign of “pandering to conspiracy theorists” in its efforts to raise the alarm.

The claim was made by Bill Oppenheim, chairman of the Loch Tay Association, at the group’s annual meeting in Kenmore last summer.

American Mr Oppenheim said campaigners’ legitimate questions were being “washed away in a tide of nationalism, racism, and xenophobia”.

And he hit out at the “exaggerations, misunderstandings, misstatements, and falsehoods” which had been circulating.

7. False ‘ghost town’ claims

Mr Oppenheim’s comments highlighted a mismatch between what campaigners were claiming was good for Kenmore and what villagers themselves were saying.

A public meeting hosted by John Swinney last July heard visitors were being deterred by false claims that Discovery Land Company’s activities had turned Kenmore into a “ghost town”.

This was harming the many other businesses which depend on tourist trade, said locals.

John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney returned to Kenmore this summer to meet Chris Rowley of Ballintaggart, the new operator of the village shop. Image: Supplied.

Kenmore and District Community Council came out fighting last August when it issued a statement accusing Protect Loch Tay of being “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

The protest group defended itself against the attacks, saying: “As there has been no canvassing or polling undertaken, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the ‘majority’ of people in Kenmore support this development.”

And it added: “We would never intentionally share inaccuracies and are not aware of any instances in which this has happened.”

So what now for Taymouth Castle?

Amid all this noise, the transformation of the Taymouth Castle estate continues.

The castle itself has re-opened to private guests following a £100m refurbishment.

split picture with Taymouth Castle on one side and George Clooney on the other
George Clooney is a business partner of Taymouth Castle boss Mike Meldman.

The restoration of its James Braid-designed golf course is under way.

And the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026 as part of a £30m investment in the village.

Discovery Land Company, fronted by Arizona-based entrepreneur (and tequila business partner of George Clooney) Mike Meldman, is marketing the first of the £4m homes on the estate to prospective buyers.

And more than 140 people – out of a forecast workforce of 250 – are employed there already.

With a completion date of 2029, it’s likely the controversies will run and run.

More from Perth & Kinross

Mountain Warehouse, Perth High Street
Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
Dunolly House with three storey turret in grounds at Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy holiday flats plan for Queen Victoria piper's mansion
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns / C20 Society Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool will be reconsidered for listed status after Thimblerow twist
Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Exterior of Killiecrankie Visitor Centre.
Visitor centre and cafe at popular Highland Perthshire tourist spot up for sale
Police Scotland officer.
Police trace missing Kirkcaldy man 'safe and well' in Aviemore
Clair Frost
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call

Conversation