Police found ‘wall-to-wall’ washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid

A cannabis farmer was caught with around a quarter of a kilo of drug buds drying on a washing line in his home.

Jordan Fraser, 34, was preparing a crop worth £1,500 when police officers turned up to search his flat after getting a tip-off.

The stench of cannabis in the flat was so strong they could smell it through the letterbox when Fraser failed to respond to the door being knocked.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Dundee Sheriff Court: “They were shouting through the letterbox and making themselves known as police.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from within the property.

“Due to concerns for him, entry was gained.

“On entry there was an extremely strong smell of cannabis.

“The bedroom was wall-to-wall with cannabis bud balancing on a string.

“The officers indicated it had been recently harvested and was in the drying process.”

Smoked cannabis every day

A full search of the property was carried out and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing was seized, along with cannabis to the value of £1,500.

Fraser, from Dundee, admitted producing cannabis.

Solicitor Jane Caird, defending, said: “Effectively he smoked cannabis and was a heavy user.

“He was using 14-to-20 grams per day. He can be motivated to lead a pro-social life.

“It is clear he has problems.

“He is trying to reduce his cannabis use.

“His use appears to have robbed him of any motivation. He needs to change.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said because Fraser is a first offender and aged 24, he would be given a chance to carry out a community-based sentence.

He was placed under supervision for 14 months and under a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am for 117 days.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.