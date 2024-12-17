Taymouth Castle bosses praised for role in ‘ghost town’ Kenmore’s rebirth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle bosses praised for role in ‘ghost town’ Kenmore’s rebirth

Critics said the Taymouth Castle estate's new owners would be the death of Kenmore. Regeneration experts disagree.

By Morag Lindsay
Kenmore Hotel exterior
The Taymouth Castle estate intends to re-open the Kenmore Hotel to the public after a multi-million-pound facelift. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kenmore and its new neighbours at Taymouth Castle have won national recognition for their work to turn around the Perthshire village’s fortunes.

Kenmore was highly commended in the SURF Awards, which recognise best practice in community regeneration.

The judges say the village’s prospects are on the up, following years of decline and underfunding.

And they highlight the way Kenmore locals have collaborated with the owners of the Taymouth Castle estate.

Taymouth Castle exterior with forests and mountains behind
Taymouth Castle has reopened to guests following a £100m refurbishment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Discovery Land Company purchased the estate in 2019.

The US firm intends to build up to 140 members-only luxury homes there after saving the Victorian Castle from ruin.

But the project has been criticised in some quarters.

Taymouth Castle interior
Taymouth Castle has been restored to its former glory. Image: Supplied.

Opponents have accused the developer of planning a gated community for the super-rich, and turning Kenmore into a “ghost town”.

Taymouth Castle partnership contributing to Kenmore ‘sense of hope’

The SURF Awards judges note Kenmore had fallen into “steep decline” in the years prior to the Taymouth Castle takeover.

“The fabric of the area had no investment for many years,” they say in the SURF Awards publication.

“Infrastructure had no improvements or maintenance, and public services had reduced.”

Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But they applaud Kenmore Community Council for its success at building partnerships with Taymouth Castle Estate, as well as with Perth and Kinross Council and other local organisations and businesses.

This has led to the reopening of the public toilets and new street lighting and picnic benches.

Other highlights include the refurbishment of Kenmore village shop and a programme of community events, including the recent Christmas lights-switch on.

Kenmore’s population has also swelled with the arrival of Taymouth Castle Estate workers and their families, who are now living permanently in former holiday homes.

John Swinney and Chris Rowley outside Kenmore Village Shop
First Minister John Swinney visited Kenmore after the village shop re-opened. He’s pictured here with Chris Rowley, of Ballintaggart, which is now running the business on behalf of the estate. Image: Supplied.

All this, say the judges, is contributing to “a sense of hope, increased community participation and renewed prosperity for this small rural community”.

Taymouth Castle ‘part of Kenmore community’

Colin Morton attended the awards in Glasgow on behalf of Kenmore Community Council.

He said it was heartening for the village after too long in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Colin Morton and Fiona Smith in formal wear next to Christmas tree at awards ceremony
Colin Morton and Fiona Smith at the SURF Awards in Glasgow. Image: Supplied.

“The judges were really impressed with the partnerships we’ve forged, with Taymouth Castle and others,” he said.

“It was nice to hear.

“We’ve been told for the last two years that we’re a ‘ghost town’, that everything’s falling to bits. But that’s not been the reality.”

Piper leading procession through Kenmore watched by large crowds on either side of the road
The Taymouth Castle estate supported the recent Christmas in Kenmore celebrations. Image: Kenmore Community Council.

A Taymouth Castle spokesperson said: “The team at Taymouth has worked in partnership with the Kenmore community over the last number of years to support initiatives that make Kenmore a great place to live, work and visit for everyone.

“The SURF Awards show what can be achieved by collaborative working and we, as part of this community, are excited to see how the area continues to flourish.”

Protest group calls it quits

Much of the criticism of the Taymouth Castle estate was steered by the Protect Loch Tay protest group.

Its online petition – raising fears of “an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis, destroying our peaceful loch” – attracted more than 160,000 signatures.

However, the group announced it was giving up the fight last month.

Drone view of Taymouth Castle estate with Kenmore and Loch Tay in the background
Taymouth Castle estate with Kenmore and Loch Tay in the background. Image: Supplied

Many locals have said all along that they welcome the development.

The project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

The Taymouth Castle Estate has also purchased a number of properties around Kenmore, which it is refurbishing.

The village shop opened in the summer and the Kenmore Hotel is due to re-open to the public in 2026.

Analysts have forecast the development could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The SURF Awards are organised by Scotland’s Regeneration Forum.

More from Perth & Kinross

The SSPCA facility at Petterden north of Dundee
Scottish SPCA closes Tayside and Fife animal rescue centre over Christmas due to 'lack…
A contraflow system on the A90 between Dundee and Perth has been in place since October 10.
When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?
2
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding
A smashed window in North Muirton.
Perth residents say they are victims of 'terrifying' attacks by youth gangs
3
Blair Johnston.
New manager promises big changes at Aberfeldy hotel
The latest care inspections include Kincairney House in Perth
Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath…
Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
John Swinney hails budget rise for Perth and Kinross council as it mulls huge…
2
Flooded street in Invergowrie, with crew of rescue boat wading through water beside it
Invergowrie flood victims told risk of repeat is 'minimal to nil'
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier Dog similar to Zara. Stock image.
Killer Staffy destroyed after savage attack on Labrador in Highland Perthshire

Conversation