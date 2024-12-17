Perthshire luxury wool used in Notre Dame opening ceremony watched by millions

Perthshire luxury textile manufacturer Macnaughton provided the wool used for eye-catching robes worn by priests at the Notre Dame cathedral re-opening ceremony viewed by millions.

Owner Simon Cotton was in Paris on Friday for a special mass thanking those who had worked toward the re-opening of the stricken Cathedral, which was ravaged by fire in 2019.

World leaders gathered in the French capital to mark its reopening, with priests and other liturgical members garbed in vestments made by acclaimed fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

The materials used in their production were provided by Macnaughton, with the designer making them from Liso wool normally utilised for luxury curtains.

Macnaughton sell goods across the world, including in Paris, and has previously worked with fashion houses like Balenciaga.

Simon told The Courier he was incredibly proud and honoured to be involved in the Notre Dame ceremony.

Perthshire company involved in Notre Dame reopening

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac chose Macnaughton’s wool because he wanted to use an “epic” product, Simon said.

“The people who represent us in Paris got in touch to say the organisers of the Notre Dame ceremony would be interested in using the wool we use, normally in the production of luxury curtains,” he added.

“At first, they could not say exactly what it was for, other than it would be an incredibly prestigious event.

“And we only found out it was being used for robes for the ceremony a couple of months ago, so we had to keep that quiet.

“We are so proud our beautiful Liso wool fabric has been used for the robes.

“And it is lovely to be included, as one of the many designers who have been involved in the process.

“The reopening ceremony is the culmination of work by thousands of artisans within France and more widely. It is huge honour our fabric was selected for its simple beauty.”

Macnaughtons Holdings

Before he and his wife Clare bought Macnaughtons, Simon was the former chief executive of Johnstons of Elgin.

Macnaughton Holdings includes Highlandwear business House of Edgar, home furnishings company Isle Mill, weaver Whitehall and Wilson and Scoutneckers.

The couple bought the business for an undisclosed fee from husband-and-wife Blair and Jan Macnaughton in 2022.

Eight generations of the Macnaughton family worked in the business, which traces its routes back to the end of the 18th century on the banks of Loch Tay before moving to Pitlochry in 1835.

Notre Dame reopens

France’s historic Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019.

The restoration has been dubbed a “spectacular achievement”, taking just five years for a structure that took nearly two centuries to build

Notre Dame is set to welcome 15 million visitors a year, up from 12 million before the fire.

World leaders, dignitaries and worshippers gathered in Paris in the evening to mark the occasion – described as a “rare” moment of unity against the backdrop of global divisions and conflicts.

The Prince of Wales, America’s first lady Jill Biden, and US President-elect Donald Trump, along with nearly 50 heads of state and government and personalities – 1,500 guests in all – attended the reopening celebration led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich earlier this month.