Taymouth Castle bosses praised for role in ‘ghost town’ Kenmore’s rebirth

Kenmore and its new neighbours at Taymouth Castle have won national recognition for their work to turn around the Perthshire village’s fortunes.

Kenmore was highly commended in the SURF Awards, which recognise best practice in community regeneration.

The judges say the village’s prospects are on the up, following years of decline and underfunding.

And they highlight the way Kenmore locals have collaborated with the owners of the Taymouth Castle estate.

Discovery Land Company purchased the estate in 2019.

The US firm intends to build up to 140 members-only luxury homes there after saving the Victorian Castle from ruin.

But the project has been criticised in some quarters.

Opponents have accused the developer of planning a gated community for the super-rich, and turning Kenmore into a “ghost town”.

Taymouth Castle partnership contributing to Kenmore ‘sense of hope’

The SURF Awards judges note Kenmore had fallen into “steep decline” in the years prior to the Taymouth Castle takeover.

“The fabric of the area had no investment for many years,” they say in the SURF Awards publication.

“Infrastructure had no improvements or maintenance, and public services had reduced.”

But they applaud Kenmore Community Council for its success at building partnerships with Taymouth Castle Estate, as well as with Perth and Kinross Council and other local organisations and businesses.

This has led to the reopening of the public toilets and new street lighting and picnic benches.

Other highlights include the refurbishment of Kenmore village shop and a programme of community events, including the recent Christmas lights-switch on.

Kenmore’s population has also swelled with the arrival of Taymouth Castle Estate workers and their families, who are now living permanently in former holiday homes.

All this, say the judges, is contributing to “a sense of hope, increased community participation and renewed prosperity for this small rural community”.

Taymouth Castle ‘part of Kenmore community’

Colin Morton attended the awards in Glasgow on behalf of Kenmore Community Council.

He said it was heartening for the village after too long in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

“The judges were really impressed with the partnerships we’ve forged, with Taymouth Castle and others,” he said.

“It was nice to hear.

“We’ve been told for the last two years that we’re a ‘ghost town’, that everything’s falling to bits. But that’s not been the reality.”

A Taymouth Castle spokesperson said: “The team at Taymouth has worked in partnership with the Kenmore community over the last number of years to support initiatives that make Kenmore a great place to live, work and visit for everyone.

“The SURF Awards show what can be achieved by collaborative working and we, as part of this community, are excited to see how the area continues to flourish.”

Protest group calls it quits

Much of the criticism of the Taymouth Castle estate was steered by the Protect Loch Tay protest group.

Its online petition – raising fears of “an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis, destroying our peaceful loch” – attracted more than 160,000 signatures.

However, the group announced it was giving up the fight last month.

Many locals have said all along that they welcome the development.

The project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

The Taymouth Castle Estate has also purchased a number of properties around Kenmore, which it is refurbishing.

The village shop opened in the summer and the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026.

Analysts have forecast the development could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The SURF Awards are organised by Scotland’s Regeneration Forum.