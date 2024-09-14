Anstruther tragedy inspires new Ox and Anchor beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther tragedy inspires new Ox and Anchor beer

Nicola Linton and husband Sian have collaborated with Dundee's 71 Brewing to create The Meridian pale ale.

Nicola Linton, co-owner of the Ox and Anchor, alongside her mum, Fiona Boyter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

An Anstruther restaurant owner has created a beer in honour of her uncle who was lost at sea 18 years ago.

Nicola Linton, who runs Ox and Anchor with her husband, Sian, has collaborated with Dundee’s 71 Brewing to create The Meridian pale ale.

The beer pays homage to Martin Gardner, Nicola’s uncle, who lost his life at sea in 2006.

“I’m feeling quite emotional about it all,” Nicola says.

“I can remember it. It was horrible.”

Martin Gardner. Image: Nicola Linton.

She was 19 at the time.

“I just remember the panic. We thought he was going to be fine, but…

“We were just waiting by the phone to see what the coastguard was going to say.”

A touching tribute to Martin

Nicola surprised her mum, Fiona Boyter, with the beer at Ox and Anchor.

“She didn’t tell me what she was up to,” Fiona says.

“She just came to me with the nameplate for the beer tap, that said Meridian on it.

“I asked: ‘Is that for the boat? For Martin?’

“I’m just delighted about it, really. It means a lot to me that she’s done this.”

Nicola and Sian Linton, co-owners of the Ox & Anchor with Nicola’s mum, Fiona Boyter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The beer’s label includes an image of a fisherman, and the colours of The Meridian boat.

“Now whenever we go to the Ox and Anchor,” says Fiona, “we’ll have a pint of Meridian for Martin and the crew.

“It is very, very sentimental.

“It’s nice to have something for the crew and the boat.

“Anyone that goes in there that knows about the Meridian, will be thinking about Martin and the crew.”

Fiona Boyter (Nicola’s mum), alongside Nicola and Sian, pay tribute to Martin at Anstruther harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

On the day Nicola told her mum about the beer, they decided to pour some into the Anstruther harbour to honour Martin.

Fiona recalls: “I said let’s pour some into the water, it’ll mix with the sea. It’s like saying ‘have a wee taste, Martin’.

“It’s maybe a silly thing to say, but it makes him feel part of what we’re doing. That way it keeps him involved.”

‘It keeps people remembering him’

The loss back in 2006 was “devastating”, says Fiona.

“We had a cousin’s boat lost at sea before,” she adds, “and you think when something like that happens, it’ll never happen to your family again.

“But it did.

“It was just devastating, especially for a wee community like this.

“It was a really big loss.

“I think about him all the time.

“I’m just delighted that Nicola’s done this.

“Every mention of the Meridian or Martin keeps him alive, it keeps people remembering him.”

Martin was the oldest of five children, from a family which had been involved in fishing for generations.

What is The Meridian beer like?

The Meridian pale ale takes around three weeks to make, says Ross Grattan, 34, of 71 Brewing.

“We work with loads of small businesses and supply beer to them,” he says.

The Meridian beer is now available at Ox and Anchor, Anstruther. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But Ox and Anchor we worked particularly close with, when they started up as a food truck in our beer garden.

“The beer combines flavours of fig, cardamom, blood orange and vanilla.

“The base of the beer is very easy drinking, but it has a little bit of spice which is what people look for at this time of year.”

Conversation