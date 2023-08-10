Boy, 14, charged after objects thrown from Glenrothes flyover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Boy, 14, charged after objects thrown from Glenrothes flyover

He will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Neil Henderson
Breaking news graphic.

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy after a number of incidents of objects thrown from a bridge in Glenrothes.

It comes after a taxi was struck by a concrete slab on the B921 Kinglassie Road between Glenrothes and Kinglassie.

The incident took place at 12.30am on Sunday, August 6.

Boy, 14, due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Other incidents at the same location were reported in the early hours of Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a series of incidents where items were thrown from a pedestrian flyover in Glenrothes.

“The incidents occurred on the B921 Kinglassie road between July 16 and August 6 and two people suffered injuries as a result of one of the incidents.

“The boy has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Fife

Jack Brownlee.
Police driver made constant risk assessments during Fife chase, trial told
David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…
The outside of Balgove Larder's Steak Barn.
Balgove Night Market: How a St Andrews barn became a must visit for foodies
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is back for the 24th year.
Wife-carrying race introduced at Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Fife flat in 'prime location' on the market for less than £40k
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane
NHS Fife to take over Levenmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has had to stop use of its flumes amid safety concerns
Flumes at Burntisland's Beacon Leisure Centre out of use indefinitely amid safety concerns
Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy
Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes
Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse
What's left of the tow site cabins destroyed in tow separate fires at the site on Willow Crescent in Rosyth.
Safety fears after second fire in weeks at abandoned Rosyth site