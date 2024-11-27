Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment

The protest group set up to oppose the Taymouth Castle redevelopment says it is ending its campaign.

Protect Loch Tay announced it was calling a halt to its work in a post to its 4,200 Facebook followers.

The group made headlines when it launched an online petition last July.

It accused US landowner Discovery Land Company of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich” on the Taymouth estate and nearby Glen Lyon.

And it has since amassed more than 160,000 signatures.

However, work on the Perthshire estate, near Kenmore, has also made significant progress in the last year and a half.

The 19th century Taymouth Castle, which was near-derelict when Discovery Land Company bought it five years ago, has reopened to guests following a £100 million facelift.

The restoration of the golf course is under way.

Plans for the first of up to 140 luxury homes are being drawn up.

And more than 140 people are now employed on the estate.

Protect Loch Tay has raised a series of objections along the way, highlighting potential planning breaches and access concerns.

But the group’s founders now say Scotland’s public bodies appear “either unwilling or unable” to use their powers to protect the environment.

The statement says: “Sadly, they seem content to allow the destruction of the environment around Loch Tay in the name of profit.”

Protect Loch Tay delivers parting shots

Protect Loch Tay also takes swipes at First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council for their responses to complaints.

Prior to becoming First Minister, Mr Swinney – as Perthshire North MSP – co-hosted a public meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall with Pete Wishart MP to air concerns.

The group says it appreciated the opportunities to meet Mr Swinney and was initially heartened by the interest he showed.

But it claims more recent correspondence has gone unanswered.

And it accuses Perth and Kinross Council of “failing to provide stringent oversight”.

“We feel that, at this point, our work in running Protect Loch Tay is at a close,” the statement says.

“We have made the decision to close this group, although the page will remain available to members and stands as a record of Protect Loch Tay Group’s activities and efforts.”

It says a final post will be made on December 15 2024.

Swinney and council respond to criticism

The Taymouth Castle developers declined to comment.

But a spokesperson for John Swinney said: “Over a number of years, Mr Swinney has engaged proactively with Protect Loch Tay, including a number of in-person meetings and taking forward lines of enquiry on the group’s behalf.

“Indeed, as recently as last month Mr Swinney’s office was undertaking casework on Protect Loch Tay’s behalf and was in contact with the group.”

The spokesperson said Mr Swinney would continue to engage with stakeholders and take a keen interest in any matters relating to the development, in his capacity as local MSP.

A council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council takes its responsibilities as planning authority seriously and has always sought to balance economic and social objectives with protecting the environment.

“Where planning breaches have been reported or identified these have always been investigated, and proportionate action taken in line with the powers available to the council.

“It is disappointing Protect Loch Tay has chosen not to recognise this.”

Taymouth opinions differ

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It is the first UK location for the developer, which specialises in luxurious members-only “worlds”.

The project is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Many locals welcome the development, and have said Protect Loch Tay does not speak on its behalf.

Discovery Land Company has also purchased a number of properties around Kenmore, which is is refurbishing.

The village shop opened in the summer and the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026.