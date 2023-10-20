Woman who snapped couple romping in Arbroath nightclub granted rare absolute discharge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who snapped couple romping in Arbroath nightclub granted rare absolute discharge

The ruling means Caitlyn Blackie was not punished and does not have a criminal record.

By The Crime and Courts Team
The incident happened at Coast in Arbroath.
An Angus woman who took a picture of a couple having sex in nightclub toilets and showed it to another person has been granted an absolute discharge by a sheriff.

Caitlyn Blackie took the picture of the couple having sex in the female toilets attached to the function room at Coast Nightclub in Arbroath.

She was convicted of showing a sexual image to another person without their consent and disclosing an intimate image without consent.

After admitting the charges of a sexual nature, Blackie, 21, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register as an interim measure.

Sympathetic sheriff

On Thursday, when Blackie returned to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing after background reports were prepared, Sheriff Krista Johnston wiped the slate clean.

She said: “I take into account, whatever occurred on this occasion, you come before the court without any record.

“You’re just a young woman.

“This was something motivated by alcohol, on the spur of the moment, with no deviancy.

“It’s had a considerable impact on you personally and I’m going to give you an absolute discharge so you do not have a conviction on your record.

“I wish you luck in the future to put this behind you and live in a responsible, pro-social way.”

She confirmed, as a result, there is not longer a requirement to register as a sex offender.

What is an absolute discharge?

The Scottish Sentencing Council describes the effect of an absolute discharge at summary level is that no punishment is given and no conviction is recorded.

It states: “An absolute discharge is only given in exceptional circumstances.

“Reasons for an absolute discharge can include, for example, that the crime is very minor, that the offender has been previously of good character, or that the offender is very young or old.”

Previous hearing

The court previously heard how Blackie, of Forfar, caught the couple romping and initially shouted “stop sh***ing”, before taking a photo.

She then showed it to a friend of the couple and when she was confronted by them, said: “I only showed a couple of people, it’s not the end of the world.”

When the male checked her phone later, the photo was not there.

Sheriff Mark Thornley had deferred sentence for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

