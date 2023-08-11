Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it others

Caitlyn Blackie told the furious couple: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

By Ross Gardiner
Caitlyn Blackie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Caitlyn Blackie at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A peeping Angus clubber has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after catching a couple’s nightclub romp on camera and showing the seedy snap to a friend.

Caitlyn Blackie found the couple were having sex in the female toilets attached to the function room at Coast Nightclub.

After shouting “stop sh***ing” at the couple, she showed an “action” photo she had taken of them to another person in the Arbroath club.

After being confronted by the lovers, Blackie said: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

Caitlyn Blackie leaves Forfar Sheriff Court
Caitlyn Blackie leaves Forfar Sheriff Court. She will return for sentencing next month.

The 21-year-old first offender was made subject to sex offender registration requirements and will be sentenced next month.

Bathroom romp

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told Forfar Sheriff Court the couple – who cannot be named for legal reasons – are in a relationship and Blackie was unknown to them.

She said at 7.30pm on July 15 last year, the couple and a friend were in the nightclub’s upstairs function room for a party.

“Some time between 11pm and 12.30am, the witnesses entered the female toilets upstairs.

“At this time, there was only one female in the bathroom.”

The pair entered a cubicle and locked it behind them.

Ms Hodgson said: “The couple engaged in sexual intercourse.

“During this, a female could be heard shouting: ‘stop sh*gging’.

“The couple stopped immediately and exited.”

Showed image to couple’s friend

The accused was seen laughing in the club and showed to their friend the intimate image she had taken.

That friend let the couple know what had happened.

Coast, Arbroath
The sordid incident happened in Coast, Arbroath.

When she was challenged, Blackie said: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

Outside, the male argued with Blackie and checked her phone to see if the image was still there.

He could not see it.

Both lovers gave police statements the following morning and Blackie was interviewed hours later.

Sentence deferred

In the dock, Blackie, of Forfar’s Windyedge Place, admitted charges of voyeurism, showing the couple’s friend a sexual image without her consent and disclosing an intimate image without consent.

Her solicitor opted to reserve mitigation until reports have been prepared.

A Crown motion to forfeit Blackie’s mobile phone was also continued until the next hearing.

Sheriff Mark Thorley placed Blackie on the Sex Offenders Register.

She will be sentenced on September 21.

