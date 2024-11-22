Six times limit Fife drink-driver mounted pavement and hit schoolchild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Six times limit Fife drink-driver mounted pavement and hit schoolchild

Stuart Hunter continued driving and struck several cars before police arrived.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stuart Hunter
Stuart Hunter. Image: Facebook

A Fife drink-driver was six times the limit when he mounted a pavement in his van and hit a schoolchild.

Stuart Hunter, 41, tried to drive on but struck several vehicles before being apprehended by police.

After being charged he told officers: “This wasn’t meant”.

Hunter, of The Pleasance, Kelty, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving a van with excess alcohol (130mics/22) on Kelty’s Main Street on September 25 this year.

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court that around 3pm, two children were walking home from school on a path at Croftangry Road when Hunter mounted the pavement while turning into the road.

The fiscal depute said: “He mounted the pavement at low speed and struck one of those children to the back of their leg.

“He stopped the vehicle for a few seconds before reversing and heading off.”

Ms Mukhtar said other drivers behind Hunter saw what happened and police were contacted.

She said Hunter’s vehicle was followed and he was seen to collide with “several parked vehicles”.

He then hit another moving vehicle at the junction of Seafar Drive at around 3.20pm.

Its driver approached Hunter and thought he appeared under the influence of alcohol, slurring his words and smelling of booze, so asked him to exit his van.

Police arrived a short time later and noted Hunter was “struggling to stand up”, his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.

Alcohol issue being tackled

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said Hunter stated in a social work report he is embarrassed and disgusted by his behaviour.

He had been at a friend’s house drinking alcohol and has little recollection of events.

Mr Gambale said his client has identified a significant underlying alcohol difficulty and will be abstaining.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You are 41 and old enough to know that this kind of driving is so dangerous to the public and, of course, yourself.

“It’s such a bad narrative of events that my first thought is towards punishing you by way of a period of imprisonment.”

But the sheriff noted Hunter’s limited record and said the social work report provides her with a “glimmer of hope” he will address his alcohol problem.

She said: “If you do address the alcohol problem then the public are better protected from this kind of offending from you going forward.”

She imposed a 12-week structured deferred sentence and continued his interim driving disqualification to the next court hearing on February 19, adding: “If you are unsuccessful, I will have no alternative but to send you to prison at the end of that period.”

