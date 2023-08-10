Perth and Kinross bin strikes: What to expect during industrial action

Bin collections are expected to be impacted as workers in Perth and Kinross go on strike.

On Wednesday, Unison members in waste and recycling voted in favour of the action after rejecting a 5% pay increase.

As a result, bin workers will strike for four days from Thursday, August 10.

The following areas will see an impact on domestic kerbside bin collections on August 10:

Perth: Moncrieffe, Edinburgh Road, Glasgow Road, Cherrybank, Craigie, Perth Infirmary area, Innerleithen Way

Stanley and Stanley south

Luncarty

Murthly

Kinclaven

Bankfoot

Airntully

Additionally, green general waste collections in Kinross and Milnathort, Aberargie, Glenfarg, Abernethy and Perth City will face disruption.

Trade glass collections will also be affected.

Perth and Kinross Council says services scheduled for today in areas not listed above are expected to go ahead as normal.

A Perth Kinross Council statement said: “We will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses.

“Our aim is to continue providing a collection service so please present your bin as normal.

“If it is not collected within 48 hours please return the bin to your property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.”