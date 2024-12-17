Angus Planning Ahead: Hospitalfield study centre and Tealing electricity substation proposals lodged

Hospitalfield in Arbroath has revealed a collection and study centre plan in the next phase of its development.

The new centre would be built beside Patrick Allan Fraser’s historic house which has been a place of learning for artists for more than 120 years.

Hospitalfield’s collections are currently housed within various rooms of the main house.

But the trust says the nationally significant material should be given a proper home.

And they hope the move will bring art, books and other items to a wider audience.

The new building will feature several rooms, including an archive and gallery.

An archway entrance would be created using stone from the Hospitalfield estate.

The collection and study centre would be a long building parallel to the existing car park.

Architects say the visual impact on A-listed Hospitalfield House is expected to be low.

Eassie holiday cabins farm diversification

There are plans for two holiday cabins on farmland near Eassie.

The pods at Newmill of Castleton are part of a farm diversification project for the business between Glamis and Meigle.

Each would have room for one to three guests.

The south-facing chalets would have stunning views towards the Sidlaw Hills and Kinpurnie Tower.

An application for the project indicates the pods would be sited close to the existing farmhouse.

Architects say they will will blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings.

20MW Arbroath solar scheme

A revised solar farm plan for the northern edge of Arbroath has won an approval recommendation from council officials.

The Denfield scheme involves a 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

It would be sited on farmland beside Hercules Burn just north west of town.

The solar panels would cover three portions of ground totalling around 20 hectares.

Plans were first submitted in 2023, but later withdrawn following a number of objections.

Applicant Peter Stirling has now included mitigation measures including wider buffer zones between the development and nearby homes.

Angus development standards committee councillors will determine the application on Tuesday.

Tealing electricity substation bid

Detailed proposals have been lodged for a major electricity substation on the Angus/Dundee border.

The Balkemback Farm proposal at Tealing is part of a major SSEN energy scheme.

It would transfer renewable power from offshore windfarms and onshore sources to the planned 400kV Kintore to Tealing overhead line.

The planned line of ‘super-pylons’ will be considered by the Scottish Government.

SSEN has lodged plans with Angus Council for the Emmock substation, which would cover almost 80 hectares.

A 22-bay, 400/275 kV air insulated switchgear (AIS) substation would be built on a 675m by 285m platform, running east-west.

The deadline for comments on the application is January 31.

Former Forfar mart vehicle showroom plan

A leading local commercial vehicle firm is bidding to turn the former Forfar mart into a showroom and preparation centre.

A M Phillip acquired the five-acre site in 2023.

It followed closure of the long-established mart after a downturn in livestock trading.

New plans show an Iveco-branded facility on the site.

It would include a showroom, office, parts store and MOT/repair facilities.

The site sits next to Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

