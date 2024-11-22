Levenmouth Rail Link recreated in 3D for computer game

The Levenmouth Rail Link has been recreated in 3D for a computer game.

The line – which opened in June after years of campaigns to return a railway service to the area – has been added to the game Train Sim World 5.

It comes after the inclusion of the Fife Circle line in Train Sim World 4 earlier this year.

The latest instalment has more than 40 new stations, including Leven and Cameron Bridge – which form the Levenmouth Rail Link.

Players can now drive trains through the area, and enjoy the stations and their surroundings in 3D.

The game also features “ScotRail’s unofficial mascot” Loki the dog.

Another feature of the new game is conductor mode on the ScotRail Class 170 train.

The update is free to all players who own both the Train Sim World 5 and the original Fife Circle add-on.

Players with Train Sim World 4 and the add-on can still get the update for free by upgrading to Train Sim World 5 via the free starter pack, which is available until early 2025.

A special Levenmouth Rail Link livery for the separate Class 158 add-on is being worked on by Skyhook Games as part of a future update.

Stirling-based Rivet Games is behind the update.