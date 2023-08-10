Boy, 14, charged after objects thrown from Glenrothes flyover

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy after a number of incidents of objects thrown from a bridge in Glenrothes.

It comes after a taxi was struck by a concrete slab on the B921 Kinglassie Road between Glenrothes and Kinglassie.

The incident took place at 12.30am on Sunday, August 6.

Boy, 14, due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Other incidents at the same location were reported in the early hours of Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a series of incidents where items were thrown from a pedestrian flyover in Glenrothes.

“The incidents occurred on the B921 Kinglassie road between July 16 and August 6 and two people suffered injuries as a result of one of the incidents.

“The boy has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”