Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle chiefs reassure Kenmore community over access plans

It comes after a draft plan showed public access to parts of the Taymouth estate could be restricted

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and countryside.
Ramblers Scotland want assurances that core paths on the Taymouth Castle estate will stay open.

Community leaders in Kenmore say they’ve been given fresh assurances that core paths will stay open through the Taymouth Castle estate.

Kenmore Community Council discussed the issue with Taymouth bosses on Monday.

It comes after Ramblers Scotland raised concerns that the estate’s owners, Discovery Land Company, were proposing to restrict access and axe paths as part of their multimillion-pound housebuilding plans.

The walkers charity says maps lodged with Perth and Kinross Council planners show large areas sectioned off as “curtilage”.

The term normally applies to the land immediately around a property, and not zones containing a number of homes, as appears to be the case here.

The draft map places Taymouth Castle itself in one of these curtilage areas, along with a section of the River Tay and a group of standing stones.

Map showing existing core paths and proposed curtilage areas on Taymouth estate

The same paperwork shows proposed curtilage boundaries extending along sections of the existing path network.

Discovery Land Company, which is behind the restoration of Taymouth Castle and plans for almost 140 luxury homes on the land, has said repeatedly it will comply with legal requirements around Scotland’s right-to-roam.

But protest group Protect Loch Tay has claimed the draft access plan “eliminates over a third of the Taymouth Estate core paths.”

Taymouth estate paths on agenda at regular talks

Kenmore and District Community Council discussed access and paths at its regular monthly meeting with Discovery Land Company on Monday.

Community council spokesman Colin Morton said he and others had been assured that the status quo would be preserved.

Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council.
Colin Morton. Image: supplied.

“There is no change to the core paths,” he said.

“We met with the estate this afternoon, and there is still a very firm commitment towards that.

“The issue of curtilage is still being discussed between Perth and Kinross Council and the estate,” he added.

Ramblers Scotland says it is unclear whether the US-based developer fully understands Scotland’s right-to-roam legislation.

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “The developers have previously stated publicly that they recognise the spirit – as well as the letter – of Scotland’s world-class access rights.

“Sadly their new access plan is a missed opportunity to put those principles into action. They should go back to the drawing board.”

Ornate stone gates at entrance to Taymouth Caste, Kenmore
Open gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Protect Loch Tay has said previously that it fears Discovery Land Company is planning a gated community at Taymouth.

A spokesperson said: “We are very surprised to see DLC’s access strategy plan eliminates over a third of the Taymouth estate core paths.

“This is particularly surprising as DLC previously stated that the core paths would remain in place.”

Taymouth estate ‘fully committed to letter and spirit’ of right-to-roam

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We are in discussion with the applicant and will require that Scottish access legislation is adhered to.”

A statement on the Welcome to Taymouth website says: “We are fully committed to the letter and spirit of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act of 2003 and the public’s right to roam.”

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

Drone image showing Taymouth Castle and surrounding estate with Kenmore and Loch Tay beyond
Taymouth bosses say they will uphold the law on public access to the estate. Image: Taymouth Castle.

It has spent more than £100 million on refurbishing the 19th century castle.

The landmark has now re-opened as a private members’ clubhouse.

And more than 140 people are currently employed on the estate.

Taymouth Castle is the first UK location for Discovery Land Company, which specialises in luxurious members-only “worlds”.

The project is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Almost 160,000 people have added their names to an online petition launched last year by Protect Loch Tay.

But many locals say they welcome the project, and the jobs and opportunities it could bring.

Conversation