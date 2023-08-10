Police found ‘wall-to-wall’ washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police found ‘wall-to-wall’ washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Jordan Fraser had been 'robbed of any motivation' after smoking cannabis daily.

By Gordon Currie
Jordan Fraser arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A cannabis farmer was caught with around a quarter of a kilo of drug buds drying on a washing line in his home.

Jordan Fraser, 34, was preparing a crop worth £1,500 when police officers turned up to search his flat after getting a tip-off.

The stench of cannabis in the flat was so strong they could smell it through the letterbox when Fraser failed to respond to the door being knocked.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Dundee Sheriff Court: “They were shouting through the letterbox and making themselves known as police.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from within the property.

“Due to concerns for him, entry was gained.

“On entry there was an extremely strong smell of cannabis.

“The bedroom was wall-to-wall with cannabis bud balancing on a string.

“The officers indicated it had been recently harvested and was in the drying process.”

Smoked cannabis every day

A full search of the property was carried out and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing was seized, along with cannabis to the value of £1,500.

Fraser, from Dundee, admitted producing cannabis.

Solicitor Jane Caird, defending, said: “Effectively he smoked cannabis and was a heavy user.

“He was using 14-to-20 grams per day. He can be motivated to lead a pro-social life.

“It is clear he has problems.

“He is trying to reduce his cannabis use.

“His use appears to have robbed him of any motivation. He needs to change.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said because Fraser is a first offender and aged 24, he would be given a chance to carry out a community-based sentence.

He was placed under supervision for 14 months and under a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am for 117 days.

