Popular Anstruther restaurant up for sale as owner announces closure

The Cellar has been serving diners in the Fife town for 10 years.

By James Simpson
Anstruther chef Billy Boyter at The Cellar.
Anstruther chef Billy Boyter at The Cellar.

Popular Anstruther restaurant, The Cellar, has closed after 10 years.

Billy Boyter thanked his customers in a post on social media as he confirmed the business in the Fife town was up for sale.

The head chef and owner of the Michelin star venue said he was “proud” of what they had achieved over the last decade.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, he asked customers for their patience as they look to speak with affected guests.

Billy Boyter.

‘Amazing 10 years’

He said: “After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it’s the right time for us to sell The Cellar.

“It’s been an amazing 10 years, and I’m so proud of what we’ve created in our time here.

“I’d like to thank all of our amazing suppliers. We could have never achieved what we did without you.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you all.

“And, of course, thank you to all of our amazing guests, some of whom we now regard as friends.”

The Cellar. Anstruther. Image: Supplied by The Cellar

The shock news left many customers “gutted” as they thanked Billy and his staff for their great service over the years.

One wrote: “So gutted for the whole team at The Cellar, every visit we had was stellar.”

Potential buyers must ‘uphold the reputation’

Another commented: “Sorry to hear this, just glad I was able to experience The Cellar under chef Billy Boyter.

“Hopefully whoever buys the restaurant strives to uphold the reputation that you have created.”

Another diner simply commented: “Some of the finest food I had the pleasure to eat.

“Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Billy has worked at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants including as head chef at Number One in The Balmoral.

Speaking previously with The Courier in 2021 he revealed The Cellar had adopted a four-day working week to safeguard staff’s wellbeing.

The Cellar has been approached for comment regarding the closure of the business.

