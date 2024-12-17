Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea

Readers of The Courier are furious at the possibility of being forced to pay more than £5,000 a year to use Dundee’s roads.

Dozens reacted after we published proposals which were put to the Scottish Government, suggesting a daily charge of up to £15 for all drivers in Scotland’s four biggest cities.

It’s claimed “downward pressure” is needed if the SNP government wants to reach the target of reducing car use by 20% in the next six years.

But readers were not impressed by the radical idea.

Many say they have no option but to use their cars daily.

‘No alternatives’

“Right now, there are no good alternatives to the car,” said one reader.

“Buses are the only other choice in Dundee, but are severely limited in the service provided and too often a poor experience when used.”

Frustration at the state of trains and buses was a common theme.

“No problem not using the car but need viable alternatives,” said another reader.

“Instead of wasting money on daft schemes and surveys, just sort out public transport.”

Plenty of commuters who drive to Dundee for work from Fife live in towns where there is no rail link and few buses.

One reader said: “Those living in north Fife and working in Dundee – and there are a hell of a lot of them – have no option but to drive.

“The bus service is appalling. There is no rail connection – unless you drive to Cupar or Leuchars.”

Several readers want improved “park and ride” facilities – which would allow drivers to leave their cars and immediately connect onto public transport.

“What a ludicrous and ill-conceived proposal. For years, Dundee has been screaming out for park and ride facilities to serve the city,” said Sam.

Another reader wrote: “Park and ride is the answer to reduce pollution and congestion.”

One local, named Shirley, said: “Other cities have had this facility for years.”

But not everyone was opposed to the idea of a daily charge.

One pointed London has a congestion charge.

Another reader thinks the city’s public transport works well and hopes the SNP considers the proposals further.

“There is an extensive bus and rail network at very affordable prices,” they said.

“This proposal, to charge people by the miles they drive, has a lot of merit.

“I hope the Scottish Government doesn’t dismiss it lightly because they are afraid of a backlash from people who are so glued to their car seats they can’t bear the thought of travelling in any other way.”

Read more: Transport chiefs consider £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads