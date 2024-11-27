Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment

Protect Loch Tay says Perth and Kinross Council and First Minister John Swinney failed to act on its concerns

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle has seldom been far from the headlines since Protect Loch Tay was launched. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The protest group set up to oppose the Taymouth Castle redevelopment says it is ending its campaign.

Protect Loch Tay announced it was calling a halt to its work in a post to its 4,200 Facebook followers.

The group made headlines when it launched an online petition last July.

It accused US landowner Discovery Land Company of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich” on the Taymouth estate and nearby Glen Lyon.

And it has since amassed more than 160,000 signatures.

However, work on the Perthshire estate, near Kenmore, has also made significant progress in the last year and a half.

Two women standing in front of ornate stained glass window at Taymouth Castle
Locals enjoyed a tour of the Taymouth Castle restoration in the autumn. Image: Represent Communications.

The 19th century Taymouth Castle, which was near-derelict when Discovery Land Company bought it five years ago, has reopened to guests following a £100 million facelift.

The restoration of the golf course is under way.

Plans for the first of up to 140 luxury homes are being drawn up.

And more than 140 people are now employed on the estate.

Protect Loch Tay has raised a series of objections along the way, highlighting potential planning breaches and access concerns.

But the group’s founders now say Scotland’s public bodies appear “either unwilling or unable” to use their powers to protect the environment.

Protesters at Kenmore carrying banner which reads 'Those who toil should own the soil'
The Landworkers’ Alliance also raised environmental concerns at a Taymouth Castle rally in the summer. Image: Jim Bond.

The statement says: “Sadly, they seem content to allow the destruction of the environment around Loch Tay in the name of profit.”

Protect Loch Tay delivers parting shots

Protect Loch Tay also takes swipes at First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council for their responses to complaints.

Prior to becoming First Minister, Mr Swinney – as Perthshire North MSP – co-hosted a public meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall with Pete Wishart MP to air concerns.

The group says it appreciated the opportunities to meet Mr Swinney and was initially heartened by the interest he showed.

But it claims more recent correspondence has gone unanswered.

And it accuses Perth and Kinross Council of “failing to provide stringent oversight”.

packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
John Swinney chaired a meeting about the Taymouth Castle plans in nearby Aberfeldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We feel that, at this point, our work in running Protect Loch Tay is at a close,” the statement says.

“We have made the decision to close this group, although the page will remain available to members and stands as a record of Protect Loch Tay Group’s activities and efforts.”

It says a final post will be made on December 15 2024.

Swinney and council respond to criticism

The Taymouth Castle developers declined to comment.

But a spokesperson for John Swinney said: “Over a number of years, Mr Swinney has engaged proactively with Protect Loch Tay, including a number of in-person meetings and taking forward lines of enquiry on the group’s behalf.

“Indeed, as recently as last month Mr Swinney’s office was undertaking casework on Protect Loch Tay’s behalf and was in contact with the group.”

The spokesperson said Mr Swinney would continue to engage with stakeholders and take a keen interest in any matters relating to the development, in his capacity as local MSP.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council also addressed the criticism. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council takes its responsibilities as planning authority seriously and has always sought to balance economic and social objectives with protecting the environment.

“Where planning breaches have been reported or identified these have always been investigated, and proportionate action taken in line with the powers available to the council.

“It is disappointing Protect Loch Tay has chosen not to recognise this.”

Taymouth opinions differ

Discovery Land Company, fronted by US tycoon Mike Meldman, bought the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2019.

It is the first UK location for the developer, which specialises in luxurious members-only “worlds”.

The project is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Many locals welcome the development, and have said Protect Loch Tay does not speak on its behalf.

Discovery Land Company has also purchased a number of properties around Kenmore, which is is refurbishing.

The village shop opened in the summer and the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026.

Conversation