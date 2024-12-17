Dundee get big fitness boosts over injured stars with updates on Scott Fraser, Ziyad Larkeche and more

Dundee’s injury woes are beginning to ease with positive news on a number of their injured stars.

A free weekend may have been unwelcome for the Dark Blues.

However, it has seen a number of experienced players step up their recoveries.

Extra time off has helped Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson as they bid to return over the festive period.

Fraser has been out since his first start at Motherwell in October with surgery required to sort a groin issue.

And Robertson pulled up with a thigh complaint in the 4-1 win over Hibs three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Charlie Reilly is also progressing. He’s out on loan at Inverness.

And there is real positive news on long-term absentees Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche with both out until the New Year.

‘Ahead of schedule’

“Clark Robertson is coming along really, really well. Ziyad Larkeche is too,” Dundee assistant Stuart Taylor told Courier Sport.

“Ziyad’s advanced pretty quickly in terms of where he’s at. He has just jumped forward quite a bit. He’s had a good week.

“He’s doing more in the gym than expected. We’re still a good bit away from him running, still a good bit away from him training and kicking a ball.

“But he’s a little bit ahead of schedule. So he’s coming along fine.

“Charlie Reilly has had a good week. He’s been doing running for probably 10 days, two weeks now.

“And Joe Shaughnessy has been doing bits and pieces in training, which has been great.

“Scotty Fraser’s coming along fine as well.”

Scott Fraser

Fraser has been a big miss in the middle of the park with his Dundee career yet to really get going.

The former United playmaker joined the club in September after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer.

His introduction was made slowly before he got his first start at Motherwell.

The only clean sheet of the Premiership season followed but it came at a cost for Fraser as he limped off late in the game.

“He’s making good progress,” Taylor added.

“It’s one of those ones, I think, that later on in the week we’ll find out just exactly where we are with him in terms of games.

“He’s been out for a wee while so it’s important now that he doesn’t get too carried away too soon and have him back playing in games where he’s a couple of days away from it.

“It’s about making sure when we come through this process that all players come back at the time when they’re ready.

“We don’t want them to re-injure or put other parts of their body to risk because we’ve brought them back a couple of days too early.

“We’ll just keep pushing him and making him stronger every day.

“We’ll probably find out later on in the week.”

Big boost

With a busy schedule of matches to come having two experienced players back available in Fraser and Robertson will be a big boost for the Dark Blues.

“Definitely. You’re looking at seven games in 24 days,” Taylor said.

“It’s a busy schedule so having as many players fit and available is really, really important.

“It’s a vicious circle for 24 days of recover, prep and play.

“We’ve had a break and it’s about making sure that you’re up for it, you’re prepared for it and you’re ready to go.

“That weekend off gave us time to get players like Scotty Fraser and others closer to fitness.”