Glenrothes family relive moment slab thrown from bridge crashed through taxi windscreen scarring dad for life

A Glenrothes couple have told how their “perfect day” ended in horror after a concrete slab thrown from a bridge crashed through the windscreen of the taxi they were travelling in.

Amanda and Terry Finlay were injured on their return home from a family wedding with their two children, aged 11 and eight, on Sunday shortly after midnight.

Terry, 36, took the full force of the impact of the missile and was left with a serious head wound while Amanda, 37, suffered cuts from the showering glass.

The taxi driver and both kids were left shocked but escaped injury.

Talking exclusively to The Courier about their ordeal, Amanda expressed her anger at the events of the weekend.

Concrete slab thrown from bridge on Glenrothes to Kinglassie Road

She said: “This reckless and idiotic act could have killed any one of us in that car.

“I’m so angry with whoever did this putting us and especially my children through this.”

‘Perfect day turned into a nightmare’

The family were returning from Kirkcaldy when the vehicle, travelling on the B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes, was struck.

Terry said his first thought was that the taxi had struck another vehicle.

He said: “We’d had the perfect day returning from my brother’s wedding then it all turned into a nightmare.

“There was an almighty bang and all I remember was the rush of cool air on my face.

“The windscreen had been obliterated and I initially thought we’d hit another car.

“Then I felt my face and it was covered in blood.

“I didn’t feel the pain at first as I was in shock and just wanted to make sure Amanda and the kids were okay.”

The missile smashed through the windscreen, just missing his right eye, while Amanda reckons she was saved from more serious injuries by her mobile phone.

She said: “A fraction lower and Terry would have been blinded.

“Meanwhile, I was looking down at my phone when the slab came through the window so the glass cut the top of my head.

“Otherwise I’d have been hit full in the face by the glass.

“Police and ambulance came and it was only later that we saw that it was a concrete slab that had been hurled off the bridge.

“It was about a foot long and four or five inches thick and was very heavy.”

Teenager charged

The couple were later taken to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Terry said: “Because I’d suffered a head wound I had to have a number of scans to assess the damage.

“I was at the Vic for nearly six hours and needed both deep tissue stitches a well as a whole load of others including some to my eyelid.

“I don’t even know how many they gave me but there are a lot.”

Sergeant David Leslie, of Glenrothes Police Station described the attack as “entirely reckless”.

A 14-year-old boy has since been charged in connection with the incidents on the Kinglassie Road.