Home Business & Environment Business

New owners set out plans for 240-year-old Perth textiles business

By Gavin Harper
August 31 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 31 2022, 8.58am
Simon Cotton left Johnstons of Elgin to take over
The new owner of Perth-based textiles firm Macnaughton Holdings says he hopes to continue the family feel of the business.

Simon Cotton, the former chief executive of Johnstons of Elgin, has taken over the Perth-based business with his wife Clare.

Macnaughton Holdings includes Highlandwear business House of Edgar, home furnishings company Isle Mill, weaver Whitehall and Wilson, plus Scoutneckers.

The couple bought the business for an undisclosed fee from husband-and-wife Blair and Jan Macnaughton.

A big responsibility, say new owners of Perth textiles company

Mr Cotton said Macnaughtons was a company he has admired for a long time.

He said: “I have known Macnaughtons for a number of years. It’s always been a well performing business and very well respected in the industry.

“I always had a lot of admiration for the company.”

Former Macnaughton Holdings owner Blair Macnaughton with managing director James Dracup.

Mr Cotton said he hopes to continue the firm’s long history, with Macnaughtons set up in 1783.

Eight generations of the Macnaughton family have worked in the business.

“It is a big responsibility,” Mr Cotton said.

“I see it as passing from one family to another.

“It is an amazing history to have one family with eight generations in the company.

“Sometimes family dynamics mean that has to pass to another family.

“We’ll try to continue as they would want. There’s a team here who know exactly what to do.”

A ‘natural step’ for ex-Johnstons of Elgin boss

Simon and his wife took over earlier this month and Mr Cotton has been on tours of the companies facilities.

He visited the weaving mill in Keith and the firm’s kilt making factory in Paisley.

“I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen in the factories,” he said.

“I was very pleased to see the excellent teams working very efficiently and with a lot of work, so long may that continue.”

 

Simon Cotton.

Mr Cotton, who left Johnstons of Elgin last November, said taking on his new role felt like a natural step.

He said discussions with the previous owners began about nine months ago

“It was a fairly long road – a bit longer than we expected, but the people who were selling were family owners.

“We’ve had a very friendly relationship all the way through.

“It feels like a natural progression.

Despite still being in the textiles industry, Mr Cotton admitted he has a lot to learn.

“It’s still in the textile industry but it’s a different sector and a different market.

“There’s a lot for me to learn but there’s a team here who know exactly what to do.”

Future plans for Perth textiles firm

The company was first established by Alexander Macnaughton at the end of the 18th Century on the banks of Loch Tay.

It moved to Pitlochry in 1835, when his grandson William took advantage of the village’s improved communications.

The company prospered for the next 150 years, with sons, grandsons and great-grandsons all taking the helm.

There has been a surge in the Highlandwear side of the business.

Blair Macnaughton, led a management buy-out in 1987, returning the company to direct family ownership.

Its new owner said there are opportunities for each of the businesses to grow moving forward.

“We’re having a fantastic time with Highlandwear as people go back to getting married after the pandemic.

“The home interior market seems to be holding up well and we’ve got huge opportunities to grow that internationally, so there’s opportunities all around the business.

“It’ll be about evolving an already a good business.”

