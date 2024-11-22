Wine and tapas bar to open at The Cellar in Anstruther

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Wine and tapas bar to open at The Cellar in Anstruther

The Cellar at 24 promises to have "something for everyone to eat and drink".

By Andrew Robson
Inside The Cellar restaurant in Anstruther.
Inside The Cellar in Anstruther. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A wine and tapas bar is set to open under a new name at The Cellar restaurant in Anstruther.

Earlier this year, head chef and owner Billy Boyter put the restaurant up for sale after running the Michelin-star venue for a decade.

At the time he said he was “proud” of what he had achieved at The Cellar, but stated it was the “right time to sell”.

However, the venue will reopen as a wine and tapas bar under the ownership of Nicola and Sian Linton of the nearby Ox and Anchor.

New wine and tapas bar to open in Anstruther

The Cellar at 24 announced on Facebook the new bar will be “coming soon”.

The post read: “The Cellar has been an operating restaurant in Anstruther for 60 years, we wanted to keep the name but change things up a bit.

Nicola and Sian Linton outside the Ox and Anchor with Nicola's mum, Fiona Boyter.
Nicola and Sian Linton outside the Ox and Anchor with Nicola’s mum, Fiona Boyter. Image: Mhairi Edward

“Without giving too much away, we want to warmly welcome you to enjoy a mix of small, big and sharing plates with the perfect glass of wine to go with.

“Along with a full bar, we have something for everyone to eat and drink.

“All locally sourced and fresh from the very best.”

Customers ‘can’t wait’ for the The Cellar at 24

Reacting to the news, fans of the Ox and Anchor said they “can’t wait” for the venue to reopen.

Linda McBride wrote: “What a great addition this will be to the town, all the best – look forward to popping in once you’re open.”

Lesley Reid said: “Amazing news guys. Can’t wait to visit.”

Nicola and Sian Linton previously collaborated with Dundee’s 71 Brewing to create a beer in honour of Nicola’s uncle, who was lost at sea in 2006.

Meanwhile, Billy has since joined and left his role as executive chef at Rusacks in St Andrews.

He left the job with a parting shot at top food critic Jay Rayner who claimed the Pilmour Links venue “smells of newly pumped testosterone”.

