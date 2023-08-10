Ibiza Orchestra Experience: Full details of Saturday’s event at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ibiza Orchestra Experience: Full details of Saturday’s event at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

All you need to know - from stage times to road closures and banned items.

The dance music spectacular comes to Dundee this weekend. Image: Supplied.
The dance music spectacular comes to Dundee this weekend. Image: Supplied.
By Poppy Watson

Dundee is preparing to welcome The Ibiza Orchestra Experience to the city once again.

The huge 26-piece orchestra and vocalists will be performing at Slessor Gardens for the second year running this Saturday.

The dance act, who will play some of the most iconic tracks made famous on the white island of Ibiza, will be supported by popular DJ Example.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the event.

Crowds enjoying the Ibiza Orchestra Experience at Slessor Gardens in Dundee last May. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Are tickets for The Ibiza Experience in Dundee still available?

Tickets for the event are sold out, with thousands expected to descend on the Waterfront venue this weekend.

However, you can join the waiting list or sell your tickets here if you can no longer make it.

Ticketholders must be aged 18 and over.

Example performing at a live show.
Example is supporting The Ibiza Orchestra Experience this weekend. Image: Shutterstock/yakub88.

The Ibiza Experience in Dundee: Stage times

Set times have been confirmed by The Ibiza Experience and are as follows:

  • 4pm – DJ Hustle
  • 5pm – Nikki Ambers
  • 5.45pm – DJ Hustle
  • 6.30pm – DJ Hustle and Live MC
  • 7.30pm – Example
  • 9pm – The Ibiza Orchestra
  • 9.45pm – Interval
  • 10.15pm – The Ibiza Orchestra
  • 11pm – Finish

What items are banned or prohibited at the concert?

The list of banned items includes:

  • Food and drink – anyone wishing to bring their own for medical reasons will need to notify the event organisers beforehand
  • Aerosols
  • Air Horns
  • Alcohol
  • Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)
  • Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon
  • Audio recorders
  • Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment
  • Chinese or sky lanterns
  • Excessive amounts of cigarettes may be refused entry to the site
  • Fireworks
The Ibiza Orchestra Experience will perform iconic dance songs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Flares
  • Glass
  • Illegal substances
  • Knives
  • Large flags or flag poles
  • Legal Highs
  • Medications – unless in sealed, unbroken packaging
  • Megaphones
  • Nitrous oxide
  • Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc
  • Portable laser equipment or pens
  • Perfume over 25ml
  • Smoke canisters
  • Sound systems
  • Spray cans
  • Unauthorised professional film or video Equipment
  • Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets
Dundee residents enjoyed the sell-out show last year. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

What items are permitted?

Fans can take the following:

  • Chairs
  • Blankets
  • Cameras for non-commercial use
  • A sealed 500ml water bottle or a refillable bottle to use for drinking water

What food and drink options will there be?

Bars at the venue will have a range of different options available to customers, including beers, ciders, spirits, prosecco and wine.

There will also be a range of catering available on site, from fresh  noodles, samosas, burgers, grilled cheese.

However, options may differ due to supplier availability.

Thousands are expected to attend the concert this weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Do you need cash for the Slessor Gardens concert?

The site operates as cashless so revellers are encouraged to bring a debit or credit card with them.

There are no ATMs on the site.

What are the transport options?

A number of roads around Slessor Gardens will be closed during the concert, with a diversion in place for drivers.

There will be no parking at the site, with fans urged to use public car parks.

Road closures during the concert. Image: Dundee City Council

Xplore Dundee buses that usually serve the Waterfront area will be diverted via Seagate, Commercial Street and Ward Road during the gigs – but services will run as normal otherwise.

A number of Stagecoach East Scotland services are also being diverted.

The concert site is a short walk from the railway station.

Weather forecast for Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

Unfortunately, the Met Office predicts cloudy skies with rain showers throughout Saturday.

However temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C.

More from Dundee

Jordan Fraser arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police found 'wall-to-wall' washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid
Succession star Brian Cox at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox set to make fortune after being snapped up by video…
Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre rehearsing at Strathallan School near Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Dundee Schools Music Theatre performers put through their paces ahead of opening night at…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie. Image: Alan Richardson
Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang
The Whorterbank shopping precinct was at the beating heart of the new model estate in Lochee.
The Whorterbank estate in Lochee: 1960s housing utopia that had 'everything'
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.
Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer
The funeral for Dundee's 'most famous' solicitor Billy Boyle took place Wednesday.
Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor
School janitor Stevie McGurn has died aged 61.
Wife's touching tribute as janitor Stevie McGurn of Dundee dies at 61