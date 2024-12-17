Angus Planning Ahead: Hospitalfield study centre and Tealing electricity substation proposals lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Hospitalfield study centre and Tealing electricity substation proposals lodged

Welcome to the weekly round-up of planning applications and approvals in Angus.

By Graham Brown
Holiday pods are planned for a farm site hear Eassie. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects
Hospitalfield in Arbroath has revealed a collection and study centre plan in the next phase of its development.

The new centre would be built beside Patrick Allan Fraser’s historic house which has been a place of learning for artists for more than 120 years.

Hospitalfield’s collections are currently housed within various rooms of the main house.

But the trust says the nationally significant material should be given a proper home.

Hospitalfield study centre planning application.
A design image of the Hospitalfield collection and study centre. Image: Caruso St John Architects

And they hope the move will bring art, books and other items to a wider audience.

The new building will feature several rooms, including an archive and gallery.

An archway entrance would be created using stone from the Hospitalfield estate.

Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.
Hospitalfield House and its gardens. Image: Debbie Butler SGS

The collection and study centre would be a long building parallel to the existing car park.

Architects say the visual impact on A-listed Hospitalfield House is expected to be low.

Eassie holiday cabins farm diversification

There are plans for two holiday cabins on farmland near Eassie.

The pods at Newmill of Castleton are part of a farm diversification project for the business between Glamis and Meigle.

Each would have room for one to three guests.

The south-facing chalets would have stunning views towards the Sidlaw Hills and Kinpurnie Tower.

Eassie holiday pod planning application.
A cut-away view of the planned holiday pods. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects

An application for the project indicates the pods would be sited close to the existing farmhouse.

Architects say they will will blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings.

20MW Arbroath solar scheme

A revised solar farm plan for the northern edge of Arbroath has won an approval recommendation from council officials.

The Denfield scheme involves a 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

It would be sited on farmland beside Hercules Burn just north west of town.

The solar panels would cover three portions of ground totalling around 20 hectares.

The Denfield Farm site lies to the north west of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects

Plans were first submitted in 2023, but later withdrawn following a number of objections.

Applicant Peter Stirling has now included mitigation measures including wider buffer zones between the development and nearby homes.

Angus development standards committee councillors will determine the application on Tuesday.

Tealing electricity substation bid

Detailed proposals have been lodged for a major electricity substation on the Angus/Dundee border.

The Balkemback Farm proposal at Tealing is part of a major SSEN energy scheme.

It would transfer renewable power from offshore windfarms and onshore sources to the planned 400kV Kintore to Tealing overhead line.

Tealing substation planning application.
The new substation would be built close to an existing SSEN facility at Tealing. Image: SSEN Transmission

The planned line of ‘super-pylons’ will be considered by the Scottish Government.

SSEN has lodged plans with Angus Council for the Emmock substation, which would cover almost 80 hectares.

A 22-bay, 400/275 kV air insulated switchgear (AIS) substation would be built on a 675m by 285m platform, running east-west.

The deadline for comments on the application is January 31.

Former Forfar mart vehicle showroom plan

A leading local commercial vehicle firm is bidding to turn the former Forfar mart into a showroom and preparation centre.

A M Phillip acquired the five-acre site in 2023.

Former Forfar Mart
The final Forfar mart livestock sale was held in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It followed closure of the long-established mart after a downturn in livestock trading.

New plans show an Iveco-branded facility on the site.

It would include a showroom, office, parts store and MOT/repair facilities.

The site sits next to Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

