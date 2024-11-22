Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display returns – with extra poignant meaning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display returns – with extra poignant meaning

Billy Clark has been entertaining passers-by on the Kingsway for years, but almost wasn't here to see this year's festivities.

By James Simpson
Billy Clark setting up his Christmas lights display on Kingsway East, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Billy Clark setting up his Christmas lights display on Kingsway East, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display is returning – with an extra poignant meaning this year.

Billy Clark and his family are making the final preparations at their Kingsway East home before the December 1 switch-on.

The display – across the road from Kingsway East fire station – has been entertaining drivers on the road for several years, raising more than £10,000 for various charities.

This year’s fundraising will have extra meaning for Billy, 52, as it comes just months after his life was saved by Gardyne Sports Centre staff when he collapsed with a heart attack.

Following his health scare, the former army personal training instructor is asking for donations towards funding defibrillators.

6 weeks to set up Kingsway East Christmas lights display

Billy said: “Given what’s happened recently, preparations for the lights have started a little earlier to make sure we get everything sorted.

“It takes about six weeks to get everything installed.

“The family have all been mucking in – we’ve got over 200 lights and have been working on different layouts for this year.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years at different addresses, but where we stay now is certainly the best chance the public have had of seeing the display.

“I’ve recycled a number of items, including old road signs to repurpose them for the display.

Billy making preparations for this year’s lights show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The display takes about six weeks to set up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Billy is aiming to reach new heights with this year’s display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A previous lights display at Billy’s house. Image: Paul Reid

“People always think it must be costly to run these light displays.

“Given the advancements in technology it probably only costs us £3 to £5 extra per day.”

The father-of-three says there have already been hundreds of pounds’ worth of donations this year.

He added: “All the money this year will be going towards getting defibrillators at Dundee and Angus College and other public areas.

Dundee Christmas lights display to raise funds for ‘vital equipment’

“There will also be courses for CPR and training on how to use defibrillators.

“The quick thinking of the staff and the use of this vital equipment helped to save my life.

“While we’ve had to take our time this year (setting up), I knew we wanted to raise funds for the vital equipment.

“We’ve already had donations of £600 and the lights haven’t been switched on yet.

Billy Clark at the cross trainer where he suffered a heart attack, with Taylor and John.
Taylor McColl and John Burke helped save Billy when he collapsed at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus sports centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Over the weekends, we’ll also be putting on our Santa and snowman costumes when it gets busier.

“Over the course of this festive period, we anticipate thousands of people will come and see the display.

“I love doing this and it’s great to see the reaction of the kids and families.”

A cash box will be outside Billy’s home for people to donate or alternatively, people can donate online.

