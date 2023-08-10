Ibiza Orchestra Experience: Full details of Saturday’s event at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Dundee is preparing to welcome The Ibiza Orchestra Experience to the city once again.

The huge 26-piece orchestra and vocalists will be performing at Slessor Gardens for the second year running this Saturday.

The dance act, who will play some of the most iconic tracks made famous on the white island of Ibiza, will be supported by popular DJ Example.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the event.

Are tickets for The Ibiza Experience in Dundee still available?

Tickets for the event are sold out, with thousands expected to descend on the Waterfront venue this weekend.

However, you can join the waiting list or sell your tickets here if you can no longer make it.

Ticketholders must be aged 18 and over.

The Ibiza Experience in Dundee: Stage times

Set times have been confirmed by The Ibiza Experience and are as follows:

4pm – DJ Hustle

5pm – Nikki Ambers

5.45pm – DJ Hustle

6.30pm – DJ Hustle and Live MC

7.30pm – Example

9pm – The Ibiza Orchestra

9.45pm – Interval

10.15pm – The Ibiza Orchestra

11pm – Finish

What items are banned or prohibited at the concert?

The list of banned items includes:

Food and drink – anyone wishing to bring their own for medical reasons will need to notify the event organisers beforehand

Aerosols

Air Horns

Alcohol

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Audio recorders

Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment

Chinese or sky lanterns

Excessive amounts of cigarettes may be refused entry to the site

Fireworks

Flares

Glass

Illegal substances

Knives

Large flags or flag poles

Legal Highs

Medications – unless in sealed, unbroken packaging

Megaphones

Nitrous oxide

Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc

Portable laser equipment or pens

Perfume over 25ml

Smoke canisters

Sound systems

Spray cans

Unauthorised professional film or video Equipment

Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

What items are permitted?

Fans can take the following:

Chairs

Blankets

Cameras for non-commercial use

A sealed 500ml water bottle or a refillable bottle to use for drinking water

What food and drink options will there be?

Bars at the venue will have a range of different options available to customers, including beers, ciders, spirits, prosecco and wine.

There will also be a range of catering available on site, from fresh noodles, samosas, burgers, grilled cheese.

However, options may differ due to supplier availability.

Do you need cash for the Slessor Gardens concert?

The site operates as cashless so revellers are encouraged to bring a debit or credit card with them.

There are no ATMs on the site.

What are the transport options?

A number of roads around Slessor Gardens will be closed during the concert, with a diversion in place for drivers.

There will be no parking at the site, with fans urged to use public car parks.

Xplore Dundee buses that usually serve the Waterfront area will be diverted via Seagate, Commercial Street and Ward Road during the gigs – but services will run as normal otherwise.

A number of Stagecoach East Scotland services are also being diverted.

The concert site is a short walk from the railway station.

Weather forecast for Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

Unfortunately, the Met Office predicts cloudy skies with rain showers throughout Saturday.

However temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C.