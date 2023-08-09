Perth bin workers to strike for four days as union warns disruption is ‘just the start’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bin workers to strike for four days as union warns disruption is ‘just the start’

Fed-up council workers have rejected a 5% pay increase.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bin lorry Perth and Kinross
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected by the strike action

Fed-up bin workers in Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike for four days.

An official picket line at the council’s Friarton Depot will mark the start of the industrial action at 7am on Thursday.

Union UNISON has warned the disruption is “just the start”, as school workers in the local authority area are also being balloted.

Workers in favour of strike action

UNISON members in Waste and Recycling in Perth & Kinross have voted in favour of the action after rejecting a 5% pay increase.

Unison waste and recycling workers in Stirling and Perth and Kinross voted to take industrial action in a ballot that closed last month.

They will be going out for four days from 10-13 August.

Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected with a picket line beginning on Thursday.

School staff are currently also being asked to vote in the dispute. The union will decide on whether to ballot additional groups of workers in the coming months.

A spokesman for the union said that earlier this year, UNISON consulted its entire local government membership (84,000) on COSLA’s pay offer.

This was a 5% increase from April 2023, plus an additional increase that varied depending on an individual’s salary payable from January 2024. The union’s members voted overwhelmingly to reject (87%) this.

Brown, blue and green bins are at every home in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Nine in ten (90%) of those who rejected the offer also voted to take some form of strike action to secure an improved wage increase.

UNISON Perth & Kinross Branch Secretary, Stuart Hope said: “COSLA’s offer falls short of UNISON’s pay claim.

“It is also less than the offer made to the lowest paid local government staff south of the border and it would be a real-terms pay cut during the cost of living crisis.

Council staff ‘fed-up’

“Council staff in Perth are fed up. And the upcoming four days of action by our members in Waste and Recycling is just the start.

“Over 700 of our members in schools are also currently being balloted and should look out for their ballots, which will arrive in purple envelopes, vote and post back as soon as possible.”

UNISON Scotland head of local government, Johanna Baxter said: “Despite efforts to move negotiations along, we’re now at an impasse. COSLA has refused to improve its pay offer, which UNISON members overwhelmingly rejected.

“It also says it doesn’t have the cash to offer more but is also refusing to ask the Scottish government for additional funding”.

