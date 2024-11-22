EXCLUSIVE: Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy opens up on ACL injury rehab and ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy opens up on ACL injury rehab and ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

The Dens skipper talks through the incident and his biggest struggle during recovery.

Joe Shaughnessy
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy sat down with Courier Sport as he recovers from an ACL injury. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee’s April stalemate with Rangers was significant for more off-pitch than on-pitch matters.

It brought an end to the saga of the Premiership match that refused to be played – completed at the third time of asking amid serious Dens Park pitch problems.

The Dark Blues had already secured a top-six place a few days previously with another 0-0 draw at Aberdeen.

However, one major on-pitch matter arose early on and resulted in Dundee losing their influential captain Joe Shaughnessy for the remainder of their chase for European football.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee FC skipper Joe Shaughnessy celebrates as the Dark Blues secure a top six finish last season. Image: SNS

His is an absence still keenly felt at Dens Park as he continues his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Shaughnessy may still be months away from returning to the pitch in dark blue. However, the Dundee skipper can “see the light at the end of the tunnel” as he sits down to speak with Courier Sport.

‘No pain’

For the entire 2023/24 season, skipper Joe Shaughnessy had missed just 45 minutes of football as he took to the rough Dens pitch that had taken plenty of punishment over previous months.

However, the team would have to cope without the Irishman for the remainder of the home clash with the Gers. And every match since.

Ten minutes into the contest, an innocuous moment in the middle of the pitch saw Shaughnessy sit down and ask for treatment.

Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy sits down early on against Rangers. Image: SNS

“There was no pain, no pain at all. It didn’t swell up either,” Shaughnessy exclusively told Courier Sport.

“The game was Rangers and there’s no one near me.

“I think I was running backwards and one of their players got past Big Mo [Sylla].

“So I thought I’ll have to step forward to go and get him. I stepped forward and as I pushed off I just heard a pop.

“I just heard a pop and sat down. There wasn’t any rolling around or anything, I just sat down.

“I think that’s probably why they never kicked the ball out!

Shaughnessy gets treatment as team-mates look on with concern. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“I remember sitting down thinking surely someone will kick out. They didn’t so I got up and tried to run and then I was like ‘nah, no point’ so I just sat down again.

“But again no pain and the ref then looked at me and I said to get the physios on.

“I was just like ‘ah just let me try to jog it off’ because again I was in no pain and then I went to straighten it and it just kind of felt like there was nothing in there.

‘Could have been worse’

“I remember someone saying because I’ve no pain, no swelling or anything that can mean that it was a full rupture.

“There was no pain from then until the surgery. I think I was lucky enough because it was just really the ACL that was damaged so surgery was relatively straightforward.

Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Shaughnessy limps off with what turns out to be an ACL rupture. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“Often when people get a ruptured ACL they maybe damage the meniscus or something else but mine only had a slight tear in one of the other ligaments.

“That just healed itself so the only thing the surgeon had to do was replace the ACL.

“I look at it now and it could obviously have been worse.”

The biggest struggle

It could have been worse but Shaughnessy’s first long-term injury of a 13-year senior career has kept him out for the last seven months.

The longest he’d been out previously was three months at Southend so there has been a learning curve for the skipper.

“I’ve coped well but there’s been times when it’s been tough,” he said.

“The struggle I really had over summer was how do I still have an effect on the team as captain.

“I’m not on the pitch, I’m not on the training pitch.

Tony Docherty and Joe Shaughnessy
Tony Docherty meets his captain Joe Shaughnessy after the ACL injury. Image: SNS.

“You still feel that responsibility and you’ve got new lads coming in and I’m trying to help.

“But any time I’ve been captain at any of my clubs the main thing that I do is I’m always on the training pitch and always available. Not so much shouting but always training, always there.

“That’s what I’ve struggled with. How do you have an impact on the team when I can’t do what my captaincy has always been about?

“Now in the dressing-room maybe I have to go a little bit outside my comfort zone where I talk more, help the defenders around games and things like that.”

Dundee defence

Dundee’s defence this season has come in for plenty of criticism after conceding 24 goals in 12 Premiership matches.

The new backline is a youthful one and one that is missing an experienced campaigner.

Dismayed Dundee lost their last match at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dismayed Dundee lost their last match at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I’m usually fine Monday to Friday and then it gets to Saturday and you’re sitting watching the games and realise not only that I can’t help but it’s that I’m not going to be available for months.

“It’s not like I’m going to be in next week.

“I’d love to be able to go on and have an impact.

“I’ll be up on the training pitch helping out but it’s hard because everyone can see they’re probably letting in too many goals and you can’t be out there to help.

“It’s hard.”

Light at end of the tunnel

How long before Shaughnessy is back out helping keep the ball out of the Dundee net is the big question.

The answer isn’t a definitive one, however. And that’s the way Shaughnessy wants to keep it.

Nine months since April 17 is mid-January so that’s a guide to go by.

Shaughnessy, though, is keeping his mind only on the step immediately in front of him.

“I’ve not really had any setbacks or anything so far,” the Dundee skipper added.

Joe Shaughnessy on crutches
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy salutes fans at the end of last season. Image: SNS

“I’m getting stronger and feeling fitter every week and doing a lot of good work with the physios and stuff so I feel quite positive about it.

“I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel now.

“I’m now running on the pitch, doing a bit of change of direction stuff.

“There’s times earlier on in the rehab when I’m just up in the gym for three hours at a time and not getting outside.

“Now at least I’m on the side of the pitch running and seeing the training and it just feels like I can see the light so it feels like it’s getting closer.

Target date?

“Usually they say nine months.

“If you come back before nine months the chance of recurrence is higher.

“I’ve said to the physios I don’t want them to give me a date because if something happens and I miss that date then I just don’t need that.

Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee have missed their captain this season. Image: SNS

“I’m taking it week by week and I’ll be fit when I’m fit.

“I know nobody’s trying to sabotage me, nobody’s going to keep me out longer than they need to.

“The risks are too high for me to be back too early. I’m 32 now, be 33 next summer, and I’m out of contract so the last thing I want to do is rush back six weeks early and then a month later I’m breaking down again.

“If I break down it’s no good to anyone.

“I’d love to be back sooner but you don’t want to mess with an ACL injury.

“I’d love to be back, you know, in a month but I’m not there yet.

“I’m not even joining training so still be another few months.

“But I’m confident in the work that the physios are doing, I trust in them and when the time comes I’ll be ready to go.”

