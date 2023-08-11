Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious ‘celebration’? Angus campaigner and land boss have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious ‘celebration’? Angus campaigner and land boss have their say

Angus anti-driven grouse shooting campaigner says it is a Victorian tradition with no place in the 21st century, whilst director of moorland with Scottish Land and Estates argues it keeps rural communities alive.

Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.
By Joanna Bremner

An anti-driven grouse shooting campaigner has called the Angus moorland a “crime scene” ahead of the Glorious Twelfth.

August 12, named the Glorious Twelfth, marks the start of red grouse shooting season.

David Mitchell has been living on the edge of the Angus Glens for the last 18 years.

As a campaigner against driven grouse shooting, he claims the tradition is outdated and cruel, while advocate for grouse shooting, Ross Ewing, has defended it, arguing that it benefits rural communities socially, environmentally and economically.

So who do you think is right?

David argues there is no place for driven grouse shooting in today’s society.

He said: “It’s a Victorian concept and this is the 21st century.

“When I walk on these moors, I feel like I’m walking across a crime scene.”

Anti driven grouse shooting campaigner, David Mitchell, with traps he claims to have found in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Driven grouse shooting involves a row of beaters flushing the grouse skyward in large numbers to be shot.

It is seen as a more “intensive” process by groups like the The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

David said ensuring these large numbers of grouse impacts the surrounding environment.

Known as predation control, gamekeepers will limit the number of animals which are seen to threaten the grouse, like foxes, weasels and crows, by trapping and shooting.

“Killing all these animals helps the grouse,” David argued, “burning all the heather aids the grouse.

“But the impact on other wildlife around about and the environment is absolutely dire.”

Thrill of the kill sickens Angus campaigner

Warning – image of dead animal in a trap below. 

“Everything is done with the grouse in mind,” David argued, “to create these unnaturally high numbers, which you have to have if people are paying a couple of thousands pounds for a day’s shoot.

“As a consequence, you’ve really got to mess around with that environment purely for grouse.”

He claims that other animals, such as geese and rabbits, can get caught in the crossfire while gamekeepers try to protect the grouse.

A dead rabbit caught in a trap in Angus, David claims. Image: David Mitchell.

David continued: “If I was that starving and I had to shoot a goose to live, I would eat it.

“But I wouldn’t shoot it for the pure pleasure of killing something.

“When you see them dumped in these gamekeepers’ stink pits, you have to ask what kind of people enjoy killing something and then dumping it?

“You’ve had your thrill, you’ve had your pleasure, so let’s just dump it.

“It just beggar’s belief.”

Driven grouse shooting a much-needed ‘celebration’

On the other side of the debate, are those emotionally invested in country sports.

Ross Ewing is the director of moorland at Scottish Land and Estates.

He has been involved in grouse shooting since he joined as a beater when he was just eight-years-old.

Despite the controversy and planned ‘Inglorious Twelfth’ protest by Extinction Rebellion at Dundee Airport, Ross is looking forward to Saturday’s “celebration”.

If you go to rural communities on the twelfth of August, what you will see is a complete display of community spirit.”

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land and Estates.

“I get that some people are strongly opposed to it, and that’s their right,” he said.

“I try not to get too down about it, and try to immerse myself in the beauty of the landscape and try to enjoy myself.

“Those who are involved will see it as a celebration.”

Ross Ewing, director of moorland with Scottish Land and Estates. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ross argues that grouse shooting provides “considerable input” to rural communities.

He said: “There are communities in Perthshire and Angus which are pretty much sustained in their entirety by moorland activities like grouse shooting.

“I completely accept that a lot of people have probably never had the privilege of going out and shooting a grouse, or even being involved in putting on a grouse shooting day.

“But if you go to rural communities on the twelfth of August, what you will see is a complete display of community spirit which I will say is completely unparalleled anywhere else.

“So without it, we would really harm communities.”

Ross said that traps are intended to capture animals, like crows and stoats, which threaten the grouse.

He explained: “I wouldn’t say it’s a prioritisation of one species over the other, but ultimately that is the reason why it is being done.

“But if you ask a gamekeeper why they are undertaking predation management, they wouldn’t ever say it’s just for the grouse. They would see it as being something which benefits a broader range of species.”

Ross argued that animals like curlews would be lost if grouse shooting ended.

‘Long may grouse shooting continue’

“Ultimately,” Ross argued, “what we get from grouse shooting is a food resource, probably the most sustainable form out there.

“It’s only shot when the necessary density is there.”

While Ross agrees that the tradition itself comes from the past, he argues there is good reason for its continuing popularity.

Ross Ewing is looking forward to August 12. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ultimately, it came from Victorian times, it’s proliferated to this day, and there’s a reason for that.

“People enjoy doing it, it keeps people employed, and it keeps our environment in really good shape.

“That’s something I firmly and unequivocally believe in, so long may it continue.”

What do you think of driven grouse shooting? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation