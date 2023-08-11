Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it others

A peeping Angus clubber has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after catching a couple’s nightclub romp on camera and showing the seedy snap to a friend.

Caitlyn Blackie found the couple were having sex in the female toilets attached to the function room at Coast Nightclub.

After shouting “stop sh***ing” at the couple, she showed an “action” photo she had taken of them to another person in the Arbroath club.

After being confronted by the lovers, Blackie said: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

The 21-year-old first offender was made subject to sex offender registration requirements and will be sentenced next month.

Bathroom romp

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told Forfar Sheriff Court the couple – who cannot be named for legal reasons – are in a relationship and Blackie was unknown to them.

She said at 7.30pm on July 15 last year, the couple and a friend were in the nightclub’s upstairs function room for a party.

“Some time between 11pm and 12.30am, the witnesses entered the female toilets upstairs.

“At this time, there was only one female in the bathroom.”

The pair entered a cubicle and locked it behind them.

Ms Hodgson said: “The couple engaged in sexual intercourse.

“During this, a female could be heard shouting: ‘stop sh*gging’.

“The couple stopped immediately and exited.”

Showed image to couple’s friend

The accused was seen laughing in the club and showed to their friend the intimate image she had taken.

That friend let the couple know what had happened.

When she was challenged, Blackie said: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

Outside, the male argued with Blackie and checked her phone to see if the image was still there.

He could not see it.

Both lovers gave police statements the following morning and Blackie was interviewed hours later.

Sentence deferred

In the dock, Blackie, of Forfar’s Windyedge Place, admitted charges of voyeurism, showing the couple’s friend a sexual image without her consent and disclosing an intimate image without consent.

Her solicitor opted to reserve mitigation until reports have been prepared.

A Crown motion to forfeit Blackie’s mobile phone was also continued until the next hearing.

Sheriff Mark Thorley placed Blackie on the Sex Offenders Register.

She will be sentenced on September 21.

