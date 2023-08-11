From ‘little black box of death’ to Anstruther restaurant for Ox & Anchor couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From ‘little black box of death’ to Anstruther restaurant for Ox & Anchor couple

After a year in their self-built Ox & Anchor street food truck, Sian and Nicola have moved into permanent restaurant premises in Anstruther.

By Maria Gran
Nicola and Sian inside Ox & Anchor, in front of a black wall with neon lights.
Nicola and Sian Linton, owners of Ox & Anchor in Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After moving their street food venture Ox & Anchor to permanent premises in Anstruther, Nicola and Sian Linton have been busier than expected.

It’s been “crazy” for the restaurant since opening on June 17.

Following his lifelong dream of having his own street food trailer, chef Sian built the Ox & Anchor trailer from scratch with Nicola, his dad and brother.

The husband and wife team’s business opened the hatch for the first time April 9 last year, and now the trailer has gone to make way for the Shore Street restaurant.

“We shed a slight tear when it left,” admits Sian.

Ox & Anchor street food

The premises might be new, but the offering is the same street food Ox & Anchor have become known for.

A range of beef, chicken, fish and vegetarian burgers are on offer, as well as loaded fries, hot dogs and weekly specials.

A loaded prawn burger from Ox & Anchor
Sian uses locally caught seafood in his dishes at Anstruther restaurant Ox & Anchor. Image: Ox & Anchor

After 16 years as a chef in kitchens around the East Neuk – lastly at the Dreel Tavern down the road – the 38-year-old wanted to take his career into his own hands.

“The whole idea for me behind this was to utilise the food the East Neuk has to offer,” he says.

“We have a plethora of seafood which doesn’t get used very much. Everything we use is local, the butcher, the baker and the vegetable man.

“We chose street food because it’s completely on the rise at the moment, and we eat far too much of it.

“It’s really nice, exciting, cool food, done with local produce and celebrating local producers.”

From admin to street food

Like the all black street food van, the Shore Road restaurant is decorated in the same fashion. One wall features colourful neon lights, while the standout art is a graffiti bull done by Dundee artist Paco Graff.

While Sian takes the lead in the kitchen, Nicola has full control on the restaurant floor.

The 36-year-old left her admin job after 20 years to start the street food venture with her then-fiance, as they started the business and got married within five months.

Nicola standing behind the till at Ox & Anchor.
Going from doing admin to the food industry was a welcome change for Nicola. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Nicola says: “That first year was pretty full on. It was a massive change, but I enjoy it.

“I don’t miss admin at all, it’s nice to be more active. I used to sit by my computer with a cuppa and a pack of biscuits, and I’d eat them all.”

She was the one that spotted the premises after a friend’s dad bought the site. After getting in touch, Ox & Anchor was offered the spot and the couple spent two months getting it ready.

Truck and restaurant differences

With eight weeks of running the restaurant now under their belts, they’re noticing the differences – good and bad – between that and the street food van.

Sian found going from a full kitchen to the van was “pretty crazy”, despite it being set up mostly as a normal kitchen.

A graffiti painting of a black bull inside Ox & Anchor.
A black bull painted by Paco is one of Anstruther restaurant Ox & Anchor’s main features. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Traveling around Scotland was a highlight for them both, visiting new places and swapping grub with other food trucks. Though sometimes, the Scottish weather didn’t provide the best working environment.

Nicola says: “I didn’t like the winter months in the trailer, it was cold. And the hot summer in that, it was like a black box.

Sian continues: “Our little black box of death we used to call it. It was roasting. It’s quite hot in here too though, since it’s also all black.”

Going from working three days a week for six hours to five 14 hour days has been the biggest change for the couple. The upside to the long days is the stability the restaurant provides.

Chef Sian standing in the kitchen with his arms crossed.
Chef Sian has more room in the kitchen now that he’s back in a restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As well as Sian and Nicola, they have four waiting staff, three kitchen porters and another chef – all from the East Neuk.

“As a chef, you work stupidly long hours and doing that for someone else is fine, but doing it for yourself is just incredible,” Sian says.

“Being in here 13-14 hours a day feels good, it feels normal as opposed to doing it in a restaurant for someone else.

“Getting our name out instead of somebody else’s is really cool.”

Ox & Anchor expansion plans

Ox & Anchor in Anstruther is currently open Wednesday to Sunday, and hope to go up to seven days a week next year.

Over winter, they hope to add deliveries to their current offer of sit in and takeaway. Music nights is another plan, getting local artists in for open mic nights and gigs to bring new life into the Anstruther music scene.

A fish burger with mushy peas, lettuce, pickled onions and mayo.
Customers have travelled from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Oban to get their hands on Sian’s burgers, including this fish number. Image: Ox & Anchor

Once they’re settled into Shore Road, the couple dream of opening another restaurant somewhere else.

Within 10 years, the aim is to have three Ox & Anchors around the country, allowing them to travel around again.

The first venue in Anstruther will always be the most special though.

Nicola says: “I grew up in Cellardyke and all my family’s from here.

“My brother has The Cellar along the road, so it’s good for my mum and dad since both children have restaurants in Anstruther.”

Sian adds: “To see our friends coming in and seeing what we’ve done, it’s pretty cool.”

