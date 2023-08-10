Perth and Kinross bin strikes: What to expect during industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross bin strikes: What to expect during industrial action

Waste collections will be impacted from Thursday to Sunday this week.

By Andrew Robson
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross.
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected by a strike from August 10. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Bin collections are expected to be impacted as workers in Perth and Kinross go on strike.

On Wednesday, Unison members in waste and recycling voted in favour of the action after rejecting a 5% pay increase.

As a result, bin workers will strike for four days from Thursday, August 10.

The following areas will see an impact on domestic kerbside bin collections on August 10:

  • Perth: Moncrieffe, Edinburgh Road, Glasgow Road, Cherrybank, Craigie, Perth Infirmary area, Innerleithen Way
  • Stanley and Stanley south
  • Luncarty
  • Murthly
  • Kinclaven
  • Bankfoot
  • Airntully

Additionally, green general waste collections in Kinross and Milnathort, Aberargie, Glenfarg, Abernethy and Perth City will face disruption.

Trade glass collections will also be affected.

Perth and Kinross Council says services scheduled for today in areas not listed above are expected to go ahead as normal.

A Perth Kinross Council statement said: “We will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses.

“Our aim is to continue providing a collection service so please present your bin as normal.

“If it is not collected within 48 hours please return the bin to your property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.”

