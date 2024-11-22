How much should you earn as a finance professional?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home News

How much should you earn as a finance professional?

Download a comprehensive guide to what you can expect to be paid.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Human resource manager interviews an applicant while looking at her resume, a scenario where a salary guide is useful
A salary guide is useful for employers and employees by reducing misunderstandings.

Having a salary guide empowers professionals to make educated career decisions and fosters an industry that values transparency and equitable compensation.

A salary guide is an indispensable tool to help professionals navigate their career paths, especially those in the finance and accountancy sectors.

In a constantly evolving industry affected by economic shifts, regulatory changes and technological integration, a salary guide can be critical in understanding the competitive landscape.

A salary guide helps set realistic salary expectations based on current market conditions. Individuals can check a salary guide for accurate benchmarks to avoid falling prey to misconceptions or misinformation on salary ranges.

This resource also details mid-level and senior roles along with their expected salaries. So professionals can identify career progression opportunities and map out potential career paths that align with their long-term goals.

A guide empowers professionals to advocate for themselves during salary negotiations. Armed with relevant data, they can approach discussions with clarity and confidence, knowing they can articulate their value effectively.

The guide is also useful for employers when it comes to workforce planning and budgeting, confirming salary offerings are sustainable and in line with the company’s financial capabilities.

The Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025 covers more than 50 roles across the finance, accounting, tax and treasury sectors.

It also looks at the total compensation package, taking into consideration employee benefits like support for health and wellbeing.

It’s divided into three geographies – Dundee, Aberdeen and the Central Belt to show regional variations.

The guide also includes an insightful overview of factors that will impact the future workplace such as enhanced data analytics capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. It draws attention to an increasing emphasis on strategic roles and hybrid working models.

The guide is useful not just to employees but to companies looking to enhance their employee satisfaction and retention.

Lynsey Campbell, Hutcheon Mearns’ head of resourcing in Dundee, says:

“We are excited to introduce our 2024/2025 Salary Guide to the market and believe it will be a valuable tool for attracting and retaining employees, particularly focusing on the salary nuances in our different office areas across Scotland. Our clients are always interested in insights into non-salary components of compensation packages, and our guide delves into this. Building a strong and competitive package is essential for attraction and retention in a competitive market.

“Our guide also offers an in-depth look at key trends shaping the future of finance teams and accountancy careers, such as the rise of automation, AI integration and enhanced data analytics. We also highlight emerging expectations, including a growing focus on strategic roles, hybrid/flexible work models, ESG reporting, and other important developments.

“At Hutcheon Mearns, we are always available to provide market insights and guidance as part of our consultative recruitment methodology. As an organisation, if you’d like to delve more into this guide, we’d be delighted to share our insights with you. I’m always happy to chat about this to ensure employers have the tools and information to ensure successful recruitment outcomes and solid retention strategies.”

To download the Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025, visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website or email info@hutcheonmearns.co.uk