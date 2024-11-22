Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display returns – with extra poignant meaning

A Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display is returning – with an extra poignant meaning this year.

Billy Clark and his family are making the final preparations at their Kingsway East home before the December 1 switch-on.

The display – across the road from Kingsway East fire station – has been entertaining drivers on the road for several years, raising more than £10,000 for various charities.

This year’s fundraising will have extra meaning for Billy, 52, as it comes just months after his life was saved by Gardyne Sports Centre staff when he collapsed with a heart attack.

Following his health scare, the former army personal training instructor is asking for donations towards funding defibrillators.

6 weeks to set up Kingsway East Christmas lights display

Billy said: “Given what’s happened recently, preparations for the lights have started a little earlier to make sure we get everything sorted.

“It takes about six weeks to get everything installed.

“The family have all been mucking in – we’ve got over 200 lights and have been working on different layouts for this year.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years at different addresses, but where we stay now is certainly the best chance the public have had of seeing the display.

“I’ve recycled a number of items, including old road signs to repurpose them for the display.

“People always think it must be costly to run these light displays.

“Given the advancements in technology it probably only costs us £3 to £5 extra per day.”

The father-of-three says there have already been hundreds of pounds’ worth of donations this year.

He added: “All the money this year will be going towards getting defibrillators at Dundee and Angus College and other public areas.

Dundee Christmas lights display to raise funds for ‘vital equipment’

“There will also be courses for CPR and training on how to use defibrillators.

“The quick thinking of the staff and the use of this vital equipment helped to save my life.

“While we’ve had to take our time this year (setting up), I knew we wanted to raise funds for the vital equipment.

“We’ve already had donations of £600 and the lights haven’t been switched on yet.

“Over the weekends, we’ll also be putting on our Santa and snowman costumes when it gets busier.

“Over the course of this festive period, we anticipate thousands of people will come and see the display.

“I love doing this and it’s great to see the reaction of the kids and families.”

A cash box will be outside Billy’s home for people to donate or alternatively, people can donate online.