Wine and tapas bar to open at The Cellar in Anstruther

A wine and tapas bar is set to open under a new name at The Cellar restaurant in Anstruther.

Earlier this year, head chef and owner Billy Boyter put the restaurant up for sale after running the Michelin-star venue for a decade.

At the time he said he was “proud” of what he had achieved at The Cellar, but stated it was the “right time to sell”.

However, the venue will reopen as a wine and tapas bar under the ownership of Nicola and Sian Linton of the nearby Ox and Anchor.

New wine and tapas bar to open in Anstruther

The Cellar at 24 announced on Facebook the new bar will be “coming soon”.

The post read: “The Cellar has been an operating restaurant in Anstruther for 60 years, we wanted to keep the name but change things up a bit.

“Without giving too much away, we want to warmly welcome you to enjoy a mix of small, big and sharing plates with the perfect glass of wine to go with.

“Along with a full bar, we have something for everyone to eat and drink.

“All locally sourced and fresh from the very best.”

Customers ‘can’t wait’ for the The Cellar at 24

Reacting to the news, fans of the Ox and Anchor said they “can’t wait” for the venue to reopen.

Linda McBride wrote: “What a great addition this will be to the town, all the best – look forward to popping in once you’re open.”

Lesley Reid said: “Amazing news guys. Can’t wait to visit.”

Nicola and Sian Linton previously collaborated with Dundee’s 71 Brewing to create a beer in honour of Nicola’s uncle, who was lost at sea in 2006.

Meanwhile, Billy has since joined and left his role as executive chef at Rusacks in St Andrews.

He left the job with a parting shot at top food critic Jay Rayner who claimed the Pilmour Links venue “smells of newly pumped testosterone”.