6 tiny adventures you can fit into a day in Broughty Ferry

Broughty Ferry may be classed as part of Dundee, but locals know it’s an entity of its own – with a whole different feel, and a different range of things to do.

And as it’s just a 6-minute train journey from the city centre, it’s well worth taking the time to explore this picturesque former fishing village turned trendy town.

Small it may be, but “the Ferry” as it’s affectionately known is bursting with quirky and curious places to find, as well as peaceful nature spots to enjoy.

I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best ones. Pick and choose a couple for a leisurely afternoon, or easily get round them all in one action-packed day.

1. Broughty Castle

You can’t go to the Ferry and not see Broughty Castle. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, this sturdy wee fort is the postcard feature of the riverside skyline.

The pretty courtyard has several 19th century cannons which are a must for photo opportunity fiends who live for the ‘gram.

Inside, the castle boasts a free museum which is filled with cool stuff.

Whether your bag is local and war history, geology and nature, or art and culture, the four floors of exhibits separated by spiral staircases have you covered.

By the time you’ve reached the top – which you can do having seen everything in about an hour – you’ll have an appreciation for where you’re standing, as well as what you’re standing on.

And little ones won’t be bored, as on the third floor, there’s an interactive activity room, filled with drawing supplies and games.

Top tip: If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of seabirds, seals or dolphins, but the weather is cold, make your way to the window-filled viewing room at the top of the castle for a cosy perch.

2. Broughty Ferry Beach

Broughty Ferry Beach is a spacious, sandy beach flanked by grassy dunes which begins right beside the castle.

There are cordoned areas for wild swimming and watersports in the summer, when plenty of residents will head to the beach to soak up the rare Scottish sunshine.

And even in winter, the beach is starkly beautiful.

Around 30 minutes from the castle to the end of the sand, the beach is the ideal length for a stroll – either on the sand or on the paved esplanade which runs along the coastline.

Top tip: Walking the length of the beach? Stop in at The Glass Pavilion, halfway along, for a drink or bite to eat. The cafe-bistro is popular with locals; and the cakes are to die for.

3. Hidden graveyard The Old Burial Ground

If you’re looking for something a little more mysterious to do, check out Broughty Ferry’s “secret” cemetery.

This little-known graveyard, called The Old Burial Ground, is tucked away down an alley off Fisher Street, behind a tall, padlocked wooden gate. If you didn’t know it was there, you’d miss it entirely.

To enter the cemetery, you’ll need to collect the key from the barkeep at the nearby Ship Inn – a perfect excuse to grab a drink at the cosy pub and restaurant.

Then you can enter this small, silent square filled with headstones, some of which are nearly 400 years old.

If you’re morbidly curious like me, you’ll be able to kill a fair chunk of time reading the legible inscriptions and imagining the lives of the fisherman, merchants and servants who were laid to rest here.

There’s also a bench, making this a perfect spot to take a quiet moment away from the hustle and bustle of the town.

Top tip: There’s a £10 deposit to take the key from the Ship Inn, so make sure you have cash.

4. Shopping

Do you know your trinkets from your thingamabobs? Is a shop chock full of curios from a time gone by your idea of heaven?

If so, you simply must visit The Author’s Den Antiques on Gray Street.

An Aladdin’s cave of times gone by, it has everything from old school kitchen tins to vintage jewellery and well-travelled leather trunks.

Even if you don’t buy anything, visiting this shop is an adventure in itself.

And it’s not the only gem on Gray Street.

Eduardo Alessandro Studios is a stunning gallery, crammed with beautiful contemporary art from Scotland and beyond across two floors. I’ve certainly lost my share of hours in there.

The Bookhouse is a family-run, independent book shop with all the desirable parts of a well-stocked Waterstones, minus the corporate guilt.

For your dairy requirements, there’s artisanal cheese shop The Cheesery, and the legendary Visocchi’s gelateria.

And as you make your way back to the train, Gray Street deli and coffee house is an excellent pit stop.

Top tip: Parking is the Ferry is an extreme sport. If you’re planning to shop, take a backpack or some large tote bags. This way, you can easily carry your purchases back to Dundee on the train.

5. Restaurants in Broughty Ferry

Broughty Ferry is a pretty upscale neighbourhood, so when it comes to places to eat there, you can’t really make a bad choice.

For families (or die-hard pizza fans), Pizza Revolution is a fun, friendly spot boasting “Dundee’s sexiest pizza”.

Or if you’re looking for something more traditional, Forgan’s does that fine food/rustic decor thing really well.

And I always make time to stop by The Wine Spa with my partner when we visit. It’s a great little date spot, with an impressive wine list and a fancy feel for a reasonable price. Definitely one of my favourite things to do in Broughty Ferry.

Top tip: This is no sleepy village in the Highlands. Broughty Ferry gets pretty jumping, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. If you’re looking to have dinner there at the weekend, your best bet is to book somewhere.

6. Barnhill Rock Garden walk (and Broughty Ferry statue trail)

After indulging in some of the Ferry’s delicious food, you may be looking to walk it off.

Luckily, there’s a beautiful nature reserve and green space trail, which only takes about 20 minutes to walk.

Starting just off the Esplanade near the dunes, the Broughty Ferry Nature Reserve path is popular with dog walkers.

Hushed from the main road by a strip of woodland, it’s an oasis of peace. You can cut back into town over the railway bridge, or carry on all the way to the beautiful Barnhill Rock Garden.

The rock garden is a lovely, manicured park on the site of a former nine-hole golf course.

It features an array of plants from around the world. And it’s a lovely spot from which to watch the sunset over the Tay.

Top tip: You can make your way back to town from the Rock Garden via some of Broughty Ferry’s iconic statues.

Starting just across from the garden, is Lee Simmons’ ‘Tay Haze’. Walking back along the esplanade, you’ll see the ‘Tay Fins’ dolphins by Fanny Lam Christie. And finally, Winkie the Pigeon is at the floodgates.