Fife landmarks and stations recreated in 3D for new computer game

The kingdom's dramatic coastline and the Forth Bridge feature in the Train Sim World 4 update.

By Ben MacDonald
A ScotRail train drives through Pettycur Bay on Train Sim World 4
A ScotRail train passing Pettycur Bay in Fife in the new Train Sim World 4 update. Image: Rivet Games

A series of Fife landmarks and railway stations have been recreated in 3D for a new computer game.

The dramatic kingdom coastline and the Forth Bridge feature in a new update for the game Train Sim World 4.

Players can now drive a ScotRail train around the Fife Circle route thanks to the game’s add-on, which was released on Tuesday.

It allows enthusiasts to travel the 52-mile line from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch and back, passing landmarks like Burntisland and Pettycur Bay, as well as the iconic Forth Bridge.

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh also features.

And Fifers are set to be able to enjoy even more of the kingdom on the game – with the forthcoming Levenmouth rail link also set to be added at a later date.

Markinch station. Image: Rivet Games
Another view of the 3D Markinch station. Image: Rivet Games
A train travelling past Burntisland Links. Image: Rivet Games
Inverkeithing station. Image: Rivet Games

The add-on was released by Stirling-based Rivet Games.

CEO Tim Gatland said: “Having lived in Perth for 20 years, I’ve become very familiar with the local train routes and the Fife circle is one of my personal favourites.

“It’s been amazing to see the Rivet team do it justice and we hope players love it as much as we do.”

Players take control of a ScotRail class 170 train. Image: Rivet Games
The Fife Circle route is part of a new update for the game. Image: Rivet Games
The route goes through the Fife countryside. Image: Rivet Games
Stations are recreated in 3D. Image: Rivet Games
A Dundee-bound train in Edinburgh. Image: Rivet Games
Crossing the Forth Bridge. Image: Rivet Games
The route takes players over the iconic structure. Image: Rivet Games
The Forth Bridge in 3D. Image: Rivet Games
The simulator offers a realistic visit to Fife. Image: Rivet Games

A ScotRail class 170 train features in the game.

Customer operations director Phil Campbell said: “It’s fantastic to see the world-famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife Circle addition to Train Sim World 4.

“ScotRail regularly operates the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”

Conversation