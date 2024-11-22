Levenmouth Rail Link recreated in 3D for computer game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levenmouth Rail Link recreated in 3D for computer game

Loki the dog - ScotRail's "unofficial mascot" - also features.

By Chloe Burrell
Levenmouth Rail Link recreated in 3D.
The Levenmouth Rail Link has been recreated in 3D. Image: Rivet Games

The Levenmouth Rail Link has been recreated in 3D for a computer game.

The line – which opened in June after years of campaigns to return a railway service to the area – has been added to the game Train Sim World 5.

It comes after the inclusion of the Fife Circle line in Train Sim World 4 earlier this year.

The latest instalment has more than 40 new stations, including Leven and Cameron Bridge – which form the Levenmouth Rail Link.

Players can now drive trains through the area, and enjoy the stations and their surroundings in 3D.

Cameron Bridge recreated in 3D.
Cameron Bridge features in Train Sim World 5. Image: Rivet Games
Leven Station recreated in 3D.
Leven station in the game. Rivet Games

The game also features “ScotRail’s unofficial mascot” Loki the dog.

Another feature of the new game is conductor mode on the ScotRail Class 170 train.

The update is free to all players who own both the Train Sim World 5 and the original Fife Circle add-on.

Loki the dog has been recreated in 3D.
Loki the dog at Leven station. Image: Rivet Games
Loki the dog has been recreated in 3D.
Loki is “ScotRail’s unofficial mascot”. Image: Rivet Games
ScotRail train recreated in 3D.
The Fife Circle was recreated in the last update. Image: Rivet Games
ScotRail train recreated in 3D.
A train in Levenmouth. Image: Rivet Games
ScotRail train recreated in 3D.
The ScotRail Class 170 now features the new conductor mode. Image: Rivet Games

Players with Train Sim World 4 and the add-on can still get the update for free by upgrading to Train Sim World 5 via the free starter pack, which is available until early 2025.

A special Levenmouth Rail Link livery for the separate Class 158 add-on is being worked on by Skyhook Games as part of a future update.

Stirling-based Rivet Games is behind the update.

Conversation