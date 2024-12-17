Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea

Courier readers were astonished at the transport proposals we published on Friday.

By Justin Bowie
Congestion in Dundee
Proposals have been put forward to charge Dundee drivers £15 a day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Readers of The Courier are furious at the possibility of being forced to pay more than £5,000 a year to use Dundee’s roads.

Dozens reacted after we published proposals which were put to the Scottish Government, suggesting a daily charge of up to £15 for all drivers in Scotland’s four biggest cities.

It’s claimed “downward pressure” is needed if the SNP government wants to reach the target of reducing car use by 20% in the next six years.

But readers were not impressed by the radical idea.

Many say they have no option but to use their cars daily.

‘No alternatives’

“Right now, there are no good alternatives to the car,” said one reader.

“Buses are the only other choice in Dundee, but are severely limited in the service provided and too often a poor experience when used.”

Frustration at the state of trains and buses was a common theme.

“No problem not using the car but need viable alternatives,” said another reader.

“Instead of wasting money on daft schemes and surveys, just sort out public transport.”

Plenty of commuters who drive to Dundee for work from Fife live in towns where there is no rail link and few buses.

One reader said: “Those living in north Fife and working in Dundee – and there are a hell of a lot of them – have no option but to drive.

Commuters from Fife often drive to Dundee for work. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The bus service is appalling. There is no rail connection – unless you drive to Cupar or Leuchars.”

Several readers want improved “park and ride” facilities – which would allow drivers to leave their cars and immediately connect onto public transport.

“What a ludicrous and ill-conceived proposal. For years, Dundee has been screaming out for park and ride facilities to serve the city,” said Sam.

Another reader wrote: “Park and ride is the answer to reduce pollution and congestion.”

One local, named Shirley, said: “Other cities have had this facility for years.”

But not everyone was opposed to the idea of a daily charge.

One pointed London has a congestion charge.

Another reader thinks the city’s public transport works well and hopes the SNP considers the proposals further.

“There is an extensive bus and rail network at very affordable prices,” they said.

“This proposal, to charge people by the miles they drive, has a lot of merit.

“I hope the Scottish Government doesn’t dismiss it lightly because they are afraid of a backlash from people who are so glued to their car seats they can’t bear the thought of travelling in any other way.”

Read more: Transport chiefs consider £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads

