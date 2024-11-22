How much should you earn as a finance professional?

Having a salary guide empowers professionals to make educated career decisions and fosters an industry that values transparency and equitable compensation.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

A salary guide is an indispensable tool to help professionals navigate their career paths, especially those in the finance and accountancy sectors.

In a constantly evolving industry affected by economic shifts, regulatory changes and technological integration, a salary guide can be critical in understanding the competitive landscape.

A salary guide helps set realistic salary expectations based on current market conditions. Individuals can check a salary guide for accurate benchmarks to avoid falling prey to misconceptions or misinformation on salary ranges.

This resource also details mid-level and senior roles along with their expected salaries. So professionals can identify career progression opportunities and map out potential career paths that align with their long-term goals.

A guide empowers professionals to advocate for themselves during salary negotiations. Armed with relevant data, they can approach discussions with clarity and confidence, knowing they can articulate their value effectively.

The guide is also useful for employers when it comes to workforce planning and budgeting, confirming salary offerings are sustainable and in line with the company’s financial capabilities.

The Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025 covers more than 50 roles across the finance, accounting, tax and treasury sectors.

It also looks at the total compensation package, taking into consideration employee benefits like support for health and wellbeing.

It’s divided into three geographies – Dundee, Aberdeen and the Central Belt to show regional variations.

The guide also includes an insightful overview of factors that will impact the future workplace such as enhanced data analytics capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. It draws attention to an increasing emphasis on strategic roles and hybrid working models.

The guide is useful not just to employees but to companies looking to enhance their employee satisfaction and retention.

Lynsey Campbell, Hutcheon Mearns’ head of resourcing in Dundee, says:

“We are excited to introduce our 2024/2025 Salary Guide to the market and believe it will be a valuable tool for attracting and retaining employees, particularly focusing on the salary nuances in our different office areas across Scotland. Our clients are always interested in insights into non-salary components of compensation packages, and our guide delves into this. Building a strong and competitive package is essential for attraction and retention in a competitive market.

“Our guide also offers an in-depth look at key trends shaping the future of finance teams and accountancy careers, such as the rise of automation, AI integration and enhanced data analytics. We also highlight emerging expectations, including a growing focus on strategic roles, hybrid/flexible work models, ESG reporting, and other important developments.

“At Hutcheon Mearns, we are always available to provide market insights and guidance as part of our consultative recruitment methodology. As an organisation, if you’d like to delve more into this guide, we’d be delighted to share our insights with you. I’m always happy to chat about this to ensure employers have the tools and information to ensure successful recruitment outcomes and solid retention strategies.”

To download the Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025, visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website or email info@hutcheonmearns.co.uk