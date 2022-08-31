58 Munros in a fortnight: Joiner James’ sensational staycation raises thousands for Kirrie charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

58 Munros in a fortnight: Joiner James’ sensational staycation raises thousands for Kirrie charities

By Graham Brown
August 31 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 31 2022, 8.56am
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.

Angus joiner James Robbie has a bit of a tale to tell if anyone asks him if he’s been anywhere nice for his summer fortnight.

Because the 34-year-old former Royal Engineer has spent the past couple of weeks clambering across the ceiling of Scotland in a Munro-bagging charity challenge.

Kirriemuir joiner James chalked off no fewer than 58 Munros in the exhausting adventure.

And his effort on the country’s peaks over three thousand feet has seen his fundraising total climb towards £3,000 – six times his target.

And he climbed almost 65,000 feet as he clocked up 175 on Scotland’s hills.

James Robbie Munros challenge
James has raised thousands for two Kirrie charities. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Pair of Kirrie good causes

He’s delighted with the money that’s poured in for Kirriemuir Food Hub and Kirrie Connections dementia hub.

But James admits he’s looking forward to a well-earned rest from the physical and mental exertions of the challenge.

It took him from the wilderness of Glen Coe to the more familiar terrain of Angus where family and friends joined him for the weekend finale.

James Robbie Munro challenge
James (left) and pal John-Paul Bell on top of their 7th Munro summit on day one of the challenge.

In 2015, James and brother Alex spent a week camped out at the top of Ben Nevis to raise money for children’s charity the Archie Foundation.

He revealed the idea came to him on the long road up the A9.

“I was working in Inverness and on the long drives up there it just popped into my head one day,” said James.

“I’ve always enjoyed the hills, but I’m normally a nice weather walker.”

And as much of the country continued to bask in the end of the heatwave, James found the conditions anything but summery.

“I started off in Glen Shiel with my friend John-Paul Bell from Kirrie and we did seven on that first day,” he said.

“That was the biggest number on a single day and I managed it twice.”

Treacherous conditions

But Mother Nature quickly extinguished James’ hopes he was onto a winner with the weather.

“The next day we were caught in an absolutely epic thunderstorm – there was lightning striking the ground we were walking on,” he said.

“I had two rest days over my fortnight and probably didn’t realise just how tough it would be – both physically and mentally.

Kirriemuir man's Munro mountain challenge
James after summiting his 50th Munro.

“Coming home after a day when it was just raining constantly and knowing I had to do it all again the next day was pretty tough.

“But I’m pretty proud of what I’ve achieved.

“My brother Alex put together a small crew for the final two Munros of Driesh and Mayar near Kirrie so it was a pretty special end to the fortnight.”

James Robbie Munro charity challenge
Family and friends joined James (centre back) for the final climb up Driesh in the Angus glens.

Munro-bagging ambition

He’s planning to keep his fundraising page open for about a week.

Anyone wishing to donate can go to www.gofundme.com/f/munro-challenge

And he says it’s a flying start to what’s now the ambition of bagging all of Scotland’s 282 Munros.

“I’d done quite a few before I started this and climbed some of them again, but I think it’ll be a lifetime goal for me to do them all.”

More shots from James Robbie’s summer ‘holiday’ album.

James Robbie at the top of Driesh.
James Robbie on his final summit at Driesh in the Angus glens.
James Robbie from Kirriemuir climber 58 Munros in a fortnight for charity.
James in the Lawers range.
James Robbie from Kirriemuir climbed 58 Munros in a fortnight
Not quite summer conditions.
James Robbie Munro challenge
Another day on the roof of Scotland for James Robbie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
LISTEN: Lundin Links hotel fire latest as locals have their say
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Angus osprey the Bairn preparing to depart Balgavies after summer nest drama
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k
1
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
6 key questions answered on bin strikes in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and…
3
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key…
1
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
How a Covid move helped Arbroath Market become one of the country's best
0
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Pictures: Impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus laid bare as rubbish…
1
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Forfar train driver must pay victim £3.6k after leaving him scarred for life in…
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Flood risk sinks Monifieth housing bid for grounds of former Panmure Hotel
0

More from The Courier

These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats
0
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale
1
These boots were made for walking. James Robbie with his worn out footwear. Pic Alan Richardson.
'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…