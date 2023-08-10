St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club’s third kit colour over last 4 decades

St Johnstone will always be a team synonymous with royal blue and white.

If the Perth club has adopted a third colour, though, it would be yellow.

You see it in some of the scarves in the stands and it has become a popular one used in away kits in the McDiarmid Park era, as will be seen when the latest one gets its first showing against Ross County this weekend.

Since the mid-1990s, there have even been traces of it in the home kit.

Courier Sport looks back at the history of St Johnstone in yellow.

1993-94 away

For that season’s change kit, white was still the predominant colour, with yellow edging its way in as double pinstripe.

Saints fans have fond memories of the Bukta years, with the neck rather than the style and colours proving more of a divider of opinion.

Getting relegated in a kit certainly doesn’t do much for its PR.

Player who springs to mind – John Davies

1994-96 away

Notoriously superstitious manager, Paul Sturrock, didn’t blame the colour of the kit on Saints’ top flight demise.

Yellow was here to stay, even if a lot of the players who played in the previous one weren’t.

This class ‘Saints Collection’ yellow and blue striped top was hugely popular at the time and still is.

Player who springs to mind – Callum Davidson

1994-96 third

There was even a bit of yellow in the tartan third kit, which was worn when Saints beat Dundee United 1-0 in front of a capacity McDiarmid Park crowd

Player who springs to mind – Jim Weir

1994-96 home

It was (very) subtle but there was yellow across the board in the mid-90s.

In a patchwork home kit that will be few supporters’ idea of a classic, the chord on the shorts were that colour.

Player who springs to mind – Kevin McGowne

1996-97 home

Now this one is a classic and Saints won the title in it.

Still an ‘in-house’ kit manufacturer, the yellow remained the junior partner of three colours but it was now on the collar, the cuffs of a long-sleeved top and the piping on the shorts.

This one is peak Paul Sturrock nostalgia.

Player who springs to mind – Danny Griffin

1997-98 away

This one was the first to have yellow as its primary colour.

Xara had taken over kit-manufacturing duties and there was nothing overly fussy about their choices for Sturrock’s last full season in charge.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Kane

1998-99 away

This was a fitting strip for Saints’ first cup final in nearly 30 years and their first goal in one.

The kit would look good in any era – and, with yellow and blue combining on the shoulders, is probably the closest to this year’s one.

Player who springs to mind – Nick Dasovic

1999-2000 third

Saints were back to having three kits and Xara came up with a yellow and black number that summer.

The colours worked well together but it’s never been revisited since and when you look at it now it does look a bit ‘Livingston’.

Player who springs to mind – Gary Bollan

2001-02 away

Yellow then disappeared – but only for one season.

The now classic blue shorts, yellow top had been restored.

Nice enough kit, poor team.

This is the most recent relegation change kit.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Hartley

2004-05 away

For a couple of seasons, there was yellow on the home kits but that was only the name of the sponsor, Citylink.

It wasn’t until Megabus were on the away jersey that it was properly back.

Yellow, blue and black wasn’t the most effective colour combination and this (John Connolly’s) certainly wasn’t the most effective St Johnstone team.

It did feature a few future stars, mind you.

Action from a previous friendly meeting between St Johnstone and Cove Rangers in the summer of 2005. Wonder whatever happened to that number 5? pic.twitter.com/uouL1joz9W — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) July 9, 2022

Player who springs to mind – Steven Anderson

2007-08 away

Xara finished on a bit of a high when Owen Coyle’s side nearly took Saints back into the top flight.

But Surridge have the accolade of being the kit manufacturers for the next trophy-winning team.

The Challenge Cup was lifted at Dens Park with yellow and blue restored.

They might be more renowned for their cricket than football gear but Saints fans will always have a soft spot for Surridge and this particular strip, particularly as it was still being worn in the promotion season the year after.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Sheerin

2011-12 away and 2012-13 third

After a season of maroon and one of white, yellow was chosen again.

Given the likes of Jody Morris and Fran Sandaza were wearing this one, thankfully it was a very good strip.

Saints qualified for Europe in it.

Player who springs to mind – Fran Sandaza

2016-17 away

The longest modern era yellow-free spell followed – three seasons without a hint of it.

‘Eskişehirspor red and black’ was in vogue, then ‘Michael O’Halloran at Ibrox’ white top and black shorts.

This was the first all-yellow change kit, albeit Joma kept a bit of blue in there.

Saints had never opted for that before and haven’t since.

Player who springs to mind – Danny Swanson

2018-19 home

The less said about this BLK kit the better.

A dog’s dinner that had about four competing themes – one of which was tartan down the side with a bit of yellow.

Mercifully, BLK were one-season ‘wonders’.

Player who springs to mind – Tony Watt

2019-20 away

In contrast to BLK, Macron have been a safe pair of hands, coming up with a few eye-catching kits, often with a nod to nostalgia.

This blue shorts, yellow top first away option could by this stage be described as ‘traditional Saints’, maybe even ahead of white top and blue short.

Fans who paid their money even got the start of the following double-winning season out of it and the Scottish Cup quarter-final triumph at Ibrox.

Player who springs to mind – Ali McCann

2020-21 away

The blue infiltrated blended into the shirt for this history-making season.

Saints wore it in their League Cup quarter-final and semi-final victories, as well as at Dens Park for the beginning of the Scottish Cup run.

Player who springs to mind – Shaun Rooney

2021-22 home

It will be interesting whether this one gets remembered for good or bad reasons.

That season turned into a relegation battle, of course.

And, as Scottish Cup holders, Saints suffered arguably their worst ever defeat in the competition at Kelty.

But they drew with Galatasaray in Turkey in a top that had yellow on the collar and shoulders on and also triumphed looking the part in the end-of-season play-off.

Player who springs to mind – Callum Hendry

2023-24 away

After a season sporting the fan favourite combo of teal and magenta (in a nod to the cult classic mid-1990s kit) on their travels, Saints have reverted to a predominantly white change outfit.

But, after a year off from yellow, the Perth side’s third club colour has made its return on the shirt, shorts AND socks.

Introducing our new away kit for the 23/24 season 💛💙#SJFC pic.twitter.com/neENM4uf4w — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 20, 2023

Player who springs to mind – TBC