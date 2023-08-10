St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club’s third kit colour over last 4 decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club’s third kit colour over last 4 decades

Saints first introduced yellow in the early 90s.

Yellow has become St Johnstone's third colour.
Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone will always be a team synonymous with royal blue and white.

If the Perth club has adopted a third colour, though, it would be yellow.

You see it in some of the scarves in the stands and it has become a popular one used in away kits in the McDiarmid Park era, as will be seen when the latest one gets its first showing against Ross County this weekend.

St Johnstone fans have been happy to display yellow as one of their club colours.
Image: SNS.

Since the mid-1990s, there have even been traces of it in the home kit.

Courier Sport looks back at the history of St Johnstone in yellow.

1993-94 away

For that season’s change kit, white was still the predominant colour, with yellow edging its way in as double pinstripe.

Billy Davies tracks Ian Ferguson at Ibrox in 1993.
Image: SNS.

Saints fans have fond memories of the Bukta years, with the neck rather than the style and colours proving more of a divider of opinion.

Getting relegated in a kit certainly doesn’t do much for its PR.

Player who springs to mind – John Davies

1994-96 away

Notoriously superstitious manager, Paul Sturrock, didn’t blame the colour of the kit on Saints’ top flight demise.

Yellow was here to stay, even if a lot of the players who played in the previous one weren’t.

This class ‘Saints Collection’ yellow and blue striped top was hugely popular at the time and still is.

Callum Davidson in action in the yellow and blue stripes in 1994.
Image: DCT.

Player who springs to mind – Callum Davidson

1994-96 third

There was even a bit of yellow in the tartan third kit, which was worn when Saints beat Dundee United 1-0 in front of a capacity McDiarmid Park crowd

Jim Weir in the St Johnstone tartan.
Image: DCT.

Player who springs to mind – Jim Weir

1994-96 home

It was (very) subtle but there was yellow across the board in the mid-90s.

In a patchwork home kit that will be few supporters’ idea of a classic, the chord on the shorts were that colour.

Kevin McGowne in the 1995/96 home kit.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Kevin McGowne

1996-97 home

Now this one is a classic and Saints won the title in it.

Still an ‘in-house’ kit manufacturer, the yellow remained the junior partner of three colours but it was now on the collar, the cuffs of a long-sleeved top and the piping on the shorts.

This one is peak Paul Sturrock nostalgia.

A young Danny Griffin in action for St Johnstone.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Danny Griffin

1997-98 away

This one was the first to have yellow as its primary colour.

Xara had taken over kit-manufacturing duties and there was nothing overly fussy about their choices for Sturrock’s last full season in charge.

Paul Kane.
Paul Kane.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Kane

1998-99 away

This was a fitting strip for Saints’ first cup final in nearly 30 years and their first goal in one.

The kit would look good in any era – and, with yellow and blue combining on the shoulders, is probably the closest to this year’s one.

Nick Dasovic equalises in the 1998 League Cup final.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Nick Dasovic

1999-2000 third

Saints were back to having three kits and Xara came up with a yellow and black number that summer.

The colours worked well together but it’s never been revisited since and when you look at it now it does look a bit ‘Livingston’.

Gary Bollan at Ibrox in 2000.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Gary Bollan

2001-02 away

Yellow then disappeared – but only for one season.

The now classic blue shorts, yellow top had been restored.

Nice enough kit, poor team.

This is the most recent relegation change kit.

Paul Hartley holds off Fabian Caballero at Dens Park in 2002.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Hartley

2004-05 away

For a couple of seasons, there was yellow on the home kits but that was only the name of the sponsor, Citylink.

It wasn’t until Megabus were on the away jersey that it was properly back.

Yellow, blue and black wasn’t the most effective colour combination and this (John Connolly’s) certainly wasn’t the most effective St Johnstone team.

It did feature a few future stars, mind you.

Player who springs to mind – Steven Anderson

2007-08 away

Xara finished on a bit of a high when Owen Coyle’s side nearly took Saints back into the top flight.

But Surridge have the accolade of being the kit manufacturers for the next trophy-winning team.

The Challenge Cup was lifted at Dens Park with yellow and blue restored.

They might be more renowned for their cricket than football gear but Saints fans will always have a soft spot for Surridge and this particular strip, particularly as it was still being worn in the promotion season the year after.

Paul Sheerin was a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Paul Sheerin

2011-12 away and 2012-13 third

After a season of maroon and one of white, yellow was chosen again.

Given the likes of Jody Morris and Fran Sandaza were wearing this one, thankfully it was a very good strip.

Saints qualified for Europe in it.

Fran Sandaza is mobbed after netting a St Johnstone winner at Easter Road in 2012.
Image: SNS

Player who springs to mind – Fran Sandaza

2016-17 away

The longest modern era yellow-free spell followed – three seasons without a hint of it.

‘Eskişehirspor red and black’ was in vogue, then ‘Michael O’Halloran at Ibrox’ white top and black shorts.

This was the first all-yellow change kit, albeit Joma kept a bit of blue in there.

Saints had never opted for that before and haven’t since.

Danny Swanson and Steven MacLean in all yellow.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Danny Swanson

2018-19 home

The less said about this BLK kit the better.

A dog’s dinner that had about four competing themes – one of which was tartan down the side with a bit of yellow.

Mercifully, BLK were one-season ‘wonders’.

Tony Watt scores for St Johnstone against Dundee.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Tony Watt

2019-20 away

In contrast to BLK, Macron have been a safe pair of hands, coming up with a few eye-catching kits, often with a nod to nostalgia.

This blue shorts, yellow top first away option could by this stage be described as ‘traditional Saints’, maybe even ahead of white top and blue short.

Fans who paid their money even got the start of the following double-winning season out of it and the Scottish Cup quarter-final triumph at Ibrox.

Ali McCann celebrates his first St Johnstone goal.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Ali McCann

2020-21 away

The blue infiltrated blended into the shirt for this history-making season.

Saints wore it in their League Cup quarter-final and semi-final victories, as well as at Dens Park for the beginning of the Scottish Cup run.

Shaun Rooney walks into battle for the League Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Image: SNS.

Player who springs to mind – Shaun Rooney

2021-22 home

It will be interesting whether this one gets remembered for good or bad reasons.

That season turned into a relegation battle, of course.

And, as Scottish Cup holders, Saints suffered arguably their worst ever defeat in the competition at Kelty.

But they drew with Galatasaray in Turkey in a top that had yellow on the collar and shoulders on and also triumphed looking the part in the end-of-season play-off.

Callum Hendry.
Callum Hendry.

Player who springs to mind – Callum Hendry

2023-24 away

After a season sporting the fan favourite combo of teal and magenta (in a nod to the cult classic mid-1990s kit) on their travels, Saints have reverted to a predominantly white change outfit.

But, after a year off from yellow, the Perth side’s third club colour has made its return on the shirt, shorts AND socks.

Player who springs to mind – TBC

